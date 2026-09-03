Trump Just Delayed the Hemp Ban. The New Deadline Is the Day Government Funding Runs Out.

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He signed it Wednesday. Most of the federal hemp restrictions now take effect December 11 instead of November 12. That date is also when the stopgap funding bill expires. One deadline did not move at all.

The hemp industry got its extension. It did not get much else.

On Wednesday, September 2, President Trump signed into law H.R. 6500, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027. The bill keeps the federal government funded through December 11 and, tucked inside it, delays most of the hemp restrictions that were set to take effect on November 12.

Those restrictions come from Section 781 of the appropriations act Trump signed last November. That provision redefines hemp using total THC, expressly including THCA, and caps finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products at 0.4 milligrams per container of total THC plus any other cannabinoids the Department of Health and Human Services determines have similar effects. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable estimates the definition would disqualify roughly 95 percent of the hemp cannabinoid products currently on the market.

The industry now has until December 11 instead of November 12. That is twenty-nine extra days.

Why December 11

December 11 is also the date the continuing resolution runs out. Section 2019 of the bill gives hemp the same deadline.

The hemp delay was written into a stopgap funding bill, so it inherits that bill’s expiration. The new hemp deadline now lands on the same day as the next government funding cliff. If lawmakers need another hemp fix in December, they will be negotiating it in the middle of the next appropriations fight, alongside defense, veterans programs and everything else riding on the next continuing resolution.

A must-pass bill is the most reliable vehicle in Washington for something an industry wants, which is how the delay got through in the first place. It is also the most crowded bill in Washington, and hemp is not the biggest thing riding on it.

One deadline did not move

The delay contains a carve-out. What it means for you depends entirely on what you sell.

Products containing cannabinoids that are not capable of being naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant lose federal hemp status on November 12, as originally scheduled. Nothing about that date changed. The rest of the new hemp-definition restrictions, including the 0.4-milligram-per-container cap that ends the percentage-by-weight workaround for bigger doses, waits until December 11.

So the extension is real for a hemp-derived delta-9 beverage or gummy. It is not an extension for products containing cannabinoids the cannabis plant cannot naturally produce. The underlying law has a separate category for cannabinoids the plant can produce but that were synthesized or manufactured outside it. That category covers the route used for most commercial delta-8, which FDA says is typically manufactured from hemp-derived CBD, and it is delayed to December 11 along with the rest of the new restrictions.

Where exactly that line falls was supposed to be clearer by now. Section 781 ordered FDA to publish, within 90 days of enactment, a list of all cannabinoids known to the agency to be capable of being naturally produced by the plant, along with additional information and specificity about what counts as a container. That deadline was February 10. As of September 3, the agency has not published any of it. The Congressional Research Service flagged the same failure in a report earlier this year.

How it passed

The Senate cleared the bill 90 to 6 on August 8, after voting 61 to 32 to table an amendment from Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina that would have stripped the hemp delay out. The House passed it 370 to 48 on September 1, over objections from a handful of Republicans who wanted the ban to land on schedule and, according to Marijuana Moment, briefly threatened to upend their leadership’s agenda over it. They did not succeed.

The White House had already made its position clear. In an August 3 Statement of Administration Policy, the administration said it supported the bill and that the president’s senior advisers would recommend he sign it. Trump has spent months publicly pressing Congress to protect access to full-spectrum CBD, and his administration launched an optional benefit in April under a CMS Innovation Center model that allows participating organizations to provide eligible beneficiaries with up to $500 a year in qualifying hemp products.

Not everyone in government wanted the delay. A bipartisan coalition of 35 state and territory attorneys general wrote to Congress urging lawmakers not to reverse the ban, arguing the restrictions protected consumers and preserved legitimate industrial and nonintoxicating hemp markets.

‘No further extensions’

The extra month is not a sign the ban is softening.

James Braid, the White House director of legislative affairs, told Senate Republicans at a closed-door lunch last month that there would be no further delays beyond this one if the proposal became law, according to Axios, NBC News and Punchbowl News, all citing people who were present. It became law on Wednesday.

Braid is leaving the administration this month, and the White House has not issued the no-further-extensions commitment as a formal policy statement.

What happens before December 11

Lawmakers from both parties spent Wednesday saying the extension buys time to write regulation instead of prohibition. Several bills are already circulating.

Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky has the Lawful Hemp Protection Act, which would prevent recriminalization and set rules for manufacturing, labeling and taxation with a 21 age limit. Rep. James Comer, who chairs House Oversight, is circulating a version with packaging requirements, testing rules and age limits. Reps. Beth Van Duyne and Greg Landsman filed a bill to keep hemp THC drinks legal and regulate them like alcohol. Rep. Morgan Griffith has the HEMP Act. A Senate companion to Barr’s bill is expected but has not been filed.

None of those replacement frameworks has advanced through committee or received a floor vote.

The alcohol industry is pushing in the same direction. The Beverage Alcohol Merchants Coalition, whose members include Total Wine & More and BevMo!, wants hemp THC drinks folded into the existing three-tier system with testing, labeling and tax requirements attached. The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America has backed regulation over prohibition. So has the National Restaurant Association.

Meanwhile, the market kept expanding into the deadline. Target moved hemp THC drinks into more than 300 stores across Florida, Texas and Illinois in May, well beyond its original Minnesota pilot and six months before the original date.

The extension adds twenty-nine days to the old deadline, and December 11 is also the day Congress has to fund the government again.