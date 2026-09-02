At Hash Hole Island, the Joints Are Six Times the Standard Size

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Four years running, a field in Brentwood, California, fills up with people passing joints the size of cigars. RBL Posse and the Mendo Dope Band played this one. The smoke did the rest.

A hash hole is a joint with hash rosin running down the center. The rosin burns slower than the flower around it, so the ash hollows into a ring. That’s the donut, and that’s the name.

Most of them are built with about a gram and a half of flower and half a gram of rosin. That is already more joint than most people finish.

The ones going around at Hash Hole Island were nothing like that. Doink’s builds theirs at roughly a quarter ounce of flower with an eighth of rosin, six times the standard, and at that ratio the thing stops tasting like a joint with something in it and starts tasting like rosin that happens to be wrapped in paper.

This was my fourth year. The event runs in Brentwood and it is built around one thing, which is people standing in a field smoking hash together until it gets dark. There is food and there are vendors, but the organizing principle is the joint.

Sundown

The crowd smoked and ate and dabbed through the afternoon. At sundown RBL Posse took the stage and the day turned into a show.

The Bay Area group has a following that goes back decades, and a good part of the field had come for them. They ran through “Don’t Give Me No Bammer Weed” and “I Thought You Knew” while the front rows disappeared behind smoke thick enough to swallow the stage lights.

Between sets, Kid Kone and Randy Dabbage filled the gap with a wrestling bit, throwing grinders and donated product into the crowd.

Then the Mendo Dope Band came on, fresh off performing at the California Cannabis Awards at Cal Expo in July. They played into the night and smoked with the crowd between songs, which is most of the reason to watch that band outdoors in the first place.

Both groups stayed afterward to sign things and take pictures. The field kept going after that.

If you have never had one, start with the standard size. Four years in, I still can’t get through a quarter-ounce Doink on my own.