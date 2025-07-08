Delaware to Begin Recreational Cannabis Sales on August 1

Delaware will begin legal adult-use cannabis sales on August 1, according to state officials. The launch will mark the start of the state’s regulated recreational market, more than two years after legalization became law in 2023.

The first retail sales will take place at existing medical cannabis dispensaries, which were granted permission to convert their licenses. These businesses, known as compassion centers, will be the only ones allowed to sell on opening day.

Medical Dispensaries Go First

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) confirmed that 13 medical dispensary locations will be eligible to open for adult-use sales. These operators paid conversion fees of $200,000 for cultivation and $100,000 for retail or manufacturing.

“This new industry will generate critical revenue to strengthen our schools, infrastructure and public health systems,” said Governor Matt Meyer in a statement published by Delaware.gov. He called the program “a step toward repairing historic injustices.”

The OMC said it will continue to issue conditional licenses to the 125 applicants selected through a lottery process last year. These include 30 new dispensary licenses, half of which are reserved for social equity applicants.

According to Delaware Public Media, fewer than 20 of those licenses have been issued so far, but more are expected by the end of the summer.

Delays and Legal Changes

Adult-use cannabis was legalized in April 2023, when former Governor John Carney allowed the bill to become law without signing it. However, the original law did not allow medical operators to convert. That changed in 2024, when a follow-up bill created the conversion path and used the fees to fund a $4 million grant program for social equity applicants.

The program faced setbacks earlier this year. A March launch was delayed when the FBI declined to issue background check approval. That problem was resolved after state lawmakers passed legislation to bring Delaware into compliance with federal standards.

Zoning and Access Concerns

Not all new license holders will be able to open quickly. Several municipalities in Delaware have banned cannabis businesses or created strict zoning rules that make it difficult to secure a location. Lawmakers passed a bill limiting the restrictions that counties can impose, but the governor has not yet signed it into law.

Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin, who took office in April, said his team is working with new and existing businesses to get them operational.

“My goal is to make sure that while we are regulating and ensuring public safety, we are also helping businesses get started,” he said in an interview with Delaware Public Media.

Still, some advocates have raised concerns that conversion licensees are being given a head start that could disadvantage smaller or equity-owned businesses.

Where to Buy on August 1

According to Spotlight Delaware, the following dispensaries are expected to be open for recreational sales on August 1:

First State Compassion – Wilmington and Lewes

Fresh Cannabis – Milford, Newark, Seaford

Columbia Care – Smyrna, Rehoboth Beach, Wilmington

Field Supply – Wilmington

The Farm – Felton, New Castle

Best Buds – Dover, Georgetown

Full list available via the Delaware Health Department.

Market Outlook

The state has projected up to $160 million in cannabis sales by the end of 2026, with $40 million in annual tax revenue possible under the 15% excise tax. That revenue is expected to support public services and the social equity fund.

Whether the market will grow in a balanced and equitable way remains to be seen. For now, Delaware is moving forward, and legal weed is on the calendar.