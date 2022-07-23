Cash Only: Adult Film Star Jane Wilde

This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Instagram and Twitter.

Today’s Cash Only recommendations come from the very lovely Jane Wilde—famed adult film star and a loud and proud pothead. Jane’s got great taste and is an ideal toker to share a joint with. She’s based in L.A. and lives with her cockapoo puppy, Scout.

We hit up the smut legend to learn about her relationship with weed. Jane talked about her love for Jerry Garcia’s family cannabis brand, getting lost in specific subreddits, and why Lana Del Rey is her go-to music once baked.

All photos by Zach Sokol or courtesy of Jane Wilde.

Photo by Zach Sokol

Cash Only: What’s your current favorite strain? How do you like to consume it?

Jane Wilde: As of right now, I don’t have a particular favorite strain. I always lean more towards indicas though—in da couch. I’ve been smoking a lot of pre-rolls lately due to my laziness and reluctance to crush and roll weed. Joints have always been my preferred method of smoking!

What’s your current favorite weed product?

Currently my favorite weed product is Garcia Hand Picked’s indica pre-rolls. First of all, the packaging is sick. The brand is run by the daughters of the legendary Jerry Garcia, so every box has a Grateful Dead set list on it, and inside is a small envelope with five big joints, a glass tip, and matches. It’s the perfect little stoner kit. I love supporting them and their products because they’re so good… plus, I love rock ‘n roll.

What’s an activity you like to do after you’ve consumed the Garcia Hand Picked pre-rolls?

Usually I’m chilling at home smoking, so once I’m nice and toasty, I’ll put on a movie or TV show and just get lost in it. Sometimes, I scroll Reddit and get even more lost in these deep rabbit hole threads about true crime or stuff like that. Weed can make you focus so hard on stuff that you wouldn’t even find interesting if not for being high!

Courtesy of Jane Wilde

What do you like to watch while stoned?

My favorite show to watch when high is probably BoJack Horseman. In case you’ve been living under a rock, it’s a cartoon on Netflix about a world where animals and humans are basically the same, and there’s this horse guy who’s a washed up TV star and alcoholic. It’s funny, but it gets really deep and dark and introspective. It’s the perfect mix of comedy and deep thinking, which are the best things to do whilst stoned.

What’s your go-to music when really high?

I can’t recommend enough music to listen to high. Lana Del Rey is perfect music for when you’re stoned, especially her song “Venice Bitch.” It’s a 10-minute psychedelic journey with so many layers of sound that you can only really appreciate it fully on some type of substance. Also Pink Floyd, obviously, especially Dark Side of the Moon.

Can you recommend something to read while smoking?

I’m not a huge book reader anymore. I have trouble staying interested in one book at a time. So I like to do deep dives on Reddit threads and Wikipedia articles. Go to r/AskReddit and type “fucked up” into the search bar. Have fun!!

Photo by Zach Sokol

