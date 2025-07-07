Gary Payton: ‘I Never Smoked Weed—But Cannabis Helped Save My Mom’

“My mom was dying from cancer and I wanted her off all the medications that were basically killing her,” says Gary Payton, recalling the deeply personal journey that brought him to cannabis. “I wanted her to live and she wasn’t responding to the things that I was doing. So I tried cannabis, and it brought her back. In those last days, she was able to talk, laugh, smile. I wanted to remember my mom that way,” he shares.

Still connected to basketball—coaching, mentoring and practicing daily—Payton has now expanded his focus to a new passion: promoting cannabis for wellness. His venture, Greater Purpose, launched in partnership with Green Label Rx in early 2024, and represents his broader mission to make cannabis accessible as a natural alternative for pain relief and recovery.

While Payton already has a globally recognized cannabis strain named after him, his relationship with the plant remains practical. “I never smoked weed. I don’t do it now,” he says. “It wasn’t for me. But I’ve seen what it can do for people, and that’s why I believe in it,” he adds, clarifying that his interest lies in cannabis’s therapeutic potential rather than recreational use.

However, there are two people who could make him reconsider his stance on smoking weed: “Only two people I would probably smoke a joint with right now: Bob Marley and my mom,” he says with a smile. For Payton, both figures symbolize a connection to cannabis rooted in peace, healing and memory—a poignant reflection on how cannabis can transcend simple use and take on a more profound meaning.

‘If You Can Get Up And Move Around, That Changes Everything’

At the heart of Greater Purpose is a commitment to wellness, especially for athletes and those who live active lives. Payton has witnessed firsthand the relentless toll that sports can take on the body, often leaving players in pain long after their careers end. “I see guys like Earl Campbell who can’t walk, who can’t get up. And I want to help,” Payton says, emphasizing the motivation behind his wellness line.

The brand’s initial products—balms and salves—are crafted specifically to address chronic muscle pain and inflammation, common afflictions for anyone who’s put their body through rigorous physical demands. “Some people can’t even walk a golf course,” he continues. “I want them to feel good, get up, and move around. When you wake up feeling bad, what does it do? It brings your whole mentality and spirit down. But if you can get up and move around, that changes everything.”

A Family Matter

Jason McKnight, CEO and founder of Green Label Rx, shares Payton’s commitment to wellness. The partnership with Payton is deeply personal for McKnight, who has known the basketball legend for years. “Gary’s like family. We’ve been working together for a while, and this collaboration felt natural,” McKnight explains.

Green Label Rx, a vertically integrated cannabis company that McKnight started with his wife in 2006, has been focused on wellness since its inception. Now, with operations in California, New Mexico and Arizona, the company is poised to take Greater Purpose national.

As the head of a social equity brand, McKnight brings a unique and personal dimension to Greater Purpose’s mission. Reflecting on his journey, he notes, “I’ve been in the space for years, and the challenges we faced early on—raids, prison, separation from family—led us to become a social equity brand.”

All About Understanding The Ailments You Seek To Address

McKnight, a former athlete, knows firsthand the importance of effective pain management. “As I get older, I’m dealing with my own aches and pains—knees, hips, elbows. I wanted to find something that could help with inflammation and pain without the negative side effects of pills,” McKnight explains.

The partnership with Payton was a natural step forward in their shared vision for wellness. What sets Greater Purpose apart, McKnight explains, is a strict focus on quality from start to finish. “We do everything in-house—from cultivation to manufacturing to retail. That means we can ensure the quality of every product that comes out with the Greater Purpose name on it,” he states.

Designed with active lifestyles in mind, the brand’s product line is not exclusive to athletes. “This isn’t just for people who play sports. It’s for anyone who needs relief: Whether you’re a mom chasing after kids all day, an EMT on your feet for hours, or someone dealing with the aches and pains of getting older,” McKnight adds.

And this is only the beginning. McKnight reveals that they are already working on additional products, like sleep aids and gummies, aimed at providing relief without THC’s psychoactive effects. Payton elaborates, “A lot of people don’t want that high. So we’re creating products that are mild, things that will help people sleep or feel better without making them feel out of it.”

Offering cannabis products that meet diverse needs is especially important to Payton as well. “Not everyone wants to get high,” he says, highlighting his focus on products that support wellness without unwanted side effects.

But Payton’s mission with Greater Purpose goes beyond physical relief. “It’s about understanding, mental health support… I want people to live a prosperous life with cannabis, not the addiction that comes from medications,” he emphasizes. For Payton, cannabis offers not only an alternative to pharmaceuticals but a pathway to reclaim health naturally and sustainably.

Cannabis And Sports: A Growing Trend

Payton is joining a growing group of professional athletes who have turned to cannabis as a cornerstone of their post-sports careers. Al Harrington, a former NBA player, founded the cannabis brands Viola and Village Cannabis, while Chris Webber co-launched a $100 million cannabis equity fund. NFL stars like Calvin Johnson and Rob Gronkowski have also embraced cannabis for recovery and pain management.

These athletes are tapping into a cannabis industry that’s already exceeding $33 billion in U.S. sales and is projected to reach $76 billion by the end of 2025. For many, cannabis isn’t just a business: it’s a way to promote wellness and provide alternatives to pharmaceuticals, especially for pain relief.

Payton sees this trend playing out in professional sports leagues as well. “Almost 80% of NBA players smoke marijuana,” he says, noting that the NBA’s decision to stop testing for cannabis marked a turning point. “You can’t come to the game high. But if you’re home, feeling bad after a game, and you need relief, cannabis can be that solution,” he explains.

As the stigma around cannabis continues to lift, Payton advocates for its broader acceptance, especially in mental health. “They [lawmakers] have to do more research on what’s going on… [Cannabis] helps mental health. People can smoke a marijuana or joint and calm down, think about their life, and not suicide and not being depressed.”

Bringing Greatness To Cannabis

For Payton, Greater Purpose is more than just a brand; it’s part of his legacy. He’s committed to building something that lasts, much like his impact on the basketball court. “When I played basketball, I brought greatness to the game,” Payton reflects. “Now, I’m bringing that same greatness to the cannabis industry.”

Payton’s passion for cannabis stems from his personal experiences, but his broader vision is to reshape how people view health and recovery. Having seen the dangers of pharmaceutical dependency firsthand with his mother’s struggle, Payton believes cannabis offers a safer, more natural alternative.

As Greater Purpose continues to grow, both Payton and McKnight remain focused on delivering real, tangible results. “I’m not going to put my name on something unless I believe in it,” Payton insists.

A Vision For The Future: Wellness For All

With Greater Purpose’s launch well underway, Payton and McKnight are setting ambitious goals. Their aim is to build a national brand known for accessible, high-quality wellness products that meet diverse needs—from muscle recovery to sleep support.

While the wellness market booms, for Payton and McKnight, Greater Purpose represents more than business success; it’s a chance to reshape perceptions. Payton, using his platform as a sports icon, hopes to advocate for cannabis as a powerful wellness tool and a means of social change. “A lot of people are still stuck in the mindset that cannabis is just about getting high,” Payton notes. “But we’re trying to show them that it’s about healing, recovery and living a better life.”

As Greater Purpose grows, the duo remains steadfast in their mission. “We’re going to keep pushing, keep innovating and keep doing right by the people who trust us,” McKnight says.

For Payton, this journey is about leaving a lasting impact that reaches far beyond the basketball court. “I want Greater Purpose to be remembered as one of the best cannabis brands out there,” he reflects. “But more than that, I want people to know we’re here to help, to heal, and to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

