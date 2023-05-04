Moxie: A California Legacy With a History of Quality

As cannabis policy reform measures continue to take hold across the country, nearly half the states in the nation have now legalized recreational marijuana. With each new state comes new opportunities that have spawned thousands of cannabis operators from coast to coast. But with so many brands out there, consumers can find it difficult to choose new cannabis products with confidence.

Choosing products from a company with a strong history can be one way to navigate through all the brands found at a local dispensary. In four states with legal weed, consumers are finding that California-based Moxie fits the bill as a company with roots in the legacy market that pairs top-of-line genetics with innovative processes to create products that have won more than 100 coveted cannabis industry awards, including dozens of High Times Cannabis Cup trophies.

Since the company’s inception nearly a decade ago, Moxie has prided itself on producing potent, flavorful concentrates fit for the most discriminating cannabis connoisseurs. That reputation continues today with its extensive line of top-self cannabis flower and extractions. Utilizing pharmaceutical-grade technology and strict safety standards in their cultivation facilities, Moxie provides customers with high-quality recreational and medical marijuana products from its library of hundreds of cannabis varietals.

Moxie was founded in California in 2014, even before recreational marijuana was legalized in the state. Operating under Proposition 215, the groundbreaking ballot measure that legalized medical marijuana in 1996, Moxie’s founders set out to make industry-leading concentrates to provide medicinal cannabis patients with effective and enjoyable formulations. Only a year later, the company took advantage of the growing medical cannabis environment and became a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) with an expansion into the Michigan and Nevada medical marijuana markets in 2016.

The same year, California voters took the next step in ending the prohibition of cannabis with the passage of Proposition 64, the ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana in the Golden State. One year later, the company cemented its place in weed history as the first cannabis company to be licensed by California regulators. The milestones continued to come only one year later with the expansion into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana market and the 2018 opening of one of the state’s first grower/processor facilities in the state. The same year, Moxie was recognized as the Brand of the Year at the California Cannabis Association Awards.

Recognizing the need for a cannabis industry that treads lightly on the environment, Moxie launched the company’s sustainability efforts in 2020, pledging to be the first carbon-negative cannabis operator. In pursuit of the company’s sustainability goals, Moxie has overhauled its packaging by reducing the use of plastic and using FSC-certified paper, grass paper labels and chlorine-free dyes. Additionally, Moxie’s indoor cannabis cultivation facilities have been outfitted with energy-efficient LED grow lights to maximize efficiency, and the company is working with waste management companies to convert production waste into energy.

Moxie And High Times

The next big step in Moxie’s history came in 2022 when Hightimes Holding Corporation, the owner of High Times, announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Moxie’s California operations. The acquisition gives High Times new cannabis cultivation and production capabilities to complement its current portfolio of cannabis holdings in California, the largest legal marijuana market in the world, where it operates branded dispensaries and offers licensed cannabis products. The deal also makes High Times the most well-known brand in the Golden State with a vertically integrated cannabis operation.

“One of Moxie’s most important goals since our founding has been to create cannabis products that are trusted equally by consumers and regulators, which is why we carefully monitor every stage of the cultivation, production, and distribution process,” Jordan Lams, CEO and founder of Moxie, said about the agreement at the time. “High Times shares this belief in the importance of taking care of the cannabis plant and we’re very confident that all Moxie products will continue to be of the highest quality and maintain the trust of local governments and consumers. Our goal now is to continue to bring the Moxie product to markets across the country and maintain these company-wide best practices, while also continuing to be aware of the unique qualities and preferences in each state.”

Currently, Moxie can be found in four states—California, Missouri, Utah and Pennsylvania. The company’s genetics are grown and packaged as cured cannabis flower, or processed into a variety of concentrates. Live resin badder and sauce offer dabs with superior potency and flavor, while vape carts and pods provide convenience. In addition to Moxie, the company’s family of brands includes MX, HighNow and MX Sport, all available at select licensed dispensaries.