Switch to Dark Mode

Weed has been woven into the Grand Theft Auto universe for more than two decades, evolving from The Truth’s rural weed farm and Barry’s hallucinations into dispensaries, marijuana businesses and even money-laundering fronts. With GTA VI now bringing players to Leonida, the question is whether Rockstar will give weed another role in the franchise’s increasingly expansive world.

Radio Espantoso (“Maracaibo Oriental”—what a song, holy shit) comes on and a hint of a smile creeps in. So much flow! Eyes turn red, a car veers off course. The joystick glistens with sweat between your fingers. From Peter Fonda’s weed farm (yes, you read that right) to virtual dispensaries and money-laundering operations: in its own way, with its quirks, twists and clues, Grand Theft Auto has spent more than two decades weaving marijuana into its universe.

Now, with its epicenter in Leonida, Rockstar Games’ version of Florida, and the game just starting to be explored, a question hangs in the air: what will GTA do with weed this time, in a state inspired by Florida, which has legalized medical cannabis?

Let’s see what lies behind all the shine, all the neon, all the beaches, gunfire and action. And we know because, in all its immensity, the game has more than earned it: there are many ways to measure the evolution of Grand Theft Auto. Among the most notable is probably the absurd size of its maps. There’s also the level of sophistication in its graphics. And, obviously, the number of cops willing to ruin your day. But, but, but, if we set foot in the 420 cosmos (yes, that too: GTA is inherently 420), there’s another, much greener, way to travel through Rockstar’s universe: by following its relationship with cannabis.

Over the years, marijuana went from being a hippie fantasy hidden in the countryside to a business opportunity, a political banner, a source of spectacular hallucinations and, finally, another cog in the game’s economic machinery.

In GTA, smoking was never just smoking. It was also a way of talking about the underbelly of the United States, its contradictions, its capitalist greed and, occasionally, a guy convinced that aliens are coming to kill him. You knew that, right? Uh-huh, in Grand Theft Auto V, Michael smokes a joint that Barry gave him and hallucinates that aliens are out to take him down. But let’s take it one step at a time because, yes, Rockstar Games has always done a terrific job.

GTA and Weed: The Timeline Year Game The weed moment 2004 GTA: San Andreas CJ and The Truth torch the Leafy Hollow weed farm before the cops can seize it. 2013 GTA V Barry’s weed sends Michael after aliens and Trevor after clowns. Franklin can buy the Smoke on the Water dispensary. 2016 GTA Online (Bikers) Weed farms become a full business: production, supplies and sales. 2025 GTA Online (Money Fronts) Smoke on the Water returns as a money-laundering front. 2026 GTA VI No weed storyline confirmed yet. One early mission hides a backroom code: 0420.

Boobie Ike, a Vice City nightlife entrepreneur, in Grand Theft Auto VI (2026). Image: Rockstar Games.

2004: The Truth, Peter Fonda and a Very Bad Day for Weed

If you’ve ever played on PlayStation or PC, you know this well: if there’s one character who deserves a place in the Grand Theft Auto stoner pantheon, it’s The Truth. Introduced to the universe in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, this conspiracy-minded hippie lives on a farm in Leafy Hollow, where he grows marijuana and spouts enigmatic, spiritual ramblings. For this character, the casting was perfect: The Truth is voiced (and, well, acted, because an actor doesn’t just do voice work; they act) by Peter Fonda, the legendary actor whose face became forever associated with the countercultural spirit of Easy Rider. Rockstar knew exactly what it was doing.

Meanwhile, one of the most memorable moments in his cannabis storyline comes in the mission “Are You Going to San Fierro?” Carl “CJ” Johnson shows up at the farm to pick up the merchandise, but discovers that the police are about to descend on the place. Suddenly, the quiet growing operation becomes an emergency. The solution? Grab a flamethrower and set the entire plantation on fire before the officers can seize it.

Here, well, The Truth wasn’t just an absurd stoner caricature, but represented a very particular image of cannabis culture: the rural, countercultural one, distrustful of power and convinced that the world is run by people who don’t want us to know the truth. There are plenty of those around. And, probably, some of what The Truth claimed (his name was The Truth, what else?) is true. Do you know anyone like that in real life? Yes, we love them. But, obviously, we love The Truth more.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos at a Vice City nightclub in Grand Theft Auto VI (2026). Image: Rockstar Games.

2013: Legalization, Aliens, Clowns and Barry’s Problems

With Grand Theft Auto V, the cannabis conversation took another turn. Instead of a lone hippie growing in the countryside, we got Barry, a cannabis legalization activist who tries to collect signatures in Legion Square, in downtown Los Santos.

If you’ve played GTA, you know Barry is a walking contradiction. He campaigns for marijuana law reform, hands out homegrown joints and has very little control over his own actions. In fact, his encounters with Michael, Trevor and Franklin are among the funniest moments in the entire stoner history of the franchise.

First, there’s Michael. Barry offers him a joint and, after a few puffs, as mentioned, his existence takes an unexpected turn: he starts hallucinating that aliens are chasing him. Suddenly, he’s armed and fighting an alien invasion that exists only in his head.

Trevor, on the other hand, has a different experience. He also smokes Barry’s weed, but his trip involves clowns and vans. Because, well, he’s Trevor, and even his subconscious has a pretty twisted sense of humor.

Then comes “The Smoke-In,” a side mission (although 100% necessary to the game) in which Barry recruits Franklin to attend a protest outside Los Santos City Hall. Franklin does his part, shows up at the location and discovers that there’s no one else there. No activists. No protesters. No one. No, not even Barry. When he calls him, the organizer sounds completely disoriented and promises to arrive soon. Franklin is the only attendee at the protest.

No activists. No protesters. No one. No, not even Barry.

“The Smoke-In” is a small but brilliant mission. GTA doesn’t just make fun of prohibition or legalization. It also laughs at the people involved: the completely stoned activist who can’t organize a protest and that whole cast of stereotypical, inherently pop characters.

Meanwhile, within the game’s narrative, cannabis also became an investment opportunity. With the money he makes, Franklin can buy Smoke on the Water, a medical marijuana dispensary located in Vespucci Beach. How much does this little venture cost? Around $204,000, and the purchase unlocks after the mission “Nervous Ron.” The revolution is green, but depending on how the chips fall, it can also be a great business.

2016: Welcome to the Weed Business

With GTA Online, Rockstar Games took the franchise’s relationship with weed to another level. With the Bikers update, released on October 4, 2016, it introduced businesses connected to motorcycle clubs, including a marijuana farm. Players could buy a farm, start production, acquire supplies and sell the product for profit. Complete traceability and a full-on green business.

A scene from GTA Online featuring the fictional cannabis brand LD Organics. Credit: Rockstar Games

In this iteration, the shift was significant: cannabis stopped being merely a narrative device or an excuse for a funny mission or a trope that, of course, fits the franchise perfectly, and instead became a complete business system. GTA players became entrepreneurs in the underground economy, managing production, logistics, supply chains and potentially violent disruptions. The weed farm existed alongside other businesses, such as counterfeiting money, producing methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and forging documents. Counterculture embedded deep in GTA lore.

Lamar Davis smoking alongside Franklin Clinton in GTA Online. Credit: Rockstar Games

2025: Smoke on the Water Also Gets Into Money Laundering

Then, in the Money Fronts update, released on June 17, 2025, came one of the funniest comebacks in the saga’s 420 history. The very same Smoke on the Water, Franklin’s well-known dispensary in Vespucci Beach, returns to GTA Online as a purchasable business. Okay, but this time it had a new purpose: serving as a front for money laundering.

And there’s something wonderfully GTA-ish about this evolution. The dispensary that once represented the respectable, medical side of the cannabis industry is now part of a network designed to make dirty money look clean. A criminal mess. A shady way out. Because not everything is rosy (or green) in GTA. And that’s just fine.

At the heart of the franchise, its relationship with cannabis kept evolving. In San Andreas, you burned the crop to get away from the police. In GTA V, you could buy a dispensary. In GTA Online, you could take things further, manage a plantation, move merchandise and use an apparently legitimate cannabis business to improve your criminal profits. Here, then, cannabis went from a countercultural symbol to part of a vast economic infrastructure. The Truth would lose his mind and blame all of this on the government, the aliens or the pharmaceutical industry itself.

In San Andreas, you burned the crop to get away from the police. In GTA V, you could buy a dispensary.

Where to Find the Weed in GTA The Truth’s farm: Leafy Hollow, Flint County (San Andreas).

Leafy Hollow, Flint County (San Andreas). Barry’s petition table: Legion Square, downtown Los Santos (GTA V).

Legion Square, downtown Los Santos (GTA V). Smoke on the Water: Vespucci Beach. About $204,000, unlocked after “Nervous Ron” (GTA V); back as a laundering front in Money Fronts (GTA Online).

Vespucci Beach. About $204,000, unlocked after “Nervous Ron” (GTA V); back as a laundering front in Money Fronts (GTA Online). Weed farms: Bikers update, MC businesses (GTA Online).

Bikers update, MC businesses (GTA Online). Leonida: nothing confirmed yet. The 0420 backroom in “Lab Fees” holds cash and acid (GTA VI).

2026: What Will Happen in Leonida?

Well, hey! We don’t know for certain what will happen with Grand Theft Auto VI. What we know so far (and what players are uncovering as it rolls out around the world): Rockstar’s new game takes us to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, with Vice City as its epicenter. So far, the trailers and official materials have introduced us to Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and a wide range of characters. And around them, a totally cool, stylish and violent chaos. Sun, crime, spectacle and, probably, drugs. But will there be weed?

The Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer. (Rockstar Games)

So far, the official material released by Rockstar does not allow us to confirm a story involving marijuana, a dispensary, a plantation or a specific cannabis business mechanic. The game’s content rating mentions drug and alcohol use, but that doesn’t tell us how weed will appear in the game.

That said, with the game already out in New Zealand and the other regions where November 19 arrived first, the first clues have surfaced. In the mission “Lab Fees,” according to Video Games Chronicle’s walkthrough, you have to collect Brian’s rent from a clerk at a shop hidden behind a surf shop. After the obligatory threat, the guy coughs up the backroom code: 0420. Inside: cash and acid. And early reviews, like Forbes’, confirm that cocaine has its place in Leonida’s business.

Related: Can You Snort Cocaine in GTA VI? Players Might Have More Freedom Than Ever

Vice City in Grand Theft Auto VI. (Images courtesy of Rockstar Games)

However, there’s a real-life detail that makes the chosen setting particularly interesting. Florida has a medical marijuana program, with access restricted to eligible patients and authorized treatment centers. But adult recreational cannabis is not legal in the state. In short, this string of stimuli unfolds against a fascinating cultural context for a franchise that has spent years drawing on marijuana to explore the contradictions of American politics and business.

Could Rockstar be getting back into the dispensary universe? Will cannabis appear as a recreational activity, criminal business, political controversy or simply another detail of everyday life in Leonida? Or will it step on the gas and dive deeper into the conflict surrounding cocaine and its twists and turns? Again: we don’t know yet, and the trailers haven’t given us a glimpse.

So, as the next great American criminal adventure kicks off, one question remains: how will Rockstar handle marijuana in GTA VI? We’ll see, we’ll see. It won’t be long. Almost nothing left. Hopefully The Truth is somewhere around, among clouds of smoke, probably stoned off his ass, suspicious of someone, everyone, even you. Push play on Flash FM and enjoy one of the most anticipated video games of recent years.

Rolling One for Leonida? Before you hit Vice City, find your next session in the High Times Strain Database: effects, terpenes, lineage and more.