Exclusive: Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Proposes to Kelly Osbourne During Ozzy’s Farewell Show

Yesterday in front of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon, and their rock royalty friends Sid Wilson, Slipknot’s longtime DJ and sonic architect, got down on one knee and asked Kelly Osbourne to marry him.

She said yes.

It happened backstage during Ozzy Osbourne’s final-ever performance with Black Sabbath, as part of the historic Back to the Beginning reunion concert in Birmingham. A farewell for one era, and the start of something new.

The ring? A one-of-a-kind monster with too many diamonds to count, from world-famous celebrity jeweler Pascal Mouawad, known for making the Miss Universe and Miss USA crowns, and a close friend of Sid’s. Designed in secret and revealed during this historic event, the moment was raw, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

Why High Times?

For over a decade, Sid Wilson has been quietly working on something else behind the scenes: #ZERO, a cannabis strain born from years of selective breeding and personal investment.

Released earlier this year in collaboration with California cultivator Mickey Flowers, #ZERO blends Chem Dog 91, SFV OG, and Thai genetics, producing towering plants with massive structure and intense effects. It was crafted with care, hand-watered using mountain runoff from Mt. Baldy, stress-tested in full sun at desert-level heat.

“This strain is like Jurassic Park,” says Mickey. “Big buds, high CO₂ intake, and a knockout high if you’re not ready.”

But beyond the genetics and the buzz, there’s intention. Sid is donating 100% of his profits from #ZERO to charities supporting Parkinson’s and cancer research, a personal mission rooted in respect for Ozzy and a desire to give back.

The strain debuted at Caviland Dispensary in Los Angeles and quickly expanded to shelves in six states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Michigan, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

It’s not the reason for the proposal, but it’s part of why High Times was trusted to tell this story.

Legacy, Love, and the Loudest Goodbye

The show marked the end of a chapter: Black Sabbath reunited. A stage packed with legends. One final bow for the band that changed everything.

And after the encore faded and the crowd dispersed, something deeply personal unfolded — not for the spotlight, but for love.

We’re grateful to share it with you.

Because sometimes, the loudest thing in the room is the quiet act of asking someone to build a life with you.

Sometimes, the most powerful story isn’t about fame or fire; it’s about heart.

Check out the pics, Ozzy and Sharon were seated nearby and as Sid was about to propose, Ozzy yelled out “Fuck off you’re not marrying my daughter!” Lol

Cover image via Instagram.