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A single four-gram delta-8 gummy can now expose its owner to a felony bracket that runs to twenty years, because Texas counts the whole edible toward its weight. An ounce of marijuana is still a misdemeanor. And the delta-9 gummies still on the shelf survive on a technicality that federal law is about to erase. Congress just moved that date to December 11, and Trump signed it Wednesday.

Nothing Texas officials did this summer created a new punishment for THC gummies. What changed is the part of the drug code a gummy falls under, and that part does its arithmetic on the whole product.

Three separate legal changes are involved. First, a state scheduling decision that took effect July 31 and covers manufactured THC isomers. Second, a disputed state rule from March 31 that targets THCA and smokable hemp. And third, the federal ban that redefines hemp altogether, which Congress just pushed back by a month.

Start with the weight

Delta-8, delta-10, THCP, THC-O and HHC are all different molecules we knew almost nothing about a decade ago, and all emerged as alternatives to delta-9 THC under the strange legislation created by the 2018 Farm Bill. On July 31 the state health department put its 2021 definition of tetrahydrocannabinols back on the books, and manufactured isomers fall under it. That lands them in Penalty Group 2, a tier that also holds MDMA, psilocybin, mescaline and PCP.

Delta-9 products are not in it.

Possession there is measured by aggregate weight, a phrase the statute defines to include adulterants and dilutants. For an edible, read plainly, the sugar counts. Under a gram is a state jail felony. One to four grams, third degree. Four grams up to 400, second degree, which runs two to twenty years.

What you are holding How Texas measures it Offense One 4-gram delta-8 gummy Aggregate weight, sugar included: 4 g Second-degree felony, 2 to 20 years A 10-count bag of the same gummies Roughly 40 g Second-degree felony, 2 to 20 years A single small delta-8 gummy under 1 g Aggregate weight State jail felony Two ounces of marijuana Plant weight, about 57 g Class B misdemeanor Four ounces of marijuana About 113 g Still a misdemeanor Penalty Group 2 brackets under the Texas Health and Safety Code against the separate marijuana schedule. A 10-count bag holds perhaps 100 milligrams of the compound that is actually prohibited.

If a gummy weighs four grams, and many standard-size gummies do, that single piece sits at the floor of the second-degree bracket. In theory, an old delta-8 gummy forgotten in a glove box could expose its owner to a charge carrying two to twenty years.

None of that means Texans are collecting twenty-year sentences over forgotten edibles. Twenty is the ceiling of a bracket, not a going rate, the offense requires knowing possession, and High Times found no publicly reported prosecution of an individual for delta-8 possession since the rule took effect. What it means is that Texas law now makes a far more serious charge available for one gummy than for an ounce of weed.

Austin police said in late July that they would treat delta-8 possession as a state jail felony, having said in May that it fell under the department’s misdemeanor marijuana policy. Asked how an officer is supposed to tell which isomer is in a gummy, they did not answer. In federal court in Galveston, lawyers for the state have argued that the businesses suing them face no concrete, imminent threat of enforcement.

The state is telling a federal judge there is nothing imminent while the police department in its capital city says the charge is a felony. Neither position is a reliable guide to what happens next.

What is banned, and what is not

Very little delta-8 comes out of the plant at the concentrations sold; manufacturers buy cheap CBD and convert it in a lab. The health department says the prohibition targets that manufactured material, not the trace quantities hemp produces naturally, and that any product advertised as delta-8, or testing above those quantities, can be pulled and handed to law enforcement.

It has not published a number separating one from the other. Full-spectrum hemp carries small amounts of delta-8 on its own, which leaves the line running somewhere nobody has drawn, and the Texas Supreme Court leaned on the state’s assurance that naturally occurring delta-8 would be tolerable when it decided the case in May. Tolerable went undefined there too.

THCA flower was pushed out by a different instrument. Rules in force since March 31 switched the measurement to total THC, meaning delta-9 plus 0.877 times THCA, the multiplier covering what burns off when heat turns one into the other. Flower at a tenth of a percent delta-9 and ten percent THCA works out to about 8.9 percent. Anything sold to get somebody high fails.

Those rules have been in and out of force all year. A Travis County judge blocked them in April and again on May 1; the Fifteenth Court of Appeals lifted the block on June 5 and declined to restore it on June 26. The industry filed a brief on August 14 asking the court to reinstate it. That motion is pending, and until it is decided the rule stands.

Why the delta-9 gummies are still legal

Texas stores can still sell hemp-derived delta-9 gummies, drinks and tinctures, because Texas defines hemp as a percentage of product weight and a gummy is mostly sugar. A manufacturer can increase a product’s total weight without increasing its THC proportionally, and that creates room to raise the dose while staying under the percentage limit.

Four grams comes to 4,000 milligrams, so at three-tenths of a percent that gummy can hold twelve milligrams of delta-9. Five grams gets you fifteen. Ten grams gets you thirty. Five to ten milligrams is commonly marketed as a standard adult serving, though effects vary enormously by tolerance. As the 35 state attorneys general who wrote to Congress on August 4 put it, an eight-ounce package could carry upward of 675 milligrams and stay compliant.

Make the gummy heavier, and the dose goes up Delta-9 THC a single gummy may legally hold under the Texas 0.3 percent rule 4-gram gummy 12 mg 5-gram gummy 15 mg 10-gram gummy 30 mg Federal cap, per container 0.4 mg The federal figure is a flat quantity for the whole package, so a heavier product no longer buys headroom. A 10 mg gummy is 25 times the cap. Chart: High Times

Which is why the July crackdown emptied the delta-8 shelf and left the delta-9 shelf alone.

Lukas Gilkey runs Hometown Hero, the Austin company whose lawsuit produced the ruling that made July 31 possible. Asked what came through it, he told High Times: “We focus primarily on delta 9 edibles and always have, so we only lost about 10% of our products.”

The Legislature never passed this ban

Texas lawmakers did not vote in 2026 to make delta-8 possession a felony. Dan Patrick made a near-total hemp ban his signature bill in 2025 and moved it through both chambers. Greg Abbott vetoed it on June 22, saying it would collapse in court, and called a special session to write regulation instead. That session went nowhere, and so did the one after it. By September he had stopped waiting and issued Executive Order GA-56, telling the health department, DPS and the Alcoholic Beverage Commission to work with the powers they already had.

The prohibition returned through an older administrative route. The health department had tried to schedule delta-8 back in 2021; hemp companies sued, won an injunction, and sold under it for nearly five years. On May 1 the Texas Supreme Court took that injunction apart, holding that the health commissioner could reject a federal scheduling change and that sovereign immunity barred the industry’s challenge to how she had gone about it. Justice Evan Young granted that the industry’s reading of the 2019 hemp law was “plausible and indeed rooted in the statutory text,” and turned it down anyway, on the view that a legislature does not quietly decriminalize a class of intoxicants without saying so out loud.

Operators have a blunter description. As Gilkey put it in Texas Cannabis Chronicles, the state “did a ban with their own regulatory scheme.”

A clause in the same statute closes off the exit. When the commissioner objects to a federal scheduling change, her decision is final unless altered by statute, and the court took that at face value. Under its reading, only the Legislature can override that particular decision, and the Legislature is not back in Austin until January 2027.

December 11, and the White House says no later

Section 781 of the Appropriations Act, which President Trump signed, redefines hemp by total THC and holds finished products to 0.4 milligrams per container. That figure is a flat quantity per package. It does not scale with the size of the jar, so a bigger gummy stops being a workaround.

Ten milligrams is twenty-five times the limit. A ten-count jar is 250 times. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable estimates the new definition would disqualify roughly 95 percent of hemp cannabinoid products now on the market, and that share includes the delta-9 aisle that came through July intact.

Operators are not braced for it. Retail is not either. In May, Target added hemp THC drinks to more than 300 stores across Florida, Texas and Illinois, six months out from the deadline. One operator, who asked not to be named, told High Times he had good confidence the ban would be stopped. The law itself is less reassuring.

Section 781 was already enacted. What moved this week is the calendar. The Senate approved a one-month delay on August 8, 90 to 6, after voting 61 to 32 to table an amendment that would have stripped it. The House passed the same bill on Tuesday, 370 to 48, over objections from Republicans who wanted the ban to land on schedule. Trump signed it on Wednesday, September 2.

The treatment splits. Products containing cannabinoids the cannabis plant cannot naturally produce lose federal hemp status on November 12 regardless, under a carve-out written into the delay. Everything else, including delta-8 made by converting CBD and the 0.4-milligram cap that ends the heavy-gummy workaround, waits until December 11. In Texas the federal date barely matters for delta-8, which is already a state felony.

The extra month is not a sign the ban is softening. James Braid, the White House director of legislative affairs, told Senate Republicans at a closed-door lunch last month that there would be no further delays beyond this one, according to Axios, NBC News and Punchbowl News, all citing people present. Braid is leaving the administration this month, and the White House has not issued that commitment as a formal policy statement.

Texas retailers who spent the spring rebuilding their shelves around delta-9 now have about fourteen weeks instead of ten.