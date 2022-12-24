The Latest

Cash Only: Hotboxing NYC’s Dopest Cannabis Holiday Market

Cash Only threw its inaugural Cannabis XXXmas Holiday Market, featuring over two dozen vendors, a sativa Santa, marijuana magicians, and more. Take a look at how NYC celebrates the high holidaze in style.
byZach Sokol
December 24, 2022
This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.

On Saturday, December 17th, Cash Only threw its inaugural Cannabis XXXmas Holiday Market. 

Over a thousand people came, shopped, and smoked under THC-infused tinsel and marijuana mistletoe. 

We had two dozen plus vendors — including a mix of legacy cannabis serves and arts and culture makers — a sativa Santa, and even the tripped out magicians from Smokus Pokus

Watch our hot and hazy video tour of the event, featuring our friends from Brooklyn Arboretum, Juanitas, Uncle Budd, Fortune World, Pipe Dreams, and Johnny Gaffney

A big thanks to everyone who came out, especially our vendors. And a shoutout to Matthew Weinberger who took photos of the festivities, including a handful below. 

See you all at the next one!

Zach Sokol
Zach Sokol is a writer, editor, and the founder of www.cashonly.studio. He is also the co-editor of Sex Magazine. Previously, he was the editor of MERRY JANE, an editor at VICE, and has written extensively for publications like Playboy, Penthouse, i-D, Double Blind, and more. Visit his website www.zachsokol.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @zachsokol.
