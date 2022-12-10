The Latest

Cash Only: Inside NYC’s Most Luxurious Weed Nightclub and Pizzeria

An exclusive tour of Stoned Pizza LES, a weed nightclub and speakeasy run by the infamous Pizza Pusha. This is NYC’s first true social consumption success story, and could very well set the model for 420-friendly venues.
byZach Sokol
December 10, 2022
pizzeria
Courtesy of Cash Only
Total
0
Shares

This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cash Only offers an exclusive tour of St.ned Pizza LES, a weed nightclub and speakeasy run by the infamous Pizza Pusha — aka Chris Barrett, who makes the best THC-laden slice in NYC.

For $140, guests at the nightclub are offered a three-course infused meal, unlimited cannabis cocktails, live music, and more. Plus, it’s BYOC and there’s a dispensary inside, so you can smoke as much as your heart desires while munching on pot-filled pizza.

This is NYC’s first true social consumption success story, and could very well set the model for what 420-friendly venues could look like in the future.

Over the course of several hazy hours, Cash Only bopped around the two-floor venue and talked to staff and attendees, as well as Jay Bulger — a weed expert who first broke the story on the Pizza Pusha for New York Magazine

We also tried weed-infused pizza, weed-infused wings, weed-infused garlic knots, and weed-infused cocktails… all while getting a lay of the land at this elegant space. By the time we left, we had easily consumed north of 100mg of THC and were practically crawling up the stairs on our way out.

Watch the video and stay tuned for more docs on New York’s rapidly-evolving weed landscape.

Follow the Pizza Pusha and St.ned 

Follow Cash Only:
Website
Newsletter
Instagram
Twitter

Author

  • Zach Sokol

    Zach Sokol is a writer, editor, and the founder of www.cashonly.studio. He is also the co-editor of Sex Magazine. Previously, he was the editor of MERRY JANE, an editor at VICE, and has written extensively for publications like Playboy, Penthouse, i-D, Double Blind, and more. Visit his website www.zachsokol.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @zachsokol.

    View all posts

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Author
Zach Sokol
Zach Sokol is a writer, editor, and the founder of www.cashonly.studio. He is also the co-editor of Sex Magazine. Previously, he was the editor of MERRY JANE, an editor at VICE, and has written extensively for publications like Playboy, Penthouse, i-D, Double Blind, and more. Visit his website www.zachsokol.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @zachsokol.
Get Med Card
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
bus
Read More

The Struggle of NYC’s Weed Bus Pioneer

Cash Only linked up with the founder of Uncle Budd’s Bud Bus to learn what it’s like to run a mobile marijuana dispensary in NYC, and the story immediately became more complex than we anticipated.
packaging
Read More

Inside LA’s Secret Black Market Weed Packaging Mecca

Cash Only visited LA's wholesale cannabis packaging district, where black market weed ops can get the materials to make counterfeit products such as mylar bags, flower jars, vape carts, edibles packaging, and much more.
Total
0
Share