The Latest

What Happens After Adult-Use Legalization? Uruguay’s 10-Year Cannabis Report Card

A decade after José “Pepe” Mujica made history, Uruguay’s cannabis experiment offers lessons and warnings for the world.
Javier HassebyJavier Hasse
July 14, 2025
Total
0
Shares

As debates over cannabis reform continue across the globe, Uruguay remains the only country with more than a decade of real-world data on full adult-use legalization. That milestone took on new significance this year with the death of José “Pepe” Mujica, the former president who championed the world’s first national legalization framework.

Mujica’s law, passed in 2013, was never about profit. It aimed to dismantle hypocrisy, protect public health and reduce the harms of prohibition. Today, his vision lives on through Uruguay’s cannabis system, which continues to evolve and offer insights to countries still grappling with reform.

At C-Days 2025, a global cannabis and psychedelics summit held in Barcelona, Mercedes Ponce de León, founder of Latinnabis and director of Expo Cannabis Uruguay, presented a data-driven update on Uruguay’s cannabis model: what has worked, where challenges remain and what the world can learn from it.

Uruguay’s adult-use system allows for three legal pathways to access cannabis:

  • Home grow: Up to six flowering female plants and 480 grams per year
  • Cannabis clubs: Non-profit associations of 15 to 45 members, with up to 99 plants and a 40-gram monthly cap per person
  • Pharmacies: Up to 10 grams per week, sold in 5-gram packs, with four THC-limited strains authorized (up to 20% THC)

As of early 2025, 102,125 users were officially registered through these channels:

  • 11,465 home growers
  • 15,162 cannabis club members
  • 75,498 pharmacy purchasers

The country has over 460 licensed clubs and 40 pharmacies participating in the program.

What’s Available and at What Cost?

Pharmacies remain the most common access point, offering four strains with distinct THC and CBD profiles. Cannabis is sold in sealed 5-gram packs, with prices set by the government:

Strain %THC %CBD Psychoactivity Price (UYU) Approx. USD
Alfa ≤9 ≥3 Medium/Low $470 $11.24
Beta ≤9 ≥3 Medium/Low $490 $11.71
Gamma ≤15 ≤1 High $550 $13.15
Épsilon ≤20 ≤1 High $600 $14.34

Despite widespread access, restrictions on potency, product format and availability continue to limit impact and consumer satisfaction, Ponce de León noted.

Is It Working?

Yes, but not without caveats. According to official data presented at C-Days:

  • Problematic cannabis use has remained stable at 2.1% since 2011
  • Overall cannabis consumption declined from 14.6% in 2018 to 12.3% in 2024
  • Average age of first use rose from 18 to 20 years old
  • The illicit market has shrunk significantly

Uruguay’s 2024 National Drug Survey showed that 37% of cannabis users now access the plant through legal means.

What Still Needs Work?

Despite positive public health outcomes, the model faces persistent challenges:

  • Limited product variety and innovation
  • Uneven geographic access, especially outside major cities
  • Logistical and financial barriers to exports
  • A broader drug policy framework that remains punitive in other areas

Ponce de León outlined four priorities for 2025 and beyond:

  1. Foster stronger public-private collaboration
  2. Invest in research and development
  3. Update regulations to expand legal access and improve user experience
  4. Integrate Uruguay into global markets through ethical and sustainable trade

What’s Next?

Uruguay did what many countries are still debating. It built a legal cannabis system that reduces harm, shrinks the illicit market and respects consumer rights. The outcomes are measurable. So are the gaps.

In Ponce de León’s words:

“The positive impact is proven. But if the framework isn’t updated, if access doesn’t expand and innovation isn’t guaranteed, the model risks becoming symbolic rather than functional.”

As the world reflects on the legacy of José “Pepe” Mujica, Uruguay’s cannabis experiment remains part of his lasting imprint on history. The road ahead will determine whether that legacy deepens or stalls.

Via El Planteo

Photo by Jared Schwitzke on Unsplash.

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Javier Hasse
Author
Javier Hasse
Javier Hasse is the Editor-in-Chief of High Times Magazine. A seasoned reporter with over a decade of experience covering cannabis, hemp, CBD, and psychedelics, he has been writing for Forbes since 2019. He also serves as CEO of the Spanish-language news site El Planteo, which he co-founded. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Benzinga, where he built and led the company’s cannabis department and served as the main organizer and host of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, one of the industry’s leading business events. His work has appeared in major outlets including CNN, Rolling Stone, MarketWatch, Playboy, Chicago Tribune, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, and Entrepreneur Magazine. Javier’s first book, Start Your Own Cannabis Business, became an Amazon #1 bestseller. His latest book, A Guide to Medical Cannabis: Your Roadmap to Understanding and Using Cannabis and CBD for Health, was published in November 2024 by Hachette Publishing’s Sheldon Press. In December 2024, Javier was honored with the prestigious Cannabis Journalist of the Year award at the Emjays International Cannabis Awards, recognizing his significant contributions to the industry. Named among the High Times 100 most influential people in cannabis, he has appeared on numerous other notable lists and earned multiple accolades for his impactful reporting. A member of the Rolling Stone Culture Council and a Billboard-charting rapper, Javier is a passionate advocate for the cannabis and psychedelics industries.
Get Med Card
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
History
Read More

A Brief History of Getting High

Several ancient societies burned hemp during funeral ceremonies. What better way to part with the dead than by getting hella faded?
Total
0
Share