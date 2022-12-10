Cash Only: Inside NYC’s Most Luxurious Weed Nightclub and Pizzeria

This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cash Only offers an exclusive tour of St.ned Pizza LES, a weed nightclub and speakeasy run by the infamous Pizza Pusha — aka Chris Barrett, who makes the best THC-laden slice in NYC.

For $140, guests at the nightclub are offered a three-course infused meal, unlimited cannabis cocktails, live music, and more. Plus, it’s BYOC and there’s a dispensary inside, so you can smoke as much as your heart desires while munching on pot-filled pizza.

This is NYC’s first true social consumption success story, and could very well set the model for what 420-friendly venues could look like in the future.

Over the course of several hazy hours, Cash Only bopped around the two-floor venue and talked to staff and attendees, as well as Jay Bulger — a weed expert who first broke the story on the Pizza Pusha for New York Magazine.

We also tried weed-infused pizza, weed-infused wings, weed-infused garlic knots, and weed-infused cocktails… all while getting a lay of the land at this elegant space. By the time we left, we had easily consumed north of 100mg of THC and were practically crawling up the stairs on our way out.

Watch the video and stay tuned for more docs on New York’s rapidly-evolving weed landscape.

Follow the Pizza Pusha and St.ned

Follow Cash Only:

Website

Newsletter

Instagram

Twitter