National Voter Registration Day Is Just Around The Corner—Are You Ready?

It’s no secret that 2020 is going to be a huge voting year. No matter which candidate you are backing for president, everyone can agree this year is going to be a big one. With major issues including cannabis legalization, COVID, healthcare, the economy, and human rights issues up for debate, this is definitely the year to make it out to the polls.

Tuesday, September 22, is National Voter Registration Day, so make sure you’re registered to vote in your state. And if you’re not, get registered! And make sure your friends, your family members, your roommates, your neighbors, and your local USPS workers are registered, too. Voting is not only our right as American citizens; it’s our civic duty.

Vote for Cannabis

This is a year when many states are making decisions about legalizing cannabis.

Arizona is reintroducing legal cannabis to the ballot once again, this time with more confidence that it will pass. New Jersey has a governor who wants to legalize cannabis and stop criminalizing people of color. South Dakota is bold, introducing both legal and medical cannabis onto the ballot. Montana also has two recreational initiatives up for grabs, and Mississippi has two medical measures to vote on.

Especially if you live in one of these states, make sure to get out and vote if you want to see legal cannabis become a reality. For more info on how to make that happen, The Cannabis Voter Project has you covered. The organization can help you register to vote, get info on your state and where officials stand on cannabis, and tell elected officials that you’re in favor of legal cannabis.

The Cannabis Voter Project “informs, registers and turns out voters who are interested in cannabis policy. Launched by civic engagement organization HeadCount.org in 2018, the Cannabis Voter Project believes it’s important for the cannabis community to be an active and informed voting bloc.”

“We’ve seen public support continue to grow every year,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies for the Marijuana Policy Project, regarding the big chances this year for voters to make a difference when it comes to legalizing cannabis.

Vote on Important Issues

It’s not just cannabis that will get decided this time around. There are a ton of important issues and choices on 2020 ballots across the country.

“With the country in the midst of a recession, nearly eight-in-ten registered voters, 79 percent, say the economy will be very important to them in making their decision about who to vote for in the 2020 presidential election,” Pew Research claim. As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, 62 percent of voters say the outbreak will be a very important factor in their decision about who to support in the fall.”

There are a lot of important issues this year, also including immigration, police reform, abortion, and crime. If you care about these issues and seeing a positive change happen, make sure to get registered in time to vote.

It’s a Presidential Election Year

Most of all, while local and state elections are important, and every year is an important election year, this is an especially big year. Get out and vote for our next presidential candidate, someone who will shape the nation for at least the next four years, and who will likely have a hand in deciding the fate of federal cannabis.