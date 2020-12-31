20 Things We’re Happy To Leave Behind…And 21 Things We’re Looking Forward To In The New Year

We’re all counting down to the end of this year, and hoping 2021 will be a little better. While there are no guarantees, we can think of more than a few reasons why we’re happy to say goodbye to the first year of the new decade and ring in the new.

Things We’re Happy to Leave Behind

20: A Republican president. We’re not here to get all political and go down a Trump rabbit hole, but more liberal leadership means more legalization and cannabis acceptance, hopefully at a federal level.

19: COVID. OK, so it’s not like the clock will strike midnight, and COVID will be gone, but we’re feeling good about that vaccine!

18: Social-Distance dating. What’s more awkward than your first date being a Zoom date? A socially distanced walk in the park to get to know each other. 10/10 would not recommend.

17: Mask Acne: We know; we know; masks are important and save lives, and we may have to wear them for part/most/all of 2021. But a day without having to do extra skincare on the bottom halves of our faces will be a great day.

16: Socially accepted police brutality. If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s the type of reform we need in law enforcement. Here’s to hoping!

16: The 2020 puns. It’s either hindsight is 20/20, 20/20 vision, or something else corny. Not gonna miss it.

15: Zoom fatigue. And we thought sitting at home all day on the couch and away from people would be chill. Turns out, virtual meetings can be even more stressful.

14: “Fake news.” We’re journalists, so naturally, we think journalists deserve a little bit of respect. We want America to be a safe space for the craft once more.

13: The elbow bump: It’s not cute, and you’re not going to make it a thing. Just wave until we can shake hands again.

12: Prohibition: We hope! Full legalization in 2021 would be great.

11: Mile-long lines at the dispensary. We appreciate those who are hustling to serve us, and the safety precautions put into place. But, we will not miss the lines.

10: “Essential worker” fatigue. We love that the cannabis industry is being considered essential, but those who work in the industry are working overtime and putting their safety on the line.

9: Scary statistics. Of course, death, domestic violence, and depression will still be issues in 2021, but we’re ready for some reprieve from how bad things have been.

8: Watching everything on Netflix. We love a good binge watch, but enough is enough.

7: COVID holidays. Maybe next year, we can actually travel, get together, and do all the things that make downtime good.

6: Remote working. If you haven’t put on pants in a week, we’re talking to you.

5: COVID fashion. And by that, we mean lack of fashion. Again, pants.

4: Smoking shake and dabbing reclaim when the dispensary is closed. We know reduced hours are important, but sometimes, they come at the wrong time.

3: Bread baking. The flour, the mess, the wasted hours while the bread won’t rise. No one ever said we were homemakers.

2: Stimulus checks. Between waiting, not getting them, and the back-and-forth over the second stimulus, we’re over it.

1: Quarantine. ‘Nuff said.

Things We’re Looking Forward To

21: Seeing other humans. Sure, humans are overrated, but we actually miss them.

20: Not hearing about 2020. We’re excited that people can no longer blame their problems on 2020.

19: CONCERTS. Seriously, whether you want to headbang at a death metal show or groove out to a jam band, we can all agree that the first opening note of a show is going to be the sweetest sound.

18: Not suiting up like it’s Armageddon to go to the grocery store. We never thought going to the grocery store without a mask, gloves, and a hazmat suit would be exciting, but here we are.

17: Conferences: We can smell the overpriced food now, and don’t even get us started on the free hand-outs.

16: Legal cannabis. We are seriously hoping.

15: More liberal leadership.While we aren’t saying Joe Biden will solve the world’s problems and legalize cannabis on his first day in office, we’re excited for the possibilities.

14: More cannabis delivery. That’s one good thing to come from lockdown!

13: More readers. With more people staying home and having downtime, there has been more time to read, and we hope it sticks.

12: A year that doesn’t have a cutesy, rhyming name.

11: Theatre. We admit it; we’re fans.

10: Shorter dispensary lines … and being able to vibe out in the dispensary and smell all the strains again.

9: In-person meetings. Never thought we’d say that!

8: More social equity. Again, we’re hoping.

7: Hugging friends and neighbors, not just those in our bubble.

6: Cannabis legality, and medical access, in many more states!

5: A new cannabis climate. What was once taboo and scary is now considered essential.

4: Being able to walk the dog, walk to the car, etc. without a mask on.

3: Sitting down in a restaurant for hours and ordering food and drinks; what a luxury!

2: A newfound appreciation of the little things.

1: A second chance. 2020 was a rough year, but we’re still here.