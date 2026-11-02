Remembering Juan Atkins, the Godfather of Techno (1962–2026)

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Juan Atkins, the legendary producer and DJ known as The Godfather of Techno, whose name is synonymous with Detroit Techno, has passed away. His longtime friend and fellow Detroit Techno artist Eddie Flashin’ Fowlkes confirmed his death via telephone. The globetrotting Atkins was scheduled to perform at Yu Yu Club in Mexico City on Halloween when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room. He was 64.

The number of artists Atkins inspired is incalculable. Tributes are pouring in from all over the globe from fellow EDM DJs and producers such as Adam X, who wrote on Instagram, “@DJFrankieBones, Heather Heart, and I are heartbroken to hear the news of @Juan.Cybotron.Atkins’ sudden departure from Planet Earth. We have known Juan since the earliest days of the U.S. techno scene.”

Born and raised in Detroit, Atkins was part of the community’s local music scene at an early age, playing in funk and garage bands with his friends and being raised by a father who worked as a concert promoter. After meeting Kevin Saunderson and Derrick May in junior high school, Atkins shifted his focus from playing guitar and bass to learning how to use digitized instruments, purchasing his first-ever synthesizer, a Korg MS-10, when he turned 15. The friends later earned the nickname the Belleville Three due to their close-knit triumvirate, shaping the electronic scene in Belleville, Michigan, and sharing studio space, gear, and production work.

As a member of the Belleville Three, Cybotron, and Borderland, Atkins’ impact on electronic dance music is immeasurable. By age 18, he had formed Cybotron with his friend Richard “3070” Davis. The two merged funk, electronic instrumentation, and futuristic themes that helped redirect the genre’s sound on their early singles—”Alleys of the Mind,” “Cosmic Raindance,” “Cosmic Cars,” “The Line”—before fully dominating the dancefloor with the revolutionary track “Clear” in 1983. The electro track was an instant underground hit that quickly entered mainstream music. The single sold 50,000 copies and became a genre-defining composition, famously sampled by Missy Elliott and countless others, according to Pitchfork.

Cybotron went on to release three albums: 1983’s Enter, 1993’s Empathy, and 1995’s Cyber Ghetto. In 2023, Atkins revived Cybotron with co-producer Laurens von Oswald to release their first EP in 28 years, the two-track Maintain the Golden Ratio.

In 1985, Atkins started writing solo records under a new moniker, Model 500, and founded his Detroit-based record label Metroplex.

For Atkins, there was more to his prolific songwriting than just making people dance. “My lyrics are supposed to make you think about something other than shaking your booty on the dancefloor and falling in love,” he told The Guardian. “I feel like artists have an obligation to say something meaningful.”

Despite worldwide recognition, Atkins remained humble. He often stayed after his set to listen to other DJs, and interacted with DJs in his hotel’s lounge.

Atkins stayed active as a touring DJ and performer throughout his entire life, until his last day on Earth. During his last two years, Atkins could be seen everywhere from late night sets at Elsewhere and Signal in Brooklyn, New York, to spontaneous jaunts to Ibiza, to the main stage at festivals like Detroit’s Movement Festival (formerly Detroit Electronic Music Festival or DEMF).

While visiting Brooklyn, he quietly worked with Depeche Mode co-founder Vince Clarke and was consulted by a curator of the Whitney Museum of American Art about the potential for a Detroit Techno retrospective exhibit.

Upon hearing the news of Atkins’ death, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield shared a statement honoring his life and contributions to the city. “As a teenager with a synthesizer and a big idea, he imagined what the music of the future could be. Then he built it,” she wrote. “He kept recording, touring, and pushing the music forward for more than four decades. Just as important, he opened doors for generations of Detroit artists who followed him. On behalf of the City of Detroit, I extend my deepest condolences to Juan’s family, friends, and collaborators, and to music lovers everywhere who are mourning him tonight. Detroit will honor his memory, and his music will keep moving us forward.”

Atkins is survived by his wife Dewey, his daughter, Milan Arial who became an artist in her own right, a sister, three brothers, and legions of music fans worldwide.