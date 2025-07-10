Inside the Cannabis Experience at the California State Fair

Where else can you grab a corn dog, ride the Ferris wheel, and legally light up, all in the same day?

This year, cannabis isn’t just welcome at the California State Fair. It’s part of the program. With legal sales, a public consumption lounge, and a full awards ceremony, the Cannabis Experience is giving fairgoers a new way to explore and celebrate the plant. The 50,000-square-foot space sits right in the middle of Cal Expo and treats cannabis the way it deserves to be treated: as part of California’s agricultural story.

Not Your Average County Fair Booth

Now in its fourth year, the Cannabis Experience is a clear sign of how far things have come. It’s not tucked in a corner or treated like an add-on. It runs the full length of the fair, from July 11 to 27, and gives people a chance to engage with cannabis in a thoughtful, legal, and relaxed environment.

The space features:

A fully licensed dispensary operated by Embarc

A shaded area for safe, on-site consumption

Dozens of brands highlighting award-winning products

Educational displays about cannabis history and science

Panels, contests, and special activations throughout the fair

Access is limited to adults 21 and over with valid ID. Sales end at 9 p.m. each night in line with local regulations, so plan your visit accordingly if you’re hoping to enjoy a sesh at sunset.

California Cannabis Awards: Honoring the Best in the State

The highlight of the cannabis programming is the California Cannabis Awards, taking place on July 12. The awards recognize top producers across the state, with winners walking the green carpet and receiving the Golden Bear Award.

This year’s competition included over 600 entries, a 20% increase from 2024. Judges awarded 141 medals in late June, and nine Golden Bear winners will be announced live at the event.

All entries were tested by SC Labs and scored through Budist’s standardized 100-point system. These awards are based on quality and consistency, not popularity. It’s a real way to highlight the craft and care that goes into California cannabis.

Fast Facts

Location: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA

Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA Fair Dates: July 11–27, 2025

July 11–27, 2025 Cannabis Experience Hours: Monday to Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sales and consumption allowed on-site (21+ only)

(21+ only) More than 100,000 people visited the Cannabis Experience in 2024

visited the Cannabis Experience in 2024 This is the second year with on-site retail and consumption

Why It Matters

The California State Fair has been running for 171 years. It’s where the state celebrates its best in food, farming, wine, and livestock. Now, cannabis is part of that mix.

This isn’t a pop-up or one-off event. It’s a state-approved, public space where cannabis stands alongside other crops and products. It supports legacy growers, uplifts craft producers, and shows the wider public that cannabis belongs here too.

Whether you’re there to shop, learn, or just chill, this is a chance to see cannabis in a new light. It’s a big moment for the industry, and it’s happening right in the middle of the fairgrounds.