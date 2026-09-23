This Company Wants to Sell the ‘World’s First’ CBD Pain Tablet. Its Own Trial Didn’t Beat a Placebo.

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An Australian company says its THC-free tablet could become the world’s first registered prescription CBD painkiller. Its chief executive also says the trial didn’t outperform a placebo. Both things ran on the same day, in different outlets.

An Australian company has asked regulators to register what it calls the world’s first prescription CBD tablet for pain. Its own chief executive says the trial behind it did not beat a placebo.

The tablet contains no THC. Promethean BioPharma submitted it to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration for registration, a process the company told News.com.au takes about six months. Peter Comerford, listed as chief executive on Promethean’s site and identified by 7News as CEO of medicinal cannabis company TCANN, said the eventual goal is over-the-counter availability alongside paracetamol and ibuprofen.

“It is time for cannabis to grow up if it wants to be a medicine and this is an asbolutely huge step,” said Comerford.

That framing carried across Australian coverage on Sept. 22. News.com.au and The Australian ran the story under a world-first headline built on the filing and the six-month timeline. Neither mentioned what the trial found.

7News did. In a report by Jennifer Bechwati, Comerford said people on the active dose improved in the first week and held through week four. Then, asked what the trial found overall, he gave the number that matters.

“The overall result is that it didn’t outperform placebo to meet the primary goals of the trial.” Peter Comerford, to 7News

He said the company needs to investigate further. The trial ran eight weeks and involved 155 adults taking either the tablet or a placebo for four weeks. The company says around 10% were high responders who got meaningful relief starting in week one. Participants were also allowed to keep taking simple painkillers like paracetamol, which 7News reported makes it unclear whether the tablet itself did anything.

Missing your main goal doesn’t stop you from filing, and the TGA will decide whether the evidence holds up. But of the three outlets that covered this, two ran the world-first line and left out the sugar pill.

What Gets Left Out

The case for a THC-free tablet is access. It wouldn’t affect driving or working, which is the wall that keeps a lot of people away from cannabis entirely, and it arrives without the stigma.

Then there’s the patient in the 7News segment. April Fleming lives with the rare lung condition sarcoidosis and takes high-dose opioids that she says sometimes do nothing.

“I think what would really help me would be some cannabis. Being able to take that and still be able to drive would be so beneficial.” April Fleming, sarcoidosis patient, to 7News

She’s asking for the plant and for a world that would let her use it. What she’s being offered is the plant with the working part taken out, cleared for driving, and in this trial, indistinguishable from nothing.

Who Gets to Sell It

An isolated molecule in a white tablet is patentable, shippable, prescribable and sellable by a company with a compliance department. A plant grown in a tent is none of those things. That difference has shaped every regulatory fight cannabis has had, and it usually ends the same way.

We have watched it happen in real time. Pharmaceutical interests and the Heritage Foundation landed on the same side of rescheduling, which is not a coincidence anyone should have to explain twice. The Schedule III move changed less for growers than for drug developers. The hemp crackdown reads as a Project 2025 deliverable. And psychedelics are walking into the same trap right now, with the same promise of legitimacy attached.

The pitch is always legitimacy. Get the plant into a trial, into a pharmacy, onto a label, and the stigma dies. What the pitch skips is who ends up holding the license. American operators can’t deduct ordinary business expenses while a pharmaceutical firm files an application and waits six months. Guess which one survives the wait.

None of that makes this tablet a villain. If it helps the 10% it helped, that’s 10% of people in pain who have something. But it clears a path, and the path has a shape. The version of cannabis that gets to be medicine is the one stripped down to a single molecule, priced by a company, approved by a regulator and defended by a patent. The version that grows in dirt stays a vice.

Cannabis spent fifty years asking to be taken seriously as medicine. This is what the answer looks like: a white pill that didn’t beat a sugar pill, filed anyway, covered as a triumph. Be careful what the industry wished for.