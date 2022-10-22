Cash Only’s 420 Recs: Domo Genesis, Rapper and Odd Future OG

This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Instagram and Twitter.

Cash Only’s 420 Recs is an ongoing series where interesting folks offer recommendations for all things 420 — what strains they like, what weed products are blowing their minds, and what they like to do once stoned.

Domo Genesis is an LA-based rapper, best known for being one of the original members of Odd Future, as well as a formidable solo artist in his own right.

Over the past decade, Domo’s released a number of memorable mixtapes, including the haze classics Rolling Papers and Mellowhigh, the latter being his collaborative studio album with OF members Hodgy Beats and Left Brain.

Of all the Odd Future OGs, Domo may be the headiest smoker of the group, proven by his verse in the infamous “Oldie” video: “You know me dog, I’mma chill in the cut. So I can cut it short, break it down, couple pounds, roll it up.” Hell, he even calls himself “Mr. Smoke-a-Lotta-Pot” in the same track, and the dude isn’t lying!

Domo has a new project dropping this June, and the hip-hop heavy hitter made some time to chat with Cash Only about his evolving relationship with weed. The artist puts the spotlight on some of his personal favorite strains, talks about communing with nature during an annual visit to Mammoth Mountain, and details an edibles nightmare story that went down after he split a Hubby Bar with Action Bronson. Thanks Domo!

Courtesy of Orienteer

What’s your current favorite weed strain and how do you like to consume it?

Domo Genesis: Tough question, but I’m major on a couple different strains for relaxing and getting into a creative zone. For relaxing, I’ve been heavy into OG strains from a couple different companies. LA Cannabis Co. is my spot right now and they always look out. For a strain that inspires creativity and doesn’t make me too tired, I’m loving Mt. Zereal from CBX. I also like a lot of different strains from The Cure Company, and I actually enjoyed one strain from Lil Wayne’s line, GKUA.

Do you have a favorite weed product right now?

I’m typically a flower-only guy. I’ve had terrible experiences with edibles. So I stick to flower and wax pens. I love Jeeter pens; I had an Alien OG one recently that was super fire and tasted like a true OG. I fuck with STIIIZY, as well.

Courtesy of Orienteer

What exactly happened during your bad edibles experience?

Man, all I can say is that I thought at one point I’d never be sober again. Someone dared me to eat half of a “Hubby Bar” at the studio. Action Bronson actually ate one half, and he thought it would be great if I ate the other half. It didn’t even really kick in until I got home, but I remember not remembering how I got home. Then, I tried taking three different naps, and each time I woke up I wasn’t any less high. I eventually ended up at the thought, “Omg, I may never be sober again,” and 100% believing it. I woke up the next day still feeling high, and I’ve never fucked with edibles since then.

What activity do you like to do after you’ve gotten high?

If I’m not in the studio creating, I’m typically traveling the world or hanging in the forest, getting some clear-minded space. I recently went to Kauai, Hawaii — super beautiful place. I hiked all through the mountains and ATV’ed through some caves and hidden beaches.

I always take a trip to Mammoth Mountain every winter, too. It’s such a magical place to me. It’s ridiculously quiet in the best way possible. These days, I’m big on places where there’s not much to do and it forces you into the nature part of it. I traveled so much early in my career for fun and for nightlife-type things, so it’s refreshing to now see nature, the real beauty of it all. Guess that’s just getting older for you.

Courtesy of Orienteer

Can you recommend something to watch while stoned?

Typically, I’m into comedies. I recently started Eastbound and Down from the top and what a great decision it was. Binged the Harry Potters during the COVID breakout, too. I also love watching informative documentaries.

Can you recommend something to listen to while smoking?

Yes, you should listen to me. Trust me.

Can you recommend something to read after getting baked?

I read A New Earth recently, and man what a book. Don’t ask too many questions; just go in.

Who’s in your dream blunt rotation?

I’m not really a super social smoker, but I would like to smoke with Dave Chappelle or Seth Rogen.

Courtesy of Orienteer

