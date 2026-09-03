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On November 3, the state that opened New England’s first legal cannabis market decides whether to close it. What Question 8 does, who paid to put it there, and why almost nobody moved to stop it.

9 weeks until the vote $9.88B adult-use sales since 2018 388 active retailers, July 2025 14,524 unique registered agents, FY2025 $1.55M raised by the repeal campaign in 2025, all from one donor

No American state has ever voted to repeal an existing adult-use marijuana legalization law. Massachusetts gets the chance in nine weeks.

The Massachusetts marijuana repeal reaches voters as Question 8, titled on the ballot “Prohibit Retail Sale of Adult Recreational Use Marijuana,” one of nine on the longest ballot since 1994. In November 2016 the state legalized adult use 54–46.

Voters have rolled cannabis back before. In 1990 Alaskans passed a ballot measure recriminalizing possession, 54 to 46, undoing protections that had come from a 1975 state Supreme Court ruling and a 1982 decriminalization statute. An appeals court struck it down in 2003. But no state had a licensed, taxed, voter-approved retail market to dismantle. Massachusetts does.

What Question 8 would repeal

Two chapters of law, in full. Chapter 94G licenses and regulates adult-use cannabis. Chapter 64N taxes it. Licensed sales end January 1, 2028.

Medical cannabis continues. The petition amends Chapter 94I to move the Cannabis Control Commission’s authority there, since repealing 94G would otherwise abolish the regulator.

Today If Question 8 passes Licensed adult-use sales Legal, 388 active retailers as of July 2025 End January 1, 2028 Possession, 21+ Two ounces in public One ounce, of which no more than five grams may be concentrate Home cultivation Six plants per adult, twelve per household, ten ounces kept at home Eliminated Medical program Operating, 93 treatment centers as of July 2025 Continues, under Chapter 94I Cannabis excise tax Chapter 64N Repealed Existing licensees 754 cleared to open as of July 2025 Expedited medical licenses, or sell remaining stock to medical treatment centers before closing Sources: the initiative petition text and the Cannabis Control Commission’s eighth annual activities report.

The math to pass Question 8 needs two things at once. A majority of the votes cast on the question itself, and a yes total equal to at least 30 percent of all ballots cast in the election. Massachusetts cast roughly 2.5 million ballots in the 2022 midterm. At that level of turnout, the second threshold lands near 750,000 yes votes.

How the Massachusetts marijuana repeal reached the ballot

The petition reached Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office on August 7, 2025, the filing deadline, in two versions. The harsher one would have capped THC potency in the surviving medical program. Backers advanced the milder version, and that is the one voters will see. Campbell certified it on September 3, which started the clock.

Signature gathering ran through the fall. The threshold was 74,574 by December 3; the campaign submitted 79,420, and the Elections Division allowed 78,301 of them on December 18.

The first fight came a fortnight later. On January 2, 2026, attorney Thomas Kiley filed an objection alleging that paid collectors had told voters the petition would get fentanyl off the streets, provide affordable housing, or fund public parks, pitches that fit other petitions circulating that season but not this one. The State Ballot Law Commission threw it out on January 22, writing that the allegation “rings hollow given that absolutely no admissible evidence has been presented or offered.”

A certified petition then goes to the Legislature, which can simply enact it and end the matter. Lawmakers had until May 5. They acted on none of the nine questions in front of them, which sent all nine back to their sponsors for a second, smaller round of signatures: 12,429 required, 12,551 certified on July 9, according to Cannabis Business Times.

Only one obstacle was left, and it failed on July 21, when the Commission rejected a second challenge to those signatures.

Fifteen months to the ballot Aug 7, 2025 Petition filed with the attorney general, on deadline, in two versions Sept 3, 2025 Campbell certifies the milder version Dec 18, 2025 78,301 signatures allowed, against a threshold of 74,574 Jan 22, 2026 First challenge dismissed for lack of admissible evidence May 5, 2026 Legislature declines to act on any of the nine questions Jul 9, 2026 Second signature round certified, above the 12,429 required Jul 21, 2026 Second challenge rejected. The question is on the ballot. Nov 3, 2026 Massachusetts votes

Who paid for it

The Massachusetts marijuana repeal has one funder. The Coalition for a Healthy Massachusetts filed the petition, and through the end of 2025 it had raised roughly $1.55 million, every dollar from one donor: SAM Action Inc., the 501(c)(4) arm of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, in Alexandria, Virginia.

SAM was founded in 2013 by former congressman Patrick Kennedy, former White House drug policy adviser Kevin Sabet and the commentator David Frum. Its Massachusetts spokesperson is Wendy Wakeman, a veteran Republican operative, who told WAMC there had been “a real skyrocketing number in terms of people who are driving drunk … driving high, driving drunk, driving under the influence.” Her source was an American College of Surgeons study of deceased drivers in Ohio, which found the THC-positive rate did not change significantly after legalization.

SAM Action’s contributions rose from $1.58 million in 2023 to $8.6 million in 2024, and $2 million of that has already gone into a Maine repeal petition aimed at 2027. Massachusetts is the first state to vote on this. It was never meant to be the last.

High Times has laid out why the anti-weed lobby should not be taken at its word, and separately traced how $10 million meant for Florida taxpayers ended up funding the campaign against that state’s legalization amendment. A Leon County grand jury has since confirmed the essentials of that story. Its report, sealed in January and obtained in August by CBS News Miami, found the DeSantis administration “misappropriated” the money, and that the nonprofit director who passed $4.75 million of it to the campaign had assured the state in writing that the funds “would not be used for political purposes.” Public records reviewed by High Times do not show that any of the Florida grant money reached SAM or SAM Action, and this article does not suggest that it did.

SAM Action’s contributions, before and after Total contributions reported by the 501(c)(4) 2023 $1.58M 2024 $8.6M $1.55M of the total has gone to the Massachusetts repeal campaign and $2M to a Maine petition aimed at 2027. Chart: High Times

Where it stands

A University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB poll of 800 registered voters, taken August 5–12, found 55 percent opposed and 33 percent in favor. Repeal runs strongest among Trump voters at 48 percent, conservatives at 46 and Republicans at 45. It reaches a majority in no group.

Opposition is slipping, and the campaign season has not started Share of Massachusetts voters opposed to repealing adult-use sales February 63% August 55% 8 points in six months August figure: UMass Amherst/WCVB, 800 registered voters, Aug 5–12, 2026, which also put support at 33%. Chart: High Times

But opposition stood at 63 percent in February. It has fallen eight points since, and the campaign season proper has not started.

Who is opposing it, and why they are late

Stop the Repeal launched June 25 on the State House steps, chaired by Ryan Dominguez of the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition. Jason Reposa, who founded the licensed manufacturer Good Feels, runs an independent site and states his stake plainly: “If repeal passes, my company doesn’t exist.”

But most of the defense has been judicial. The July challenge came from Kevin Gilnack of the advocacy group Equitable Opportunities Now, filing on behalf of Stop the Repeal itself. Knocking a question off the ballot is cheap beside a statewide campaign, and it came close twice. When it failed, fifteen weeks were left. The danger had not looked real, and to many it still doesn’t.

What’s at stake if Question 8 passes

Massachusetts has sold $9.88 billion in adult-use cannabis since the first two stores opened in November 2018, part of roughly $11.5 billion once medical sales are counted. Calendar 2025 alone brought $1.65 billion across 46.3 million transactions.

The state and its municipalities have collected close to $1.9 billion through fiscal 2025, including about $50 million in local cannabis taxes in fiscal 2025. As of July 2025, 754 licensees had been cleared to open, 388 of them active retailers, and the Commission counted 14,524 unique registered agents.

Ninety-three medical treatment centers were operating that month. That is the entire capacity of the market the exit ramp leads to.

The exit ramp leads to a market one twelfth the size Massachusetts cannabis sales so far this year Adult-use $1.03 billion Medical $87.9 million As of July 2025, 388 adult-use retailers against 93 medical treatment centers. Sales figures through Aug 9, 2026. Chart: High Times

Medical demand is small, $87.9 million this year against $1.03 billion adult-use. A sector built for the larger market cannot fold into the smaller one. The Commission does not publish how many licensees hold both licenses, so nobody can say how many would survive. The shape is clear enough: the operators best placed already hold medical licenses, and the least placed are the retail-only equity licensees the state spent a decade standing up.

The argument repeal opponents keep returning to is that demand does not disappear with the stores. Customers relocate to the illicit market, where buying carries the risk of detention and penalties, and what had been a source of tax revenue becomes a line item in enforcement.

And the illicit market never went anywhere. The Commission’s own survey of residents, run with the University of Waterloo, asked consumers what share of their cannabis they had bought from legal or authorized sources. The average came back at 74 percent. It ran lowest on exactly the products a dispensary sells most of: 65 percent for flower, 65 percent for concentrates, 55 percent for hash and kief. Among those buying outside the legal market, the reason given most often, by a distance, was price.

A quarter of what Massachusetts consumers bought never left the unlicensed trade at the height of legalization. Question 8 would hand that trade the other three quarters.