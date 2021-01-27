Red White & Bloom and High Times Collab Releases More Products in Michigan

Red White & Bloom Brands just announced another release of their exclusive, Michigan-based cannabis line in collaboration with High Times. The new products will be available to purchase tomorrow, January 28, at all participating locations, and both companies, as well as cannabis enthusiasts, eagerly await the release.

“The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector,” a press release about the launch states. “RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp based CBD products.”

The Need For A New Line of Weed

This new line of products from High Times and Red White & Bloom is being released because the first line sold out within hours of initial launch thanks to demand from dispensaries and the customers eagerly awaiting to get their hands on the collaboration. Now, a whole new line is being launched.

The new, second product line will consist of three new strains: Mind Blown, Night Moves, and Ratso’s Delight. The next release will also be carried by twice as many selectively handpicked dispensaries.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our latest High Times® launch. The fact these products are in such insatiable demand is a testament to the brand and the quality of the products being released to the Michigan market” said Red White & Bloom Chairman and CEO Brad Rogers in the press release about the collaboration. “There is much more coming over the course of the next few weeks and this is a very exciting time for all who recognize and respect the fight and fortitude of High Times® as the only brand and the true “OG” of the cannabis industry. “

“We have a storied history in Michigan through our hosting of over 13 Cannabis Cup events that have been attended by nearly 300,000 thousand people from across the region,” said Hightimes Holding Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath about the release. “We expect this next release to see even greater demand and have expanded access to additional locations to help provide additional geographic coverage in the state for our many loyal followers.”

The new collection of products, after the full launch, will be made up of the six different strains of flower that are already released, along with prerolls, edibles, and vapes from the same line that are a part of the same collaboration. The full line will be out by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and will feature over 30 separate products.

In addition to the name attachments of High Times and Red White & Bloom, it’s no surprise that the collaboration sold out so quickly, as cannabis sales increased markedly in Michigan in December, according to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency. Sales reached $101 million for the month, and $984.6 million for the year.

Starting tomorrow, the products will be available while supplies last. Visit Red White & Bloom online for more information.

Here are the locations where you can find the goods:

Detroit (MEDICAL)

5 and Dime Detroit

20561 Dwyer St, Detroit, MI 48234

Motown Meds Detroit

18334 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48228

Shake and Bake Detroit

20477 Schaefer Hwy, Detroit, MI 48235

House of Dank 8 Mile Detroit

3340 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48234

House of Dank Fort Street, Detroit

3394 S Fort St, Detroit, MI 48217

House of Dank BEL-AIR

8600 E. 8 Mile Rd Suite 28 Detroit, MI 48234

House of Dank Gratiot, Detroit

12668 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205

House of Dank Livernois, Detroit

2710 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48209

Metro Detroit (RECREATIONAL)

Breeze Hazel Park

24517 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030

Greater Metro Detroit (RECREATIONAL)

Exclusive Ann Arbor

3820 Varsity Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

H.O.D. Ypsilanti (formally known as Green Vitality)

50 Ecorse Road Suite B, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

North Michigan (MEDICAL)

House of Dank Traverse City

514 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686

West Michigan (RECREATIONAL)

Exclusive Kalamazoo

937 Foster Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Remedii Battle Creek

160 E Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Mid Michigan (RECREATIONAL)

Elite Wellness Mount Morris

9423 N Dort Hwy, Mt Morris, MI 48458

South East Michigan (RECREATIONAL & MEDICAL)

Elite Wellness Jackson

6031 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49201

South Michigan Ohio/Michigan Border (RECREATIONAL)

Remedii Morenci

989 E Main St, Morenci, MI 49256

Mid-East Michigan (RECREATIONAL)

Remedii Vassar

302 E Huron Ave, Vassar, MI 48768

Remedii Roots Bay City

3557 Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706

DOA (Dank on Arrival) Bay City

3650 Patterson Rd, Bay City, MI 48706

Mid-East Michigan (RECREATIONAL & MEDICAL)

Elite Wellness Bay City (Recreational and Medical)

3389 S Huron Rd #3, Bay City, MI 48706