Cash Only’s 420 Recs: Mira Gonzalez, Poet and Blunt Queen

This article was originally published on Cash Only. Sign up for the newsletter here and follow Cash Only on Instagram and Twitter.

All photos by Zach Sokol.

Cash Only’s 420 Recs is an ongoing series where interesting folks offer recommendations for all things 420 — what strains they like, what weed products are blowing their minds, and what they like to do once stoned.

Mira Gonzalez rolls the best, most aerodynamic blunts west of the Mississippi. On the east, the award goes to Janice Griffith—Cash Only fam, and unsurprisingly one of Mira’s BFFs. Her skills are so good that she could easily land one of those gigs being the personal roller for a rapper—maybe Waka Flocka Flame is still hiring?

Yes, Mira is a legendary toker, and she’ll tell you she has the tolerance of at least five grown men, though the number could be higher. Outside of huffing Dutchies, Mira is an accomplished writer, poet, and illustrator—with an always-funny Twitter to boot. She’s also published a poetry collection, an NSFW coloring book, and temporarily co-hosted a really good podcast called “Really Good Financial Advice.”

Mira and I go back to our days as editors at Merry Jane, Snoop Dogg’s cannabis media brand. One of the best parts of that gig entailed me catching a ride to work with Gonzalez, and us chain smoking blunts while brainstorming articles or talking shit for the whole damn cruise. We also did some great work, like breaking a story on black market vape carts and how they were causing a mysterious lung illness amongst consumers, as well as partnering with Pornhub on a series of videos, including one in which Mira and Janice turned a fleshlight into a bong.

Mira always makes me laugh, and her 420 Recommendations for Cash Only definitely scratched that itch. Below, the weed lord explains how strain names are mostly fake, her love of getting high and “freaking the fuck out” to weird movies, and shopping for very expensive hyper-realistic babies on Etsy. Thanks Mira, we love ya!

What’s your current favorite strain and how do you like to consume it?

Mira Gonzalez: Honestly, one of the first things I learned when I started working in the weed space is that strains are mostly fake and so is the divide between indica and sativa lol.

For example, my first job involving weed was as a budtender for a weed dispensary in Los Angeles when I was 19. When we got new weed, me, the one other employee, and the owner would smoke a blunt together. Then, the three of us would collectively decide if the weed would be labeled as indica or sativa, and what that strain would be called. (Anything we gave the name “Girl Scout Cookies” or “Blue Dream” would sell extremely fast.)

All of that is just to say, I don’t really have a favorite strain. I find it’s more reliable to choose my weed based on scent, THC content, and vibes.

My favorite way to get stoned kinda changes depending on my mood. I go through phases, but lately I’ve been dabbing a lot.

When it comes to flower, though, my favorite way to smoke will always be blunts. Dutches are my preferred brand, but tbh I’m not picky. I’ll never be too proud to smoke a Swisher if that’s what’s available.

Do you have any favorite weed products right now?

Like I said, I’ve been dabbing a lot. Raw Garden is probably my favorite brand for concentrates.

I also love edibles, but I have the weed tolerance of like five grown men, so I always want the really strong shit. In California, that mainly comes in the form of pills and tinctures. Some of my favorite brands are Protab (tablets) and Proof (tinctures). For flower, I love Pure Beauty.

What activity do you like to do after you’ve gotten really stoned?

I love getting really high and braiding my hair. I also like finding weird or niche Etsy shops. The other day, I found a shop that just sells hyper-realistic fake babies for thousands of dollars each. The shop had a ton of five star reviews from really happy customers.

Can you recommend something to watch while really high?

Well personally, I love to get high and freak the fuck out; just absolutely lose my shit. So if that sounds appealing to you, here are some of my recommendations:

Eraserhead (1977)

Angst (1983)

House (1977)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

SexWorld (1978)

Can you recommend something to listen to while smoking?

Taylor Swift.

Can you recommend something to read once stoned?

Wikipedia.

Who’s in your dream blunt rotation?

Cornel West and Dolly Parton.

