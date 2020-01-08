The High Priestess: A Stoner’s Guide to Capricorn Season

It’s a new year, but that doesn’t mean we’re not the same stoners or weed witches we’ve always been! We’re starting this New Year and new decade with our hooves firmly planted and our joints, edibles, and bongs in hand as we focus our vision on Capricorn season, which lasts until January 21st.

Each sign of the zodiac is ruled by an element, and Capricorn—our beloved sea goat—is ruled by the element of Earth. This element speaks of grounding, of our professional life, of our ability to live in the present moment. It is the realm of the physical, guiding us into finding a home in our surroundings but also in our bodies. Capricorn season comes at the beginning of the year, when we’re focused on growth, expansion, and evolution—and herein lies this season’s gifts. Both the element of earth and the goat—especially the sea goat—speak of adaptability. With Capricorn energy we’re able to thrive in whatever environment we’re experiencing, we’re able to blossom no matter the storm or chaos surrounding us. And what plant mirrors this multifaceted nature more than cannabis?

Chances are if you’re reading this, then you already have about ten different ways in which you work with cannabis, or at the very least, feel if the possibility of an array of uses or benefits it offers that are available to you. Cannabis can help us acclimate to the present moment with more ease, allowing us to become shapeshifters to better serve whatever situation we’re in, something that Capricorn does effortlessly as well. So when we combine these two supersonic energies? Well, we get the most grounded, innovative, and exciting Capricorn season possible. To help you plug even more deeply into the healing earth energy of both ganja and Capricorn, I talked to astrologer and tarot reader Theresa Reed, author of Astrology for Real Life, Tarot For Troubled Times, and the Tarot Coloring Book. Read on for rituals to practice, movies to watch, music to listen to, and more to make the most out of this Capricorn Season.

Method for Cannabis Consumption: Edible

While we have the Sun in Capricorn, we also have Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto all in this sign as well—this is an abundance of earth energy! And because of this, Theresa explains, things can feel heavy and stagnant, especially energetically and physically in our bodies. Paying attention to our breath, spending time outdoors, spending time in nature, drenching ourselves in natural light, and honoring what our bodies are telling us about our feelings are essential practices right now!

We know that cannabis can help us bridge the connection between our mind and body, and that there are some ways to work cannabis that are better for this than others. Because of this, Theresa suggests working with edibles as your cannabis consumption method of choice this Capricorn season.

“There is a lack of air element at this time, so I recommend edibles. My concern with the lack of air is that we need to conserve our lungs at this time,” Theresa explains. “Instead, get some candies. Sip some weed soda. Nibble on a brownie. Ingest your cannabis!” While you have to wait around an hour to begin feeling the effects of an edible, a lasting body high that can go on for five or six hours is worth the effort. And no one loves a good payoff like a Capricorn.

Ivory Woods

What Stone To Get Stoned With: Serpentine

With the power of both water and earth at its disposal, the sea goat can transcend whatever terrain it finds itself in. It can swim and climb, jump and dive, adapting with ease and grace. And while it may not be the most obvious choice to accompany this energy, solidifying your high with a Serpentine crystal can help you embody the mix of elemental energy that Capricorn flourishes on. Serpentine is a beautiful green reflective stone that looks like snakeskin, and is indicative of the energy of the serpent in metaphysics, representing our ability to shed and transform time and time again. This crystal can help you take responsibility for your life, for the choices you’ve made and and the truths you’ve followed, helping you in realigning with your goals and visions.

With the goal and direction-oriented energy of Capricorn season, work with Serpentine to navigate any situation while remaining protected and energetically aware. Hold this stone in your non-dominant hand after consuming some cannabis, and breathe it’s glowing, vibrant, green healing energy throughout your whole body, from the top of your head, down to your toes. Visualize this as a forest green cocoon of light around you as an egg shape, surrounding you with a healing, grounding and abundant energy. Stay here as long as you need. You can also create a healing altar for Capricorn season and place your Serpentine on there, or you can carry it with you for protection and restoring your spirit.

What To Watch: Twin Peaks, Anything David Lynch, Succession, Hustlers

Another thing Capricorn and Cannabis both have in common is getting a bad rep from those who don’t understand them. Capricorn is often put in the box of “studious, boring, and vanilla” while cannabis is often seen as the opposite; something for people who are lazy, who don’t know how to work hard, or who never want to grow up. But what these people don’t know is how much FUN goats are—and how horny and sexual they are too! Not to mention the array of healing benefits cannabis can offer us, alongside creative inspiration as well.

We can remember the visionary energy of Capricorn season by watching the CapriKing himself, David Lynch, and watching his masterful ability to weave supernatural and surreal narratives into a grounded reality, with an epicurean twist. Lynch loves delayed gratification and a slow build, in honor of sustained pleasure in the end like the goat itself, which is willing to hike even the tallest mountain because it does it little by little for the final payoff. If you want a show to binge while you’re riding your edible high, try Lynch’s Twin Peaks, a beautiful, otherworldly portrayal of life in a small town in the Pacific Northwest, beautifully shot, masterfully composed and totally not what you’d expect.

Theresa recommends Succession as the ultimate Capricorn television show, which is filled with satire, family drama, family business, and an aging patriarch. These are all themes that Capricorn is associated with in tarot as the ruler of the suite of pentacles and as the Emperor. Another one of Theresa’s recommendations is the movie Hustlers, which is a bold, brilliant and embodied example of the groundbreaking power of Capricorn and all the sultry vibes that come with it. Want to know what happens when a group of sex workers band together to take money from the wealthy Wall Street elite? Want to see J.Lo, Cardi B, and Lizzo play strippers that remind you that God is a Woman? Of course you do. So eat your favorite edible or smoke out of your favorite piece and watch Hustlers to get into the abundant energy of this season!

Ivory Woods

What To Listen To:

If you’re looking to start your year off on the right foot, and blast off into a new decade and beyond, why not listen to a couple members of Capricorn royalty like David Bowie, or even the King himself, Elvis Presley? Bowie’s tenacious and groundbreaking spirit is a perfect example of the payoff of Capricorn commitment and vision, and what can happen when we find footing in who we are. Plus dancing around your room to David Bowie while stoned to the bone is its own kind of magick spell that I highly recommend. If you want to lean more into the sensual vibe of Capricorn, you can play some Elvis on vinyl, a fire burning IRL, or virtually on the tv to set the vibe. Smoke out of a crystal bowl or pipe to really get the old school, classic vibes going. Theresa’s recommendations for some Capricorn season tunes are “Capricorn by 30 Seconds To Mars, Capricorn by Motörhead, The Best by AWOLNATION, and G.O.A.T. by Princess Nokia.”

If you want to add a ritual element to these songs, after smoking, eating, or drinking your cannabis, blast your song of choice and move your body! With so many planets in Capricorn, and with the Full Moon Eclipse in Cancer on January 10th, we may be feeling more disconnected from our bodies than usual, or we may be feeling extra lethargic and out of it. Dancing and moving our fleshy forms can help us reconnect to ourselves while allowing us to constructively shift this stuck energy. Cannabis can help us gain awareness off the sensations we’re experiencing in our bodies, while also helping us release inhibitions around how we’re dancing, especially if we’re feeling shy. Dance to dance, savoring each beat, and allowing your body to move without shame or worry, enjoying the ritual for all it is.

Ritual: Take A Ritual Bath

One of the ways we can make sure we’re caring for our bodies and spirits in time of immense change is by taking ritual baths and communing with the element of water. This is especially true when we want to find some balance with the strong, decisive energy of an earth sign season like Capricorn.

“Because this is such a heavy earth element time, I think it’s important to do cleansing rituals to lighten up the energy,” Theresa explains. “To add some water to this vibe, a long soak in a bath with salt and essential oils of rose geranium, orange, and lemon will cleanse away some of that heaviness and lighten up your aura. Of course, you’ll want to take a cannabis candy before you slip into the tub so that you can completely relax.”

You can also set an intention for restoration, rejuvenation and relaxation before finding your way into your bath, lighting candles and dimming the lights to really set the mood. Bask in your personal cauldron of transformation as long as you need, connecting to the element of water surrounding you and to the element of earth through the salt and oils you added. Soaking in the bath with a body high just may be the perfect way to spend Capricorn season!

Ivory Woods

Ritual: Banish With Fire

Another way to find some passion and fuel during this intense time is through working with the element of fire and with its transformative and alchemical properties alongside the smoke that carries its message to the heavens.

“With all the political tension out there, why not write a petition to the Universe to bring justice to the people who are abusing their power and Mother Earth?” Theresa suggests.

Write down this prayer or petition, perhaps after cleansing your spirit with a ritual bath, and then fold it up. Burn this over a fire-proof container (like a cauldron) over a pot of water, or in a bonfire if you have access to this.

“Of course, you’ll also want to light up a bong, take a big hit, and blow that out into the sky! Let that smoke go, take in a deep, cleansing breath, and exhale. As you exhale, let go of all of your fears and anxieties. Go forth and do your part to change the world!” Theresa finishes.

By leaning into your relationship with cannabis as a transformative portal to your body, to healing, and to your Self, you can make the most of Capricorn season, no matter how intense it feels. Here’s to getting through and coming out on top.