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Dispensaries hosted more events in the first six months of 2026 than in all of 2025. What works, what flops and what gets a brand rep sent home before the doors open.

Kings House of Fire celebrated two years in business by taking over its own parking lot. The New York dispensary partnered with the town and brought in local food trucks and small businesses like banks and pizzerias. There was a free pig roast, inflatables, and unique cars for photo opportunities. They even put vendors in dunk tanks, which chief operating officer Capri King said was a big hit. The event attracted 1,500 people and resulted in an increase in new customers.

Dispensary owners love events. They draw people to their stores, increase sales, and otherwise liven up a typical retail sales floor. Consumers like them because they get to snag some free merch or learn about a brand that maybe they only know by the looks of the packaging. So these events are becoming very popular. Plus, culturally, “in real life” or IRL is making a comeback and dispensaries are leading the way.

“While 2026 isn’t yet a full year of data, one trend has already stood out: we’ve seen approximately a 10% increase in dispensaries and lounges hosting events compared to the entire year of 2025,” said Event-Hi co-founder and CMO Adelia Fakhri. Event-Hi is a platform that promotes cannabis-related events, including dispensary events, and it supplied the data in this story.

Their data points to 679 events in the first six months of 2026 versus 617 in all of 2025. Half the calendar, more events. Going back a year further, the state-by-state picture looks like this.

Events hosted by state 2024 in gray, 2025 in green. Total volume rose from 456 to 617. California 223 +33% New York 63 +19% Michigan 48 +17% New Jersey 45 +80% Colorado 43 +13% Illinois 35 +84% Minnesota 35 NEW Arizona 25 +67% Minnesota opened licensed adult-use retail in September 2025 and still logged 35 events before the year was out. Source: Event-Hi. 1,073 events across 14 states, 149 dispensaries and 73 lounges, 2024 to 2025.

Common Event Categories

Events at dispensaries tend to fall into three categories:

Brand pop-ups

Store anniversary parties

Big holidays, like 420 or Thanksgiving

Brand pop-ups are when a brand shows up at a dispensary, sets up a table with product and swag. The brand ambassador often travels to the stores in the hopes of meeting loyal customers and potentially gaining new fans. It seems like a cheap, easy way to reach consumers and budtenders alike. Still, one of the biggest mistakes brands make with these pop-ups is the timing.

“So, the way we approach pop-ups is we only do them on Thursdays and Fridays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and then Saturdays from 12 pm to 4 pm,” said King, of Kings House of Fire. “The data tells me that during that time is where I’m going to see at least 400 customers come through this store.” She also pointed out that these types of events cost brands money, and she wants to make sure that they have a successful engagement.

She also has a limit. King said she has sent some vendors home when the brand ambassador showed up unprepared or too stoned to discuss the product. “It’s unprofessional. I have zero tolerance for that,” she said. She also noted that some brands hire third parties for these appearances and they know little about the product, which is a poor reflection on her store, which prides itself on a well-trained team. Brands need to take these store appearances seriously and make the most out of them.

Jamie Cooper of Cooper Creative Co., who works with brands creating marketing strategies, pointed out the expense for brands to do these in-store appearances. “You have the cost of the employee, travel expenses. You might even have to pay for a hotel,” she said. “In the end, it really adds up.” She added that she advises brands to participate in grand openings or anniversary parties. “Doing a vendor day on a Wednesday afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

King also noted that she carefully curates brands so they don’t overlap on a vendor appearance. For example, she won’t have competing edible brands. Brands should make sure they have no competition for the days they book a store appearance. Kings House of Fire also partners with brands to offer deals at the events. Her store is not a value deal-driven store, so shoppers are incentivized to come to an event to get a discount they normally wouldn’t receive.

Anniversaries

Not all dispensaries are guaranteed a long history. It’s a difficult business with the regulations and challenging tax structures. Many stores with solid sales have struggled to make a profit. So, hitting a milestone like an anniversary is a cause to celebrate. These events benefit both the consumer and the store owner.

That parking lot party is a good example of how far a store can take it. King also noted that Kings House of Fire is located near a busy intersection in town, and the event drew in lots of curious locals who saw the big party and decided to check it out.

Holidays

Of course, 420 and Green Wednesday are the other obvious times for events. The data shows that these are heavy traffic times, and dispensaries should plan beyond a basic balloon sculpture at the door. While these events are a heavy lift for stores to stage, a well-organized event that can bring in community involvement is a win-win for all.

Kings House of Fire also hosts a Friendsgiving and 420 event for its customers. “These are larger events. So these are promoted as actual celebrations or as we like to call them expos.” Her events are intentional and planned well in advance.

What dispensaries are actually hosting Share of event types observed across the platform in 2025. Holidays (420, 7/10, NYE, Halloween) 30% Brand promotions 19% Classes and workshops 11% Arts and crafts 9% Patient appreciation days 9% Tours 8% Health, wellness and yoga 7% Food and drinks 6% Political events 1% Brand promotions, the only pure-marketing format on the list, rank second. Roughly two-thirds of tracked formats are hands-on. Source: Event-Hi.

Swag

If you work in the cannabis industry, you likely have a room full of merch, but if you’re a consumer, these gifts are special. Brands should put a great deal of thought into ordering promotional items. Yes, a plastic grinder is cheap, but if a person just tosses it in the trash right away, it’s a lost opportunity. Cooper says small stash bags, backpacks, and exclusive limited edition shirts are great giveaways. Lighters, rolling trays and ashtrays are also functional and appreciated.

“There’s a lot of people that have loyalty towards certain brands, and they will go to an event because they know their favorite brands are going to be there,” said Cooper. “They can get swag and sometimes free product.”

Keys To A Kick Ass Event

However, not all events succeed. Brands need to do their homework and make sure that the event producer is legit. A few years ago in California, an event called Dazed On The Green, which had Wiz Khalifa on the bill, was canceled with little notice, leaving vendors and ticket holders scrambling to cover costs.

Similarly, a cannabis festival in Michigan called Saturnalia was also canceled at the last minute, leaving vendors and attendees empty-handed.

Thankfully, these failures are few and most small dispensary events go off without a hitch.

Still, anyone who has staged an event knows how much work they are. There’s lots of coordination and numerous decisions to make. People also tend not to RSVP for an event, making headcounts difficult. Doing all that and then having an event flop is bad for the store and the shopper.

King also asks that people register for her events even if they are free. That way she can get an idea of how many people will attend. Still, attendance is often a mix of people intentionally showing up and those who just happened upon an event when coming to make a purchase.

Cooper also said that a lack of promotion and marketing can hurt an event. Email campaigns and social media need to come from both the brands and the stores. The more people see an event promoted, the more chances it will be successful.

Fakhri added, “It’s exciting to see more operators embracing events as a way to build community, create memorable customer experiences, and strengthen engagement beyond the traditional retail environment.”

Come for the flower, stay for the party.