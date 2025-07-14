What Happens After Adult-Use Legalization? Uruguay’s 10-Year Cannabis Report Card

As debates over cannabis reform continue across the globe, Uruguay remains the only country with more than a decade of real-world data on full adult-use legalization. That milestone took on new significance this year with the death of José “Pepe” Mujica, the former president who championed the world’s first national legalization framework.

Mujica’s law, passed in 2013, was never about profit. It aimed to dismantle hypocrisy, protect public health and reduce the harms of prohibition. Today, his vision lives on through Uruguay’s cannabis system, which continues to evolve and offer insights to countries still grappling with reform.

At C-Days 2025, a global cannabis and psychedelics summit held in Barcelona, Mercedes Ponce de León, founder of Latinnabis and director of Expo Cannabis Uruguay, presented a data-driven update on Uruguay’s cannabis model: what has worked, where challenges remain and what the world can learn from it.

Three Legal Channels, Over 100,000 Registered Consumers

Uruguay’s adult-use system allows for three legal pathways to access cannabis:

Home grow : Up to six flowering female plants and 480 grams per year

: Up to six flowering female plants and 480 grams per year Cannabis clubs : Non-profit associations of 15 to 45 members, with up to 99 plants and a 40-gram monthly cap per person

: Non-profit associations of 15 to 45 members, with up to 99 plants and a 40-gram monthly cap per person Pharmacies: Up to 10 grams per week, sold in 5-gram packs, with four THC-limited strains authorized (up to 20% THC)

As of early 2025, 102,125 users were officially registered through these channels:

11,465 home growers

home growers 15,162 cannabis club members

cannabis club members 75,498 pharmacy purchasers

The country has over 460 licensed clubs and 40 pharmacies participating in the program.

What’s Available and at What Cost?

Pharmacies remain the most common access point, offering four strains with distinct THC and CBD profiles. Cannabis is sold in sealed 5-gram packs, with prices set by the government:

Strain %THC %CBD Psychoactivity Price (UYU) Approx. USD Alfa ≤9 ≥3 Medium/Low $470 $11.24 Beta ≤9 ≥3 Medium/Low $490 $11.71 Gamma ≤15 ≤1 High $550 $13.15 Épsilon ≤20 ≤1 High $600 $14.34

Despite widespread access, restrictions on potency, product format and availability continue to limit impact and consumer satisfaction, Ponce de León noted.

Is It Working?

Yes, but not without caveats. According to official data presented at C-Days:

Problematic cannabis use has remained stable at 2.1% since 2011

Overall cannabis consumption declined from 14.6% in 2018 to 12.3% in 2024

to Average age of first use rose from 18 to 20 years old

The illicit market has shrunk significantly

Uruguay’s 2024 National Drug Survey showed that 37% of cannabis users now access the plant through legal means.

What Still Needs Work?

Despite positive public health outcomes, the model faces persistent challenges:

Limited product variety and innovation

Uneven geographic access , especially outside major cities

, especially outside major cities Logistical and financial barriers to exports

A broader drug policy framework that remains punitive in other areas

Ponce de León outlined four priorities for 2025 and beyond:

Foster stronger public-private collaboration Invest in research and development Update regulations to expand legal access and improve user experience Integrate Uruguay into global markets through ethical and sustainable trade

What’s Next?

Uruguay did what many countries are still debating. It built a legal cannabis system that reduces harm, shrinks the illicit market and respects consumer rights. The outcomes are measurable. So are the gaps.

In Ponce de León’s words:

“The positive impact is proven. But if the framework isn’t updated, if access doesn’t expand and innovation isn’t guaranteed, the model risks becoming symbolic rather than functional.”

As the world reflects on the legacy of José “Pepe” Mujica, Uruguay’s cannabis experiment remains part of his lasting imprint on history. The road ahead will determine whether that legacy deepens or stalls.

Via El Planteo

Photo by Jared Schwitzke on Unsplash.