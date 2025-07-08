San Francisco Celebrates Hash with Citywide Festival

San Francisco has its Beer Week and its Restaurant Week. Now, for the second year in a row, it also has Hash Week.

Running from July 8 through July 14, SF Hash Week brings together some of California’s top extract brands for a week of drop-style events at dispensaries and lounges across the city. The series opens at Flore Dispensary in The Castro today at 4 p.m. with Errl Hill, and wraps next Monday at Urbana-Geary with Oakland Extracts.

Organized by journalist and author David Downs, the event highlights a part of California’s cannabis scene that remains largely unavailable elsewhere: legal sales, legal consumption lounges, and a robust culture around high-end extracts.

“You can’t do this in Nebraska,” Downs said. “SF Hash Week is part of The City bouncing back and playing to its strengths on the global stage.”

Seven Days of Drops

More than 1,000 people have RSVP’d for Hash Week events, which follow a format similar to record release parties. Each session features a different brand dropping a new batch, meeting with customers, and offering in-person education. Events are free to attend with RSVP and begin around 4 p.m. daily.

Participating dispensaries and lounges include Flore, Urbana, Moe Greens, and Vapor Room, among others.

Award-Winning Brands and State Fair Favorites

Several of this year’s featured brands are winners of recent cannabis competitions, including the California State Fair Cannabis Awards. Confirmed participants include:

Huckleberry Hill Farms

Ay Papi

Alpenglow

Ridgeline Farms

Kiva

Jetty

Moon Valley

Solful

These brands represent a cross-section of California cannabis, from legacy cultivators to solventless extraction pioneers.

Local Impact

The timing of Hash Week aligns with San Francisco’s push to re-engage tourists during the slower summer season. As the rest of the state deals with heatwaves, SF remains a foggy, walkable destination. Lines are forming at the new Nintendo store in Union Square and the cable car turnaround—and now, at dispensary counters across the city.

Downs said the event is not just about hash. It’s about reminding people what San Francisco offers that most cities still can’t: access to high-quality cannabis, made locally, enjoyed legally and socially.

No Longer a Niche

SF Hash Week reflects the growing presence of concentrates in California cannabis culture. What was once considered a niche product now draws large crowds, high-level craftsmanship and statewide recognition.

In San Francisco, where legal cannabis has deep roots, a full week dedicated to hash feels like a natural progression.

More info here.