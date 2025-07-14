Colombia’s President Says Cocaine Should Be Legal Like Whisky: ‘It’s Only Illegal Because It’s Made in Latin America’

During a Council of Ministers meeting at the Casa de Nariño, Colombian President Gustavo Petro reignited a heated global debate by comparing cocaine to whisky and questioning its criminalization.

“Cocaine is illegal because it’s made in Latin America, not because it’s more harmful than whisky.”

His statement, broadcast live, immediately sparked divided reactions. Supporters see it as a serious call to rethink the failed War on Drugs, while critics argue that equating cocaine with whisky downplays its dangers. Regardless, his words have reignited a crucial debate on international drug policy.

Legalizing Cocaine To Undermine Drug Cartels?

Petro argues that legalizing cocaine could dismantle the illicit drug trade, much like regulating alcohol ended Prohibition-era criminal enterprises.

“The drug trade could be dismantled if cocaine were legalized worldwide. It would be sold like wine.”

He suggests that taxation on regulated sales could fund prevention programs, particularly to curb youth consumption.

This approach aligns with Petro’s broader drug policy reforms. In December 2023, his administration repealed Decree 1844 of 2018, which had allowed police to confiscate small amounts of drugs in public spaces.

Petro defended this move on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“If the constitution permits personal drug use, police should focus on drug lords, not small-time users.”

The repeal divided public opinion: opponents accused him of being soft on drugs, while supporters praised it for preventing the criminalization of consumers.

Petro also highlighted Colombia’s successful efforts to reduce alcohol and tobacco use among young people, suggesting similar regulatory strategies could be applied to other substances.

Cocaine vs. Fentanyl: Petro Takes Aim At U.S. Drug Policies

Petro also drew a parallel between cocaine and fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid wreaking havoc in the U.S. and Europe.

He criticized the U.S. for blaming Mexico and other Latin American nations for drug-related problems while ignoring its own role in fentanyl’s rise.

“They blame fentanyl on Mexico. Yet fentanyl started as a pharmaceutical drug sold by North American corporations for profit.”

Petro’s remarks could further strain U.S.-Colombia relations, as Washington continues to pressure Latin American nations to crack down on drug production.

Regardless of one’s stance, Petro’s bold statements have once again brought drug policy to the forefront, forcing governments worldwide to confront the failures of prohibition.

Via El Planteo

Photo: Samantha Power USAID via Wikimedia Commons