High Times Announces Partnership With Ginger Commerce

We at High Times are pleased to announce that we have entered a partnership which will help create the largest direct-to-consumer offering in the state of California.

We are teaming up with Ginger Commerce, a company that provides direct-to-consumer cannabis services in California through its proprietary e-commerce software.

“We’re witnessing a huge shift in the industry’s ability to communicate with their consumers. While quality delivery has been an important part of our foundation since we decided to directly touch the plant, we believe by partnering with Ginger Commerce, we’re able to provide a whole new world of value to our partners, enhancing brand offerings from every angle,” High Times CEO Paul Henderson said in a press release. “We’re confident this partnership will redefine the standards of direct-to-consumer offerings for the entire cannabis industry.”

Roie Edery, the co-founder and CEO of Ginger Commerce, said the company is “excited to partner with one of the most well known and respected brands in our industry.”

Edery pointed to High Times’ flagship publication and famed Cannabis Cup events as an area of symbiosis between the two brands.

“Combining Ginger’s innovative tech and High Times reach across California, we know that we’re bringing tremendous value to brands and making DTC more accessible for consumers,” Edery said in the announcement. “With their renowned media outlet and Cannabis Cup events, High Times’ reach enhances Ginger’s offering to its client brands by providing them exciting new channels to reach more customers. We’re looking forward to the impact our unique partnership will have on the industry as we pursue our mission to become the largest DTC company in the U.S.”

Ginger Commerce’s tech offerings have made it a coveted partner among California’s cannabis brands. The company says it serves more than 40 brands in the state with its “suite of tools designed to unlock revenue potential with e-Commerce software, direct-to-consumer delivery, industry-specific features, and marketing tools.”

Aleksey Klempner, co-founder and chief technology officer at Ginger Commerce, says the company “democratized cannabis.”

“Ginger enables entrepreneurs, content creators, and developers, from inside and outside of the industry, to build apps with cannabis centric business models, launch DTC brands, provide services, and essentially push the industry forward,” Klempner says.

In the press release of the partnership, both companies discussed the burgeoning significance of direct-to-consumer delivery in the cannabis industry, saying that it “has quickly grown into a dominating revenue channel for businesses.”

“With DTC, brands have unprecedented access and ownership of their customers’ data, and receive significantly better margins than in the traditional retail environment, or on 3rd party marketplace delivery websites,” the announcement said.

Ryan Jennemann, the founder and CEO of THC Design, said that the company “wanted to offer DTC sales for some time,” but that it “struggled to find a viable solution that would give us full control over our sales funnel as well as complete ownership of our data — until we found Ginger.”

“But what originally looked like the perfect solution to our DTC conundrum somehow just got better. With this new partnership with High Times, we’ll now be able to offer our products on-demand to nearly everyone in California, and that’s a huge win for us,” Jennemann said.