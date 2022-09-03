Cash Only’s 420 Recs: Comedian Sandy Honig

This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Instagram and Twitter.

Sandy Honig is a funny person. The comedian and photographer is one of three busy Debras on the conveniently-named show Three Busy Debras, a surrealist epic about a trio of unhinged housewives in Lemoncurd, Connecticut. (Season 2 premiered this past spring on Adult Swim, and is now streaming on HBO Max.)

Honig also hosts the comedy show “The Bongo Hour” with Peter Smith, and was previously a host on VICE Live and the photo editor at the beloved publication Rookie. I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with Sandy on some photo essays in the past, including “Jumbo Heat Wave,” which saw her lens aimed at strange objects laying on the street, and “SandyStock™” which was sorta like The Jogging, if drenched in butane hash oil.

Sandy is already a cult favorite amongst the headiest comedians, and it’s only a matter of time before she’s cast on SNL or becomes a correspondent on The Daily Show. Lucky for us, she’s a friendly and generous person who’s willing to make some time to chat about her pot preferences. Below, Honig explains her love of “analog” smoking methods (i.e. joints), and explains why PBS docs on old starlets inspire her comedic chops. Enjoy!

What’s your current favorite weed strain and how do you like to consume it?

Sandy Honig: I’m really into a CBD/sativa mix and I simply love a joint. It’s analog, it’s classic!

What’s your current favorite weed product?

I love Camino gummies. They’re really chill and make me feel like I don’t have a body. Can’t recommend it enough!

What activity do you like to do after getting baked?

I love watching 40-minute documentaries about old starlets on YouTube. I’m not sure where they even come from originally, probably ripped from a PBS special. Bless PBS! It’s where I get most of my comedy inspiration, honestly. Mae West is the ultimate.

Courtesy of Sandy Honig

Can you recommend something to watch while stoned?

Chillin Island is my new favorite TV show! My pals from NY—Dap, Lakutis, and Despot—have an amazing show on HBO that’s part nature documentary, part interviews with rappers, part narrative. There’s no way to describe it, except they’re just chillin. It’s Chillin Island!! It flows really naturally, the dudes are hilarious, they shoot in beautiful places, they get great guests, what’s not to love?

Can you recommend something to listen to while smoking?

I made a collaborative playlist called “the most beautiful songs ever written” and sadly I cannot share it with you because it is just for me and my friend Peter Smith. I added my favorite songs, Peter added their favorite songs, and I just listen to it over and over and add new songs every time I hear one I love. It’s so wonderful hearing the songs Peter adds because I don’t know most of them, but they are indeed the most beautiful songs ever written. I highly recommend you do this with a friend you love!

Can you recommend something to read while smoking?

I sadly can’t read when I’m stoned. I just stare at the letters and try to make them form words, but usually they don’t.

“Three Busy Debras” is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Follow Sandy Honig on Socials:

Twitter

Instagram

Website

Follow Cash Only:

Twitter

Instagram

Newsletter