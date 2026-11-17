Switch to Dark Mode

Legal cannabis is racing toward pre-roll automation. Hand-rolling is one of the last rituals connecting smokers to the flower, the craft and each other.

This article originally appeared in High Times’ Summer/Fall 2026 print edition. Get yours here.

Illustration by Axtor (yes, a real human, not AI).

Right now, at this very moment, the cannabis world is tilting toward automation. Perhaps not before, but definitely now. On paper at least, the industry is giving way to robots, mass production, and the slow disappearance of the human touch. Data from the largest legal markets in the United States shows pre-rolls among the fastest-growing categories. Something is happening: part of the industry is betting on convenience, airtight packaging, and mass standardization. But there’s more to the picture.

On the shelves of modern dispensaries, the average consumer typically trades money for speed — a product ready to light up, free from the need for manual dexterity, dosed by algorithms, and assembled by industrial machinery. At this rate, the magic of the art of rolling may gradually fade away. However, beneath the surface of mass consumption and physical efficiency, a (not so) silent resistance endures, refusing to hand the ritual over to machines.

On that subtle crack in the market, Lance H, co-host of the renowned podcast First Smoke of the Day, offers an optimistic perspective: “The educated consumer is starting to separate convenience from best experience. There’s nothing wrong with pre-rolls, but when someone really wants to understand the flower, the cure, the moisture, the resin, the flavor transition, they usually go back to breaking it down and rolling it themselves. Rolling your own forces you to interact with the plant.”

Of course, you smell it, feel its texture, observe its structure, and examine the trichomes. Lance elaborates on this point: “A lot of people got introduced to cannabis through packaged products, but once they get deeper into the culture, they want authenticity and transparency. The manual roll becomes part of quality control. It’s almost like saying, ‘Let me see what this flower really has inside its complexities.’ That’s something we talk about a lot on First Smoke of the Day. The difference between consuming cannabis and actually experiencing it.”

In the age of maximum practicality (we’ll discuss whether it’s a “good age”—perhaps not), where vaping devices are becoming increasingly high-tech and designer edibles promise clean and predictable effects, the act of grabbing a rolling paper, breaking down the flower, and shaping a joint by hand has transformed into a statement of principle. And a clear statement, at that: here I am, this is who I am. The warm pleasure of the wisps of smoke hangs in the air. Thus, what was once a technical necessity for the more, shall we say, underground smoker, is now an aesthetic choice, a deliberate craft, and, fundamentally, a space for cultural preservation that should never die. Rest assured… it won’t.

For those who understand that the plant goes beyond functional and laboratory use, for those who escape the cold embrace of standardization, the mass production of industrial pre-rolls represents a loss of nuance that’s hard to recover on a Toyota-style assembly line. In fact, Josh Kesselman himself, creator of the RAW Rolling Papers brand, draws a clear line between mass convenience and artisanal production, comparing it to contemporary gastronomy. Josh maintains that “in a world of popular fast food restaurants, there is still and always will be a market for gourmet meals as well as home cooked meals.” Human craft has a way of enduring.

For Kesselman, “a custom hand rolled joint is much like a delicious home cooked meal, where you know so much about it and you enjoy it more because you actually know the ingredients. You trust it more.” There’s a greater trust in what you’re handling, and a connection that forms during the physical process, settling the mind into the moment before combustion: “Like, the energy is already connected to you.”

This perspective shifts the discussion from simply seeking an effect to the quality of the overall experience. The standardization of machines, designed to process tons of biomass at high speed, tends to ignore the subtleties of the raw material. As Lance aptly adds, the mysticism of the ritual can’t be packaged in a factory: “I think the mystique stays alive through storytelling and intention. Cannabis was never just a product: it’s music, fashion, late-night conversations, creativity, community, rituals.” To put it simply: those who defend manual assembly argue that the human factor introduces a level of personalization that industrial engineering cannot replicate. And likely never will.

To the point: the human brain responds to preferences that vary depending on the individual, the time of day, or the strain of the plant. Indeed, Kesselman warns that “each individual person has more synapses in their brain than there are stars in the galaxy. So what the perfect joint is… a perfect pre-roll for one person is totally different for the next person.”

In contrast to fast food (or fast weed?), while the machine offers predictable uniformity, similar to going to a burger chain where “you’re gonna get the same old slop,” manual rolling lets you modify the density, airflow, and proportion of components to each person’s needs. Kesselman says: “There’s no way that a machine can do better than a human. It’s just impossible because the human can customize it for their individual tastes.”

All this means that the durability of rolling papers isn’t just a nostalgic whim of those who grew up in the underground, but an emerging fork in the road between gourmet consumption and the subtle accumulation of customized experiences. Rachelle Gordon, editor of GreenState, observes that rolling culture has taken on a very sophisticated life of its own in recent years. “From the custom glass tips to the intricate hash holes,” Gordon explains, “many of the modern rollers are setting a new bar.” While she acknowledges that a large portion of the general public still opts for simple methods, “the ‘premiumization’ of rolling is certainly a thing.”

Meanwhile, this evolution raises a question about how new generations, born into legality and surrounded by technology (with their habits and customs, many of them geared toward apathetic sedentary convenience), receive this analog legacy. For a user just entering the cannabis universe through modern gadgets, the rolling ritual can appear as an intimidating barrier, or even as a practice associated with past generations. Gordon notes that many consumers are merely looking for practicality, which is generating some growth in pre-rolls and vapes.

Given this scenario, Gordon wonders “if Gen Z thinks rolling is for boomers or geriatric millennials,” concluding that the more select side of rolling papers “remains a subgroup within the broader cannabis community.” But, of course, they are strongly aware of the value of what they put into their bodies at a time when people “seek ways to smoke that reduce perceived risks.”

The value of hand-rolling as a diagnostic tool is also a fundamental principle for the most experienced evaluators in the 420 universe. Such is the case of Danny Danko, with extensive experience as a judge in international competitions like the High Times Cannabis Cup, who exclusively uses joints he rolls himself to examine samples of fresh flower. If you know, you know. Danko explains that “the right rolling material helps me greatly in the tasting process” and that he uses a specific type of paper because they are the thinnest and “impart absolutely no off flavors or harsh tastes.”

Danko asserts that “it’s essential to use the right paper in order to properly discern how wispy and clean the ash is and how evenly the herb burns,” emphasizing that using unbleached materials with natural gum is the only way to distinguish the true quality of the flower. He also highlights the visual value of the process: “The oil ring that forms at the end of the joint as it burns is also an indicator of abundant essential oils made up of the terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids that make each cultivar unique and special.”

This purist approach lifts the act of rolling out of the purely recreational realm, positioning it as a much more analytical appreciation technique. From the perspective of collectives dedicated to joint refinement, such as Proper Doinks, founded by Adam Pain, the difference between mechanical and manual rolling lies purely in the final product’s performance. In fact, Pain rejects overly romantic or political interpretations of the phenomenon.

“I don’t think it’s a political act or a form of cultural preservation—it’s just flat-out better, and anyone who has experienced both can see it clear as day,” says Pain. His technical argument points out that machines even grind the buds “with the stems” and that “there is no care for what goes in the pre-rolls.”

In contrast, rigorous hand-rolling prioritizes even pressure distribution. For this sector of the culture, visual aesthetics are secondary to smoke performance. That’s why Pain says he’d always choose a piece “that looks a little messed up with perfect even pressure all day over a pretty doink not performing well. Looks are an added bonus.”

The long-term projection for this market has a certain parallel to the tobacco industry, where mass consumption coexists with the select enclave of connoisseurs. Pain anticipates that “there is a group of niche connoisseur consumers who buy cigars, or hand rolled Doinks, then there will be the rest who don’t really care and just want their cigarette or pre-roll.”

The challenge facing current consumers is to change their goal when smoking. “Changing your smoking goals from ‘just need to get high’ to ‘enjoying the experience of getting high’,” Pain says. It’s about seeing the process as art and appreciating all the nuances in its interaction with the palate, recognizing that “growers dedicate their entire lives to perfecting the quality of smoke” and that there is a huge difference “between a farmer and an artist.”

To understand why this ritual persists in the face of technological advancement, it helps to look at the communal dimension rolling had in those old decades of countercultural clandestinity. Steve Bloom, former editor of High Times and head of CelebStoner.com, recalls — with a touch of humor — that in the seventies, “hand-rolling was popular in Westerns,” and that the task usually fell to a few specialists within the social circle due to the complexity of the process.

Bloom explains that, in those years, “breaking up a bag of weed involved separating the seeds and stems using photo boxes or record album covers,” employing the ‘tap’ method. The what now? He explains it consisted of “using your fingers under the album or box to tap, while tilting the album or box to catch the seeds.”

And while Bloom observes the present with a certain pragmatism, he also points out that “pre-rolls give people no reason to roll.” Tomorrow isn’t always better than yesterday. Furthermore, he agrees on the importance of passing down the craft as a shared cultural responsibility. Recalling a recent interview with Kesselman, Bloom highlights the dilemma of teaching new generations how to roll in a hyper-connected environment, echoing the manufacturer’s insistence: “They need to learn. It is our responsibility to hand down this craft.” The delicate art of rolling also fosters connections, sets a rhythm, keeps us company, and brings us closer. It makes us feel part of it.

This educational and human dimension is what the organizers of hands-on rolling events champion, like Mike McElroy, one of the organizers of the RAW Rolling Championship. McElroy argues that hand-rolling survives because people still crave experiences that feel personal and real. In a digital environment where almost everything is instantaneous, rolling by hand “forces you to slow down and actually connect with what you’re doing.”

The habit of grinding, making the cardboard filter, and the final wrapping constitute a mark of identity. And for McElroy, “every person rolls differently” and “no machine can recreate that personality or intention behind it.” The moment beforehand ceases to be mere technical preparation and becomes a space for meditation: “Focusing on the flower, the paper, the shape, and the burn clears my mind and puts me into a calm headspace before I even take the first hit.” That care becomes part of the experience itself and defines how people remember it afterward.

The deep roots of this practice in users’ identities even show up in expressions of visual loyalty that go beyond product consumption, like the adoption of iconography associated with traditional rolling paper brands in tattoos. McElroy explains that he understood this went far beyond accessories when he saw people from all over the world with the brand’s designs on their skin: “People connect RAW to memories, friendships, music, creativity, celebrations, and real moments in their lives.”

Therefore, far from extinguishing interest in these analog processes, the digital age has found in them an inexhaustible source of visual content. Let’s think for a moment about how multimedia platforms specializing in HD imagery have made the perfectly rolled joint a pillar of their audiences. Hand on heart, there’s nothing sexier, more romantic, and more captivating than a hand-rolled joint.

Furthermore, Parker Beck, head of WeedPorn, points out that seeing a perfectly executed piece “triggers that part of your brain that finds it very satisfying, like ASMR, a perfectly drawn circle, and other instances when something is performed flawlessly.” Joint rolling as an emotional trigger for ASMR? That’s a good one. There is an intrinsic pleasure in watching someone master textures, an analog magnetism that contrasts with the isolation of screens.

“Watching videos of someone rolling up insanely unique blunts or joints when you may struggle to just simply roll a joint that holds together is very satisfying to watch and makes you want to work on your craft as well,” Beck points out. This generates a culture driven by status or social capital, where people want to show off their purchases and share their rolling skills in the digital space.

All of this consolidates the rolling ritual as an indestructible, unfading, and immortal refuge from the noisy disruptions of the mass market and modernity. David Downs, an award-winning journalist and author of several specialized publications, frames this practice not only as a space of calm but as an unalterable reserve of counterculture. Because it depends on a physical technology that is millennia old, Downs affirms that rolling is “disruption-proof. It’s an indestructible common denominator of consumption.”

The journalist, who also writes the 420 newsletter Fire Follower, points out that while the legal market tries to bring in new users through discreet formats, the rolling purist shouldn’t be strident or judgmental, but should rather “bit by bit introduce the newcomer to the more old-school tradition,” demonstrating that a high-caliber joint rolled with epic flowers “is going to win on flavor and experience every time over pretty much any other modality.”

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that the act of sharing a hand-rolled joint remains an intimate, transcultural, and definitely intergenerational experience. Downs reflects on how the practice withstood the global health complexities of recent years, concluding that “COVID wounded the practice of sharing a joint, but it couldn’t kill it. Now it might be more intimate.”

Thus, when the flower is crumbled and the paper begins to wrap it between the fingertips, the market’s pace comes to a halt. There are no fads or trends here. Only the romantic gesture that prevails over automation, robots, and everything else that has little to do with humanity, and everything to do with the unchecked advance of a dystopian history that marches on without looking, without thinking, barely existing. There, in the space between flower and flame, cannabis culture still remembers something machines cannot replicate.

Disclosure: Josh Kesselman, founder of RAW, owns High Times. He also co-founded Perfectionist Rolling Equipment.