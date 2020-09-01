CBD Company Boldt Runners Corp. Brings Former Tobacco Executive To Their Team

If you want to position your company as a safer alternative to tobacco, maybe you need someone who knows a thing or two about tobacco.

That seems to be the logic employed by CBD manufacturer Boldt Runners Corp., which this week announced a series of personnel changes. Chief among them: the appointment of Maura Scott as chief sales officer and chief compliance officer.

For Boldt Runners, which bills its CBD dipping pouches as an alternative to nicotine and tobacco, it means turning to a former tobacco executive. Scott previously served as vice president of northeast region sales for Altria Group, the Virginia-based tobacco giant.

In a statement, Scott said she’s excited to play for the other team.

“I am excited to be part of the Boldt Runners team,” said Scott. “Cannadips CBD is a brand that has great potential in the marketplace for tobacco alternatives. Since its launch in 2018, it has quickly gained traction with adult consumers and is poised to expand rapidly as the Company ramps up production and distribution to more markets. I look forward to helping the Boldt Runners team achieve its goal of reaching millions more consumers with this superb product.”

According to a press release from Boldt Runners, Scott “led a team of 400 sales professionals across 13 states” in her role at Altria, and in 2018 was “recognized by her peers in the convenience industry with the Top Women in Convenience ‘Woman of the Year’ Award.” She was also assistant general counsel during her time at Altria.

Now at Boldt Runners, Scott will be charged with “leading all aspects of the Company’s marketing, sales and distribution (building and managing customer relationships, enhancing distribution logistics, growing the Cannadips CBD brand) and overseeing compliance,” the company said in a statement.

“Maura is an exceptional addition to the team,” said Boldt Runners CEO Peter Diatelivi. “Having worked with her for over a decade, first as in-house counsel and then as a fellow sales executive, I know her as someone who brings passion, vision, and strategic depth to the business. Her keen intellect, judgment, and ability to form strong connections with colleagues and customers alike makes her the ideal person to trust with this role.”

An Alternative To Tobacco

Bold Runners’ flagship product, Cannadips CBD, are aimed at providing consumers with a dipping experience free of nicotine and tobacco. The product debuted in 2016, and is offered in five flavors: American Spice, Natural Mint, Tangy Citrus, Tropical Mango and Fresh Wintergreen. The company said Cannadips CBD is sold in more than 5,000 stores nationwide, and that the product is “on a growth trajectory and is poised to provide more fantastic flavor and form options for the traditional adult smokeless tobacco consumer looking for alternatives.”

That bodes well for a young company that has aspirations of getting bigger. In addition to announcing Scott’s hire, Boldt Runners said that it “has closed a significant portion of its Series A fund raise,” with $3 million of its $5 million raise coming in so far.

“The newly appointed executives will help the Company close its Series A and build the infrastructure to manufacture, market and sell Cannadips CBD, as well as develop future product offerings,” the company said in the press release.