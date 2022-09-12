FaZe Rain Launches New Cannabis Brand with The Parent Company

California-based cannabis firm The Parent Company announced on Monday the launch of RCVRY, a new brand co-founded by professional esports player Nordan Shat, aka FaZe Rain. Created in partnership with The Parent Company’s Caliva premium cannabis brand, RCVRY will open early access to the brand on Monday, September 12th at 1:00 PM. The first 33 entrants will receive guaranteed access to RCVRY’s launch products, limited-edition brand swag and VIP privileges at RCVRY’s upcoming launch event in West Hollywood.

RCVRY is a cannabis brand created to support a lifestyle focused on wellness and creativity. FaZe Rain was inspired to begin the RCVRY project following his difficult recovery process from severe nerve damage, when cannabis became an important piece of his well-being. The launch will include limited drop eighths of the “Rainz Runtz” strain, which was hand-selected by the RCVRY team in collaboration with The Parent Company (TPCO). The strain gives off a faint berry-like smell and is part of the same lineage as the Zkittles and Gelato phenotypes, the brand reports. Rainz Runtz will be available in limited quantities exclusively at Calma dispensary in West Hollywood and will not be available for delivery.

“When I started my journey with cannabis back in 2015, I had very little knowledge on the different strains and experiences available to consumers. As I learned more about the space, I saw a need to further the potential of the industry by helping to advance the mainstream acceptance of cannabis,” Shat said in a statement from The Parent Company. “RCVRY was created to further that goal and change opinions on cannabis while providing a consistent source of top-tier flower to all RCVRY community members. We are focused on delivering the cleanest cannabis possible to our consumers.”

Esports Star and Brand Founder

Shat is the co-founder of the popular esports and entertainment organization, FaZe Clan, which he founded with Quinn “The Wizard”, Yonatan Hagos and Erick Kahn. The Parent Company CEO Troy Datcher said that FaZe Clan, a lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming that has garnered more than 500 million followers across social media platforms, will help extend the reach of the new brand. FaZe Clan’s roster of content creators, esports professionals, and world-class gamers includes Kyler Murray, LeBron James Jr., Offset, Snoop Dogg and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nordan Shat, aka FaZe Rain, and the RCVRY team, who share our passion for the plant,” said Datcher. “The FaZe Clan brings an immense audience, and our collaboration represents a prime opportunity to unlock the synergy between gaming and cannabis communities. My priority continues to be optimizing our portfolio of high-quality, authentic brands, and our partnership with RCVRY is another strong addition to our roster.”

Cannabis retailer Calma West Hollywood will host a meet-and-greet appearance on Saturday, September 17th from 1:00-4:00 PM with Shat and friends to celebrate the launch. At the event, Shat will interact with customers while offering limited-edition merch giveaways and the opportunity to experience an onsite photo booth.

The new RCVRY product features a QR code that will provide customers access to a survey contest featuring questions about the esports star. The winner will receive the chance to hang out with Nordan and friends at a private L.A. location after the event. The event is open to consumers 21+ (or 18+ with a medical recommendation). All profits made from the launch will be donated to “peer-to-peer” recipients in need of financial assistance, with the objective to promote natural and healthy living.

New Brand for The Parent Company

Datcher wrote in an email to High Times that the new collaboration is in line with The Parent Company’s strategy to create authentic brands, adding that RCVRY is “a strong addition to our brand portfolio.”

“During my first meeting with Nordan, I was incredibly moved by his story but also inspired by his commitment to the plant and understanding of the benefits of cannabis,” he said.

Although he is keen on those benefits, Shat doesn’t necessarily see his cannabis use as medical, saying in a virtual interview that “I enjoy cannabis recreationally because the plant helps me feel more like myself.” Consistent with the RCVRY brand’s initial product offering, Shat says that smoking is his favorite way to consume cannabis.

“When it comes to cannabis, I prefer smoking flower,” he said. “That is why we worked with TPCO to find the best flower for RCVRY that my team would love and we hope the people love it too.”

Although he kept mum on any additional celebrity collaborations that might be in the works, Datcher teased some new initiatives to strengthen The Parent Company’s portfolio of brands.

“We’re about to embark on a very exciting period for The Parent Company and its portfolio of brands, including updates to our current product lines and expanding our partner brand offerings,” he said. “Our commitment to our consumers remains strong, and we will continue to collaborate with partners who have true connections to the cannabis community to bring safe, high-quality, and authentic products to market through our owned retail channels as well as third-party retail partners.”