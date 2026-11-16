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Google can point shoppers toward a pot shop, but original search and review data reveal how little its rankings say about the cannabis, the staff, or even whether a retailer is authorized.

By Vee Popat

Type “best dispensary near me” into Google and you’ll often see a map with three dispensaries and their star ratings, followed by regular website results. It’s easy to pick one of those three before you’ve checked anything else.

I’ve spent years helping dispensaries get found online, so I know how much work goes into landing in that top three. I also know none of that work is about the weed. So I wanted to see what Google is actually rewarding, and how well its picks line up with what shoppers say about these dispensaries.

What Google Says It Rewards

Google is fairly open about this. According to its help page for business owners, local results are “mainly based on relevance, distance, and popularity.” The page calls that last one prominence, which “means how well-known a business is.”

In plain terms, Google highlights several factors that can influence where a pot shop appears or how useful its listing is:

It’s close to you. That’s the one thing the shop can’t change.

That’s the one thing the shop can’t change. Its Google listing is complete. The right category, accurate hours, a real address, and photos all help Google match it to your search.

The right category, accurate hours, a real address, and photos all help Google match it to your search. It has plenty of reviews. Google says more reviews and positive ratings can help a dispensary rank higher. Replying to reviews shows customers you’re paying attention, too.

Google says more reviews and positive ratings can help a dispensary rank higher. Replying to reviews shows customers you’re paying attention, too. Other websites mention it. Links from news stories, directories, and blogs make a business look better known.

Google also says, “There’s no way to request or pay for a better local ranking on Google.” Ads are a separate, labeled thing. The list of websites under the map is ranked separately by Google’s wider search systems, so I looked at both.

None of that measures how good the flower is, whether the budtenders know what they’re selling, or whether the prices are fair.

How I Checked

“Near me” results change with where you’re standing, so they’re hard to compare. I used a fixed search instead: “dispensary” plus a city name.

For the map, I ran those searches live on Google on Nov. 4, 2026, and wrote down the three dispensaries it showed, with their star ratings and review counts. Map results also shift with where you search from, and I was searching from Ontario.

For the websites under the map, I used Semrush’s record of Google’s first page in 35 U.S. cities in October 2026. That covered the 30 cities people searched most for “dispensary [city]” in states where recreational sales were already underway in October 2024, plus five we’d tested first. My team worked out who owned every result by reading the site’s locations page, and we looked up single-shop dispensaries in state license records. The full study and underlying data are publicly available.

For Canada, I took the five cities with the most searches for “dispensary” plus the city name, in either word order: Ottawa, Vancouver, Toronto, Brampton, and Niagara Falls. I checked the same things there on Nov. 4, using the provincial lists of licensed dispensaries.

For star ratings across whole cities, I used free data published by DopeCast, a company that sells digital menu screens to dispensaries. Its datasets include licensed dispensaries’ Google ratings and review counts in California, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, collected between June and September 2026. That lined up with 11 of my U.S. cities.

What the Map Rewards

The map is the first thing you see, so I started there. In 10 of the 11 U.S. cities, Google showed three dispensaries. For “dispensary new york,” it showed no map at all, just an AI answer pointing people to New York’s tool for checking licensed dispensaries.

Twenty of those 30 map spots went to dispensaries with more than 1,000 Google reviews. In eight of the 10 cities, the median dispensary review count in DopeCast’s data was below 1,000. The stars told less of a story. Seven of the 30 picks were rated below the median among dispensaries with at least 100 reviews in their city. In Los Angeles, one of the three spots went to a shop rated 4.5, in a city where 39 dispensaries with at least 100 reviews were rated 4.9 or 5.0.

That fits what Google says about reviews. Dispensaries with thousands of reviews showed up again and again, even when their star ratings weren’t the highest. A newer pot shop might have better weed and better service, but you wouldn’t know that from its place on the map.

Canada’s maps were where I got uneasy. In Ottawa, Toronto, and Brampton, I couldn’t confirm any of the nine map spots against Ontario’s published list of authorized dispensaries, which I first checked on Nov. 4.

I repeated the searches on Nov. 12 and checked the original listings against newly updated AGCO records. Seven of the original nine still appeared in Google’s map results, but I couldn’t match any of the nine to the AGCO data by name or, where available, street address. Eight of the original nine had been rated 4.9 or 5.0.

On Nov. 12, Google also showed eight of the nine listings displayed that day as open 24 hours, even though Ontario law permits authorized cannabis stores to open only between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

None of that proves any particular seller was unlicensed. It does mean a perfect score and a top spot on the map aren’t proof of a license either. In Vancouver and Niagara Falls, all six map spots went to licensed pot shops.

What the Websites Under the Map Show

Across the U.S. cities, independent dispensaries had 148 of 350 results on page one, or 42%. Multi-state chains had 102 (29%). Weedmaps, Leafly, Yelp, and other listing sites had 81 (23%).

Counting news and government pages too, 98 of the 350 results weren’t a dispensary’s own website. Click one of those, and you’re reading a directory or an article, not a dispensary’s menu.

Canada looked different. In the five cities, independent dispensaries, meaning a single licensed shop or a group that operates in one province only, held 28 of the 50 first-page results. Chains with dispensaries in more than one province held six, and listing sites held five.

In Niagara Falls, three of the 10 website results, including the first, were dispensaries across the river in New York State. They may be perfectly legal at home, but taking cannabis across the border is illegal without the required authorizations.

Where Visibility and Ratings Part Ways

Some of the best-reviewed dispensaries barely showed up. In Los Angeles, only two of those 39 top-rated shops had a website on page one, and just one made the map. Cookies Brentwood, rated 5.0 from more than 4,800 reviews, wasn’t in either.

Manhattan was starker. Nineteen dispensaries there had a perfect 5.0 from at least 100 reviews, and none of them showed up on page one for “dispensary new york.” The Alchemy Chelsea, with about 2,500 reviews, was one of them.

In Jersey City, Greenstop and Legacy to Lifted had more reviews than any other dispensary in town, about 900 each, with averages of 4.95 and 4.99. Neither made page one or the map.

Where visibility and ratings part ways Highly rated, hard to find City The top-rated shops How they showed up on Google Los Angeles 39 dispensaries with at least 100 reviews rated 4.9 or 5.0, including Cookies Brentwood (5.0 from 4,800+ reviews) Only 2 had a website on page one, and just 1 made the map. Cookies Brentwood appeared in neither. Manhattan 19 dispensaries with a perfect 5.0 from at least 100 reviews, including The Alchemy Chelsea (about 2,500 reviews) None showed up on page one for “dispensary new york.” Jersey City Greenstop and Legacy to Lifted: the most reviews in town (about 900 each), averaging 4.95 and 4.99 Neither made page one or the map.

I don’t take that to mean the dispensaries Google shows are worse. In 10 of the 11 cities, the dispensaries with a website on page one were rated within a tenth of a star of the city’s other well-reviewed shops. Los Angeles was the exception, at a median 4.5 against 4.8.

What stood out more was how little the stars separate anyone. Of 2,072 dispensaries in DopeCast’s four states with at least 100 reviews, 1,916 (92%) were rated 4.5 or higher. Only three were below 4.0.

So ranking high doesn’t mean a dispensary is the best in town, and a 4.8 doesn’t tell you much either. Most shops with at least 100 reviews in this dataset were already rated 4.5 or higher.

What a Ranking Tells You, and What It Doesn’t

A top spot suggests a dispensary is close to the area you searched, probably keeps its Google listing up to date, and has collected plenty of reviews. That’s useful. Usually it means a lot of people have been there.

It doesn’t tell you whether the flower is fresh, whether the staff can explain the difference between two vapes, or whether today’s prices match the menu you saw online. Those are the things most shoppers care about, and no ranking measures them.

Review volume wins the map 20 of 30 Map spots in the U.S. cities searched that went to dispensaries with more than 1,000 Google reviews. Source: Live Google searches, Nov. 4, 2026 Stars barely separate anyone 92% of 2,072 Dispensaries with at least 100 reviews that were already rated 4.5 or higher. Only three were below 4.0. Source: DopeCast data (CA, NY, NJ, MA), 2026 Licensing check 0 of 9 Map listings in Ottawa, Toronto, and Brampton that could be matched to Ontario’s AGCO records by name or address. This doesn’t prove any seller was unlicensed. Source: Review of AGCO records, Nov. 12, 2026

What to Check Before You Go

A few minutes of checking will tell you more than the order of the results.

Make sure the dispensary is licensed. Your state or province’s cannabis regulator lists licensed dispensaries. New York has a dispensary verification tool, and Ontario’s AGCO publishes a map of authorized stores. A top spot on the map, a 5.0 rating, and a slick website don’t prove a license.

Your state or province’s cannabis regulator lists licensed dispensaries. New York has a dispensary verification tool, and Ontario’s AGCO publishes a map of authorized stores. A top spot on the map, a 5.0 rating, and a slick website don’t prove a license. Read the newest reviews, not just the average. In DopeCast’s data, 135 of the 1,536 dispensaries with at least 100 reviews and 10 or more in the past 90 days had a 90-day average at least half a star below their overall rating. Recent reviews can show a change, like new staff or empty shelves, long before the average moves.

In DopeCast’s data, 135 of the 1,536 dispensaries with at least 100 reviews and 10 or more in the past 90 days had a 90-day average at least half a star below their overall rating. Recent reviews can show a change, like new staff or empty shelves, long before the average moves. Check whose page you’re on. If the result is a listing site, the hours, deals, and menu may not be current. Look for the dispensary’s own site or call.

If the result is a listing site, the hours, deals, and menu may not be current. Look for the dispensary’s own site or call. Compare the online menu with the shelf. If what’s in stock or the price at the counter often differs from the menu, that tells you how carefully the shop is run.

If what’s in stock or the price at the counter often differs from the menu, that tells you how carefully the shop is run. Ask about lab results. Testing requirements vary by jurisdiction and product, but a knowledgeable budtender should be able to explain the label and how to find the product’s testing information.

Let Google narrow it down to a few dispensaries near you. The rest of the checking is up to you.

Disclosure: Vee Popat runs ColaDigital, a marketing agency serving cannabis retailers in the United States and Canada. The U.S. search-ranking analysis in this article draws on research originally conducted and published by ColaDigital. Toke, a Niagara Falls retailer included in the research, is a former client. None of the dispensaries named in this article are current ColaDigital clients. Popat used Anthropic’s Claude to organize data and generate an initial draft, then checked the figures against the underlying sources.

About the Author: Vee Popat has spent more than two decades working in search marketing, including online visibility for cannabis retailers.