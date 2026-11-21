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A psychiatric pharmacist, a pioneering cannabis coach and an ayahuasca shaman say high-dose THC, used with intention, can be as profound as psilocybin. They also warn about psychosis and solo trips.

Fitness coach. Life coach. Transformation coach. Career coach. Relationship coach.

These are just a few of the common coaching specialties flooding social media as influencers post daily content in hopes of hooking clients for one-on-one mentorship. It’s a global $5.34 billion industry, with a record 122,974 coaching practitioners in the field, according to the International Coaching Federation’s 2025 Global Coaching Study. Whatever your heart’s desire, there is likely a person out there who would love to coach you to success.

But does the world really need cannabis coaches?

It’s a question people may be asking themselves as they scroll through a new wave of entrepreneurs positioning themselves as experienced experts who can help you have a deeper, more beneficial relationship with the plant mankind has been smoking for thousands of years.

According to Pam Wolf, a PharmD and board-certified psychiatric clinical pharmacist, the answer is a definite yes.

“I think in general, the public is very uneducated about how to use it intentionally,” she tells High Times. “They know how to ingest cannabis, but they don’t know how to work with it, like we say, as a medicine.”

Her testimony comes after working with Ryan Sprague, the founder of Highly Optimized, a system he says has helped over 5,000 leaders, founders and high-performers optimize their lives using cannabis as a precision tool.

“My goal is simple,” his website states, “to help you stop using the plant as an escape, and start using it as a catalyst to build an elite life.”

Wolf has long used cannabis recreationally and medicinally, often to ease painful migraines, but says Sprague turned her on to a much deeper relationship with the plant, which she now views as a psychedelic on par with psilocybin.

“Since meeting Ryan, I use cannabis much more intentionally, much more in ceremony or ritual,” she says. “I read his philosophy, and how he utilized cannabis in such a way, and how it could be thought of as a psychedelic. Instantly, my brain said yes. This was the first time ever that anyone had put language to some of the experiences I had had with cannabis.”

Those surprisingly potent psychedelic experiences would occur spontaneously while smoking casually. “I’d be reeling for a week, like, what was that,” Wolf recalls.

But it wasn’t until she participated in a few psilocybin ceremonies that she had a major epiphany about cannabis: “I realized that I had had many experiences with cannabis that were actually much more meaningful and much more profound than the experiences I had with psilocybin.”

Sprague taught her how to apply mindful intention with set and setting practices, language more typically associated with psychedelic therapy, to dial in a more predictable effect tailored to her needs.

“When I want these deep experiences, I can enter into a deep experience. When I want pain relief, I can get pain relief,” she says. “It’s all about how you use it.”

‘Is There Such a Thing as a Cannabis Coach?’

From Sprague’s point of view, this type of cannabis practice is pushing modern man into a more mature and exciting relationship with the long-outlawed plant.

“If we want the plant to continue to evolve into the mainstream, linking the incredible medical benefits people have is great, but I think this other side, the psychedelic side, is so awesome,” he tells High Times.

“Think about how many people are hearing about things like ayahuasca or psilocybin, but those things are still very kind of scary to them. But cannabis has been here this whole time. There’s probably a dispensary a block away from this person, but they just didn’t realize that by doing a couple different things they could turn this plant into a psychedelic that only takes 90 minutes from takeoff to ground level.”

Ryan Sprague tends a young cannabis plant. (Courtesy of Ryan Sprague)

After taking courses at the CHEK Institute, Sprague was inspired by holistic health pioneer Paul Chek to embark on a new frontier: he quit his job at a dispensary and became a cannabis educator.

“Paul was the one who was like, ‘Dude, you should really be teaching whatever the hell this is you’re doing,’ and that was like the first time where I was like, Is there such a thing as a cannabis coach?” he explains.

“I think I was the first person, about seven or eight years ago, to come out and call myself that,” adds the Boston-based entrepreneur, who has designed a variety of programs (Connect With Cannabis, Neuro Narrative Reprogramming With Cannabis and Breathe With Cannabis) and even offers a Coach With Cannabis program for others who feel called.

“I don’t say you have to be a cannabis coach,” he continues. “I say you can add cannabis coaching on to whatever you’re already doing. So, if you’re a psychiatrist, great. Just have this as another skill or another tool in your tool belt. If you’re a business coach, great. It’s going to make perfect sense to help your clients get into their subconscious to figure out why they’re having a business block.”

Sprague says he was among the first to call himself a cannabis coach. (Courtesy of Ryan Sprague)

Wolf took Sprague’s Coach With Cannabis course and was very satisfied with the depth of knowledge presented, especially because her traditional schooling and psychiatric training had completely ignored the subject.

“I went all the way through pharmacy school, postgraduate residency, a board certification, and had been prescribing for over 15 years and still did not understand the pharmacology of the endocannabinoid system,” she says. “Like, how can that be? It’s just not taught. So, I learned about a lot of that from Ryan, surprisingly.”

Sprague’s big break came when Chek connected him with Aubrey Marcus, who hosts a popular podcast about the intersection of spirituality, holistic health and psychedelics.

“When I went on his show, it became the most popular show he’s ever done,” Sprague says. “I saw, like, holy shit, the world is really ready for this.”

‘If You Know, You Know’

That wasn’t always the case, as Maestro Hamilton Souther, a master plant medicine shaman, told Sprague after the breakout podcast appearance.

“He was like, ‘Dude, congrats, I tried to come out with this stuff like five years ago, and no one wanted to hear it. I got laughed out of town,'” Sprague recalls.

Souther runs Blue Morpho, a well-known ayahuasca retreat in Peru, and has been guiding ceremonies for the last 24 years.

Souther has guided plant medicine ceremonies for 24 years. (Courtesy of Hamilton Souther)

Souther previously spoke to High Times about his practice with cannabis, which he considers “immensely powerful and productive” in ceremonial settings.

“Cannabis is a great mirror to yourself, and so it offers people a real opportunity to self realize and find self awareness through the process,” he said. “At ceremonial doses is an awareness that the cannabis itself is a plant medicine teacher, just like the other known ones, and it helps them have a spiritual breakthrough.”

Even researchers at Johns Hopkins are starting to explore THC’s psychedelic potential. As High Times previously reported, a four-person pilot study found that 25 mg of oral THC could produce altered-state profiles that qualitatively resembled those seen with 25 mg of psilocybin.

While that study is far too small to convince the clinical and academic communities that cannabis can be used as a mind-expanding or therapeutic psychedelic, those working directly with the plant are already convinced.

“I hear of circles everywhere, and I hear of practitioners starting to embrace it in every place that it’s legal,” says Souther. “Because of the propaganda and stigma, those circles are very quiet about what they’re doing, and there’s also a lot of laws about how you can market those kinds of services. And so it really is a situation of if you know, you know.”

The Risks, and Why Less Is Often More

Souther also raises another important point: high-potency cannabis consumption can be dangerous without proper guidance or experience.

“Cannabis, particularly at high doses, is a powerful visionary plant medicine that carries potential risks. One of the most significant concerns is the possibility of psychosis, as well as psychological trauma resulting from the intensity of the experience,” he warns.

He recommends a basic familiarity with cannabis at a low dose before seeking out a high-dose psychedelic experience, and encourages seekers to work with a skilled and experienced practitioner in a group setting or a private one-on-one session.

“I do not recommend participating in a solo cannabis ceremony,” he tells High Times, “unless you have received proper training and have sufficient experience to navigate the process safely.”

For Sprague, the first step toward a highly optimized state through cannabis is determining the proper dose, and less is often more.

His coaching begins with an “audit” assessing how a client’s mind and body interact with cannabis, checking in with questions like, “How does your nervous system feel? Where’s your heart rate at?”

“If you’re upregulated, that means you need less THC, or even no THC,” he explains. “But you could benefit from other things such as CBD or CBG, things that are going to act as a brake pedal to the endocannabinoid system, because THC specifically acts as a gas pedal.”

Not everyone is ready to hit that gas pedal. But for those who are, cannabis can serve as a legal alternative to LSD, psilocybin and DMT for a psychedelic journey in states where it’s legal. That aspect of the plant, however, remains widely ignored.

Sprague with participants at one of his group sessions. (Courtesy of Ryan Sprague)

Though Sprague is happy to hop on more podcasts to discuss the topic, he believes direct experience is what will ultimately change minds.

“I could give them all the science,” he says. “I could give them the brain waves, I could give them all the info about the endocannabinoid system and how it can be primed to create more psychedelic experiences, but if they have a limiting belief, they’re not going to believe it based on the information.”

“We need the industry leaders to start experiencing this, if they’re open to it,” he adds, “and speaking about their experiences. When they normalize it, everyone else will follow suit.”

Editor’s note: This article reflects the personal experiences of the people interviewed and is not medical advice. Consult a health care professional before using cannabis, especially at high doses or if you have a personal or family history of mental illness. Disclosure: After interviewing Sprague for this story, the author attended a complimentary online group session he offered and introduced him to The Macro, an integration community the author contributes to.