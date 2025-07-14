From The Vault: The Super Grow Room (1983)

Original publication: March 1983.

THE SUPER GROW ROOM

They’re the wave of the future— cost effective, secure and efficient.

American marijuana cultivators are the most sophisticated, scientific farmers in the world. In just a few years they have mastered the techniques of breeding, hybridization, sinsemilla cultivation and curing. They have doubled and redoubled the yield and potency of their crops. Although the media usually concentrates interest on outdoor “farmers,” most outdoor growers these days raise only their own stash, or operate in a limited area using a controlled environment—i.e., a grow room. The high cost of marijuana and the risk involved in its cultivation have constantly challenged the cultivator to develop techniques that use space most efficiently. The potential for a high profit has also given growers the incentive and ability to experiment, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the indoor garden.

I have seen the super grow rooms (SGRs), and I believe. These growers have succeeded. SGRs are based on the idea of limiting factors. The plant’s rate of metabolism, and subsequently its growth rate, maturation time and yield are governed by environmental conditions that act like links on a chain. Metabolism can proceed no faster than permitted by the limiting growing factors. There are five limiting factors: temperature, nutrients, water, light and carbon dioxide.

Super grow rooms meet such needs, automatically or semiautomatically, by using timers that regulate irrigation, lighting and C02 enrichment. Recently I had the pleasure of seeing two automated grow rooms. The first was lit naturally with supplemental lighting from metal halides. The corrugated sheet-steel roof had been replaced with Filon, a transparent corrugated plastic sheet made especially for greenhouses.

Exec, as he wishes to be called, grows uniform commercial crops which vary according to the season. He has two growing areas, a starting room and a main growing area. His spacious starting room is divided into a germination area, lit by fluorescents, and a seedling section lit by two halides. Seeds are germinated in 4″ pots and transplanted 10 days after germination into a 21/2-quart container.

Exec has designed a planting schedule that matches each plant variety’s seasonal habits with day length. Here is his planting and control schedule:

In late November, Exec starts equatorial seeds. He prefers a Nigerian-Santa Marta hybrid. He repots 10 days after germination, keeping the germination room lit 24 hours a day. The plants are removed to the large growing area about three and a half weeks after germination. This area is totally roofed with Filon, and has 10 halides for supplemental light. Total area is 1000 square feet.

At the time they are moved to the large growing area, the plants are repotted again, this time into 2-gallon containers. The lighting is set at 12 hours, to coincide with natural light. These lights are burned only when the sun is out, so that undue suspicion is not aroused by the lit roof.

To control the flowering period, Exec has strung rows of removable incandescents, having each 100-watt light bulb illuminating about 9 square feet. For the next three weeks he turns these lights on for 1 minute (the minimum time on his short-range timer) every 90 minutes. This prevents the plants from starting to flower—they sense the increasing number of hours of uninterrupted darkness. Around the middle of January he turns off the incandescents. A week later he turns the halides down to 10 hours, where they remain until the end of flowering. Exec claims to have had varieties that would not ripen until the light was down to 8 hours.

Around March 1 the new crop is planted. This time he uses either a Southern African-Afghani or Mexican hybrid. They are replanted around March 15 and then, around April Fool’s Day, they replace the last crop, which is ready to be harvested. Exec then cuts the plants up and hangs them to dry in his starting room, which he now keeps dark. He manicures them only after they are dry. Exec has a busy schedule transplanting the new residents of the growing area into 2-gallon pots. He keeps the halides on for 13-14 hours and then once again he uses his incandescents nightly, this time for two weeks, until about April 15, when he turns the lights down to 11 hours and covers the roof with long shades made from agricultural shading material. He manually opens and shuts the shades, closing them at dusk, as the lights go off, and opening them late in the morning as the lights come on. In late spring he sometimes uses only sunlight during the brightest part of the day.

On May 15 Exec plants another new crop. This time it is definitely an Afghani-Southern African, which flowers at 14-16 hours of light. By June 15 the Southern African-Mexican hybrid is ready, and the Afghani-Southern African are placed in the main garden.

Exec grows uniform commercial crops, which vary according to the season. He harvests over 500 plants four times each year.

They are given only a natural-light cycle, and the halides supplement the natural light only on cloudy days. On July 15 they are shaded, to put them into harvest cycle, receiving no more than 14 hours of light. The plants are ready by August 30, and Exec replaces them with a Northern Mexican-Kush cultivar, or sometimes an Afghani-Kush hybrid which he’d planted a month before. He uses flashing incandescents until September 30, when he lets the light cycle drop back to day length. The plants are ripe by December 15, a nice Christmas cheer. He gets four crops a year and uses a minimum of electric light, and is able to grow in a large area, arousing few suspicions regarding spinning electric meters.

Exec uses a propane heater during the cool months. This enriches the air with C02 while providing heat. Other times he enriches the air with C02 from a tank. During the hot months he uses a ceiling fan and several high-powered window fans, but at times the room gets a little too warm for optimal growth. Cannabis grows fastest when the temperature ranges between the 60s and 80s. When the temperature gets higher, photosynthesis stops; when it is lower, photosynthesis slows down.

Exec has about 500 plants per crop, and has no time to water them. Instead, he has a drip emitter attached to each container, and each day he waters his plants by turning on a valve for a few minutes. First he tests how much water the average plant needs. Then, using a simple formula—amount required divided by flow per hour multiplied by 60 —he arrives at the number of minutes needed for watering. His emitters flow at the rate of 1 gallon per hour (gph). If the plants require 8 ounces: 8 -r 128 x 60 = 3.7 minutes. When he is not around to take care of things manually, he estimates the plant needs and then sets his short-term timer, which regulates a solenoid valve.

He adds soluble hydroponic nutrients and other fertilizers and minerals to the water solution several times a month.

The second garden I visited, ministered by Elf, was lit totally by halides and sodium vapor lamps. Elf’s area totals about 225 sq. ft., of which 175 sq. ft. is growing space. He cultivates about 80 plants per crop and claims that he can grow five to six crops a year, but actually works at a more leisurely pace.

Elf also has a separate starting area. He can start a crop every two months, using the germination area for about one month before setting the plants in the main garden. Plants are started in 2 Vi-quart containers and transplanted when they are moved to IV2-gallon containers.

Sometimes he starts from clones, which takes longer than starting from seeds, but ultimately less effort since there are no males to deal with. Three weeks after entering the main growing area, the light cycle is reduced to 13 or 14 hours from constant. In six weeks the plants are ready to harvest.

Equatorial varieties take longer to mature, but Elf prefers them to the stuff that he sells, so he has a growing room for his own stash. It is stocked with exotics.

Elf ventilates the room, using two duct fans and open windows which are covered to seal in light. C02 is injected from a tank into all three rooms from a C02 tank on a timer.

Elf waters his plants by hand, using a 5-gallon container and a Vfe-gallon pitcher. At maturity the plants require about Vz gallon of water every four to seven days, depending on temperature. This saturates the container and partially fills the tray. Each container holds a mixture of vermiculite, perlite, Styrofoam and foam rubber. Each container sits in a saucer to prevent spillage. Plants that are bigger than most receive extra water between irrigations. Smaller plants receive less water each time. Watering takes less than an hour. He uses a combination of soluble fertilizers, and contends that his own urine, either fresh or fermented, is the best source of nutrients you can use. His plants were healthy and had no nutrient deficiencies. But the taste…