The FDA Wants to Know How You Use Cannabis—Useful or Concerning?

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The FDA is seeking outside data and analytics services to better understand how people use cannabis, CBD, and other emerging products through public social-media conversations, consumer surveys, and market intelligence. The request does not establish access to private messages, but it does point to a much more systematic federal effort to analyze how cannabis consumers behave, what they buy, and what they say online.

There are like a trillion ways people use cannabis today, especially in the US, where medical weed is legal across much of the country and roughly half the states have given the green light to adult-use marijuana. That tricky patchwork of legalization has also created enormous differences in what people buy, where they buy it, and how they use it.

And when we talk about “ways of using cannabis,” we’re not only talking about that new vape you didn’t even know existed, infused drinks, gummies, concentrates, topicals, or whatever new format showed up at the dispensary this month. We’re also talking about why people use weed, how often, what doses they use, what symptoms they’re trying to address, the effects they’re looking for, the circumstances in which they use it, and pretty much everything else that shapes a cannabis experience.

That is exactly the kind of information the Food and Drug Administration now wants more of.

The FDA Wants to Know the Whys, Wheres, and Hows

With tens of millions of Americans using cannabis, it only makes sense to assume that they don’t all use it the same way, in the same places, or for the same reasons. Better information about those differences can be useful for everything from public-health research to product development, consumer education and a better understanding of emerging patterns of use. At least, that seems to be part of the FDA’s thinking.

This is not some out-of-nowhere idea the agency dreamed up in 2026. The FDA has been talking about gaps in cannabis-related data for years. Back in 2022, it published a “Sources Sought” notice looking for small businesses capable of collecting and analyzing information about cannabis-derived products across social media, e-commerce platforms, specialized websites and even the dark web. The agency explicitly mentioned machine learning and natural-language processing as tools that could help identify emerging risks, adverse-event signals and online activity that conventional sources might miss.

That effort came after the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp containing no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight from the federal definition of marijuana, setting off a rapid expansion of hemp-derived products. The FDA said at the time that the changing market had left significant gaps in its understanding of product quality, adverse events and misinformation.

Fast-forward four years, and the idea has become much more specific. In August 2026, the FDA issued a new request for quotes for external data and analytics services related to cannabis, CBD and emerging products. Among the requested services are monitoring cannabis conversations on TikTok, Instagram and Reddit; surveying cannabis consumers; and providing detailed information on products, brands, behaviors and market trends.

So far, so good. Lovely, even. More data can mean better research, better policy and a clearer picture of what people are actually doing rather than what regulators think they’re doing. But things start to sound a little different when the data collection involves systematically monitoring public conversations among cannabis users online.

Do you use TikTok, Instagram or Reddit? Then this might interest you. The FDA is looking for a contractor capable of capturing social-media data related to cannabis and hemp, including information about products, ingredients, claims, consumer conditions and sentiment. According to the agency’s request, the system should also allow information to be filtered by attributes such as age group, sex and consumer “persona” through the use of trained AI models, while also allowing users to click through to the underlying public posts.

According to Marijuana Moment, the agency says the broader purpose is to “address knowledge gaps on cannabis, cannabidiol (CBD), and emerging products and help inform work on policy and regulation, education and outreach, and compliance activities.”

Based on the procurement language reported so far, the FDA is asking for social listening and market intelligence, not access to people’s private messages. So while “the FDA is sneaking into your DMs” makes for a much creepier headline, that is not what the available documents show.

What they do show is that a federal agency wants a much more granular view of how cannabis consumers behave and talk online.

It’s Not Just Your Posts They Want to Understand

Social media is only one piece of the project. The contractor is also expected to conduct a U.S. Cannabis Consumer Survey focused on dispensary shoppers. The questionnaire would collect information on symptoms, product preferences, desired effects, medical conditions, use occasions, frequency of use, use history, average purchase amounts, preferred doses and purchase journeys.

Another survey would look more broadly at consumer behavior around cannabis as well as kratom, psilocybin and other emerging products marketed with functional or wellness claims. A separate component would examine women’s purchasing and product-use patterns across different life stages, including fertility, perimenopause and postmenopause.

For CBD and other non-intoxicating cannabis products, meanwhile, the FDA wants market data such as market size, leading brands, product types, formats and claimed cannabinoid content.

Put together, this is considerably more ambitious than simply counting how many times someone says “weed” on Reddit.

It is an attempt to combine online conversations, consumer surveys and commercial market intelligence into a clearer picture of what people are using, why they use it, what they believe it does and how the market is evolving.

How Are They Going to Do It, Exactly?

The FDA’s request calls for technology capable of continuously collecting and organizing cannabis-related conversations from major social platforms and turning those conversations into structured data.

That means identifying the products people mention, the ingredients they discuss, the claims made about them, the conditions consumers associate with using those products and the sentiment surrounding those experiences. AI-assisted tools would then help sort those conversations into categories and identify different consumer profiles.

The request specifically points to services similar to those offered by Brightfield Group, a cannabis and wellness market research company that provides consumer intelligence and social-listening analytics. The planned contract would run from September 30, 2026, through September 29, 2027.

In other words, the FDA is not asking one employee to spend their afternoon doomscrolling r/trees. It wants an industrial-scale system that can turn the enormous amount of information that cannabis consumers voluntarily post online into data regulators can actually use.

Whether that sounds reassuring or unsettling probably depends on which part of that sentence you focus on.

Cover photo created with AI.