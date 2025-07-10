Decades of Dabs: 710 in High Times History

It’s 7/10.

Flip it and you get OIL. Simple as that.

Nothing too fancy. Just stoners with rigs and a love for the herb. A number turned sideways, a ritual passed hand to hand.

Long before 710 was a holiday, it was a whisper in online forums. Now it’s something else entirely: a day for the people who never stopped torching.

At High Times, we didn’t just watch this happen. We chronicled it. Pushed it. Got our fingers sticky with it. From the first whispers of BHO to glass tech that looked like it came from another galaxy, we were there.

Today, we look back, not out of nostalgia, but out of respect. Because this history still bubbles. And it still burns.

From the Vault: Covers That Hit Like a Dab

You know these.

Maybe they’re under your bed with a ring of reclaim on the corner. Maybe you ripped one apart to make a rolling tray. Doesn’t matter; they’re part of the culture now.

Every cover on that list came from a time when concentrates were still shaping their voice. And we helped put it on the loudspeaker.

Stories That Made It Real

“All Hail 7/10” – Mary Jane Gibson (2014)

The one that gave the holiday its headline. Witty, weird, and full of lore: Taco Bell stats, freeway signs, and a tip of the hat to Schapelle Corby.

“Happy 710! Tidbits and Trivia” (2023)

A quick cruise through the history and meaning of 710. Ancient hash, modern diamonds, angel numbers. Dab day with depth.

“Dabbling in Dabs” – Benjamin M. Adams (2023)

A full-spectrum dive. Rosin first surfaced on cannabis forums in the mid-2000s. The science behind shatter. The 710 Cup. Concentrate culture, unraveled.

“Generation Dab” – Bobby Black (2013)

Straight from the Cups, when booths were stacked with butane tanks and rigs lit like lighters.

“Vaporizing THC Oil” – Dr. Lunglife (1989)

Before “dab” was even a word. This relic shows how far we’ve come, from Bic pens and dimmer switches to high-end rosin presses.

“9 Dab Videos You Need to See” (2017)

Fails, flexes, grandma with a gram. A time capsule of chaos. Dab culture caught in pixels.

So Why Does 7/10 Still Matter?

Because nobody handed it to us.

It wasn’t a marketing stunt or a wellness campaign. It started in someone’s garage. In a forum post. In a back-of-the-sesh whisper.

Built by extract artists with burned knuckles and cracked lips. By stoners who cared about flavor. About feeling. About refining the plant into gold.

710 is for the ones who stuck around. The ones still here for it.

Lead image by Chewberto420