Cash Only’s 420 Recs: Adult Performer Valentina Bellucci

For this week’s Cash Only, we have an easy, breezy interview with the Italian adult performer, producer, and StepHouseXXX studio head, Valentina Bellucci.

In case you’re not familiar, StepHouseXXX is a fresh erotica imprint that features up-and-coming amateurs alongside industry MVPs with a focus on the “taboo” genre. Recent scenes showcase talent like Melanie Hicks, London Rose, Paris Knight, and Valentina herself. Despite being a nascent studio, it was just nominated for an AVN Award (the adult equivalent of an Oscar) in the category of Best New Production Banner — big ups!

And while Valentina is also fairly recent to the adult industry, getting her start with solo videos in 2020, she’s skyrocketed into notoriety, with dozens of her videos surpassing a million views on tube sites like xVideos and Pornhub. An admirable feat, to be sure!

The adult entertainer is also 420-friendly, though she is a steadfast edibles fan who doesn’t like to smoke. In our conversation below, Valentina discusses how sticking to infused food saves money, explains why she won’t consume THC until after a shoot has wrapped, and notes which politicians, musicians, athletes, and pornstars she would love to have a sesh with. Thanks Valentina!

Do you have a current favorite weed strain? How do you like to consume it?

Valentina Bellucci: I usually go for hybrids or sativas. Even before sleep hybrids usually work well for me. I have a few favorite brands like CAMP, WYLD, and Incredibles. I only use edibles. I never was a smoker and smoking joints or bongs don’t work well for me. Occasionally I will hit a vape pen, but with such a big selection of edibles, I stick to them. I buy pretty much all edibles. Gummies, droppers, infused drinks, chocolate bars, and capsules. Also, I have a pretty high tolerance when it comes to edibles so I’m not really worried about them hitting me too much.

Do you have any favorite weed products — any particular papers, grinders, or whatever?

Not really, because as I mentioned before I mainly use edibles so I don’t need any extra products. Now when I think about it, I’m realizing that I probably save some money this way!

Do you use weed prior to making adult content? How does it benefit or influence how you perform?

No, I don’t. Whenever I shoot or direct, I am 100% sober and I am never under the influence of anything. With that being said, weed is a great way to relax after a long day at work. Not using anything before the shoot makes it even better and more rewarding when everything is done.

What activity do you like to do after you’ve gotten stoned?

I can do pretty much everything when I’m stoned. I’m actually quite productive. I usually work out, hike, work on new scripts/ideas for StepHouse, review edited videos from my shoots, or do some computer work. I try to stay away from food and restaurants because as everyone who likes weed probably knows, munchies can be one of the bigger side effects, especially when you try to stay in shape.

Can you recommend something to watch while stoned?

Lately, I watched Man vs. Bee with Rowan Atkinson and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to get stoned, relax, and laugh for a good couple of hours.

What do you like to listen to after smoking? Any albums, radio shows, or podcasts?

I prefer to watch TV series or movies, but I also listen to chill music, occasionally jazz, and some podcasts. I really recommend Lisa Ann’s “Dudes Do Better” podcast, not only because I was a guest recently, but because I listened to a few episodes and got hooked. Lisa is doing a great job as a podcast host and it’s definitely a podcast that a lot of people will find very interesting.

Can you recommend something to read after smoking?

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz. It’s a very interesting book about self-freedom. I also have two dogs, so I read a lot about dog behavior and training.

Who’s in your dream blunt rotation? Dead or alive!

In the adult industry, that would be Tera Patrick, Lisa Ann, and Angela White. Music: Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Louis Armstrong. Politics: Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Sports: Nate Diaz and LeBron James. Realistically, I’d be super happy if I had an opportunity to smoke with even one of the people from this list who are still alive. Hopefully, one day it will happen!

