Cash Only’s 420 Recs: Gutes of the Drunken Canal

Gutes Guterman is the co-founder and head honcho of The Drunken Canal, the hyperlocal newspaper that became a full-on media sensation during the pandemic. Rarely, does an upstart print rag become so influential that the New York Times covers it. In fact, name any “institutional” publication, and chances are you can find a feature or take about the scrappy pub / living document of downtown New York.

Besides The Drunken Canal’s unstoppable marketing savvy, people talk about the newspaper so much because… it’s fun! Reading it is akin to vicariously living the life of the people who put it together, and damn do the editors have a good time. Plus, hater’s gonna hate on young people taking big swings. But you know the saying, “If you had it like them, you’d do it like them.”

Gutes is truly a woman-about-town, a tastemaker extraordinaire with a social life that feeds directly into her publication. She also created the best group chat in the USA bar none—shout-out to “Average Danny Cole Enjoy”!

Gutes is a warm soul, who generously made some time to talk with Cash Only about her pot preferences. Here, she weighs in on weed being too strong these days, her very chic grinder, and the merits of reading Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter when you’re really stoned. Enjoy!

What’s your current favorite weed strain and how do you like to consume it?

Gutes: Honestly, I think weed is too strong these days. Gone are the days of a quality dime bag from your local BMX riding crush. Why are we smoking something called “Gorilla Glue” or “Lung Gripper”? Might as well just call it “Mind Molester”! Just give me a joint. Bongs cause acne if you don’t clean them enough.

Do you have a favorite weed product?

I really like this grinder from Sackville because it blends in with my other knickknacks and isn’t embarrassing. But otherwise, some rolling papers are really all I need.

What activity do you like to do after you’ve gotten stoned?

If I’m in California, I love to hike after a joint. I would do that basically every single day while there. If I’m in New York, I’ll shop online, put things in my Amazon cart, or cuddle my cat. Being stoned around an animal is sooooooo awesome.

Can you recommend something to watch while smoking?

Lately I’ve been watching Top Chef after getting stoned. If there are new episodes out, then The Dropout or WeCrashed. I like to think about the dawn and demise of Silicon Valley while I float on my couch.

Can you recommend something to listen to when you’re baked?

I have no idea but I’m on a real Bruno Mars/Silk Sonic kick these days, so I guess that.

Any reading recommendations for stoned people?

Things to read after getting baked: Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter account, The Daily Mail, my emails, your emails. Things not to read after getting baked: The New York Times, your own Twitter profile.

