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The holidays are here, and we know what you’re thinking: what do you get the stoner who already has a favorite pipe, a lucky lighter, and a strong opinion on grinders? Plenty, as it turns out. We dug through the shelves of our favorite brands and head shops to build the ultimate 2026 haul, from a full-size cannabis leaf Christmas tree to pocket vapes, glass for every budget, stash gear that keeps your flower fresh, and cozy fits for the couch. Every price below was checked on the brand’s own site while we were putting this together, but holiday deals move fast, so double-check before you check out. Light something festive, pull up a chair, and start shopping.

Deck the Halls

Forget the plain old pine. This year, the centerpiece of the living room is coming straight from our own shop.

High Holidays Christmas Tree (7.5 ft)

New for Christmas 2026, our own High Holidays tree is the full-size artificial cannabis Christmas tree built for the main event. The 7.5 ft tree comes prelit with 800 warm-white LEDs, a durable metal stand and a HIGH TIMES logo-shaped light-up ornament, with hinged branches you shape after unboxing. It’s decorative only, with no cannabis or THC, so admire the leaves and leave the branches alone. Give it a room with an 8 ft ceiling and expect at least one “Wait. Is that weed?” per guest.

Need a smaller footprint? The 5 ft tree is on sale for $420 (was $495), the 3 ft tree is $195 and the 24-inch wreath is $125. Every tree ships with free ground shipping. Order by December 11 at noon Pacific for Christmas 2026 delivery (delivery dates are estimated, not guaranteed).

Price: $995

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High Holidays Cranberry Tree Skirt

The High Holidays tree deserves a proper finish underneath. This 44-inch High Holidays Cranberry Tree Skirt puts the classic High Times masthead on a cranberry all-over logo pattern with a gold-tone border. It’s made from soft polyester fleece and printed on one side, so the gifts at the base get a backdrop as bold as the tree itself.

Price: $79.99

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High Times Red Christmas Stocking

Hang this one with care, then pack it with something good. The High Times Red Christmas Stocking measures 10.25 by 16 inches, with a tonal High Times pattern and the classic masthead on the printed front, a black-and-white plaid cuff and a natural backing. It looks right at home under a High Holidays tree, and we would know.

Price: $39.99

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High Holidays Wrapping Paper Trio

The gifts in this guide deserve better than generic snowflakes. The High Holidays Wrapping Paper Trio gives you three matte sheets in three High Times designs: a white vintage plane logo on brand red, a red-and-cream all-over masthead pattern, and a collage of magazine covers from the archive. Each sheet measures 28.75 by 19.75 inches and has a white reverse.

Want a longer run of the masthead look? The High Times Red Gift Wrap is a 29 by 72 inch matte roll for $42.99.

Price: $34.99

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Cozy Stoner Fits

Holiday parties, couch sessions and that one family dinner where you need a conversation starter. We’ve got you covered, literally.

High Times Varsity Jacket

High Times joins the varsity lineup with this classic baseball-style jacket. Contrast raglan sleeves, striped trim and a button front frame the High Times nameplate on the chest and upper back. The loose fit and substantial 380 gsm fabric make it an easy outer layer for winter, whether you’re heading out to the dispensary or just to the porch for a quick one. It comes in Garnet with Apricot in sizes XS through 2XL.

Price: $89.99

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High Times FC x Kicking Back World Cup Jersey

“The High Kit” was created to celebrate Kicking Back, the travel series hosted by Ethan Zohn, during the 2026 World Cup. Designed by Amanda Smith, Mark Lowyns and Ethan Zohn, the limited-edition jersey features an original kaleidoscope motif inspired by the leaves of the sacred plant, with a defiant #26 on the back. Shipping is included, and every sale supports Safe Roots Foundation. It’s a limited run with no restock, and some sizes have already sold out, so grab one while you can.

Price: $70 (shipping included)

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High Times Plane Sunfade Zip Hoodie

A little wear, a little altitude. This zip hoodie pairs an HT chest mark with aircraft artwork across the back, and we can’t think of a better way to fly high this winter. It’s made from heavy 420 gsm cotton (yes, really) with a sun-faded finish and hand-frayed edges that give it a lived-in feel straight out of the box. The relaxed, loose fit and drop shoulders make it a go-to layer. Choose Gray Green or Dark Gray.

Price: $64.99

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Tipsy Elves Men’s Get Lit Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Getting lit has never been so festive. This ugly Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves puts a Christmas tree front and center that actually lights up, so all eyes are on you wherever you end up this season. Candy cane arms seal the deal. Tipsy Elves says this is one light-up sweater that will stand the test of time year after year, and at half off right now, it’s an easy add to the cart for the party animal on your list. Tipsy Elves Black Friday prices are live now, with up to 58% off.

Price: $34.95 (was $69.95)

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Let’s Get Baked Happy Gingerbread Ugly Christmas Sweater

Some cookies are baked in the oven. This guy got baked another way. The Let’s Get Baked Happy Gingerbread sweater is the tacky holiday knit for anyone who wants to show up to presents at Mom and Dad’s with a little extra swagger. It’s 100% acrylic with a unisex fit, available in sizes S through 3XL. The brand itself says to forget going ugly and go tacky this season, and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

Price: $39.19 (was $55.99)

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Vapes

For the flavor chasers and the clean-session crowd, a new vape is the gift that keeps on giving every single day. Here are four portables that belong under the tree.

Storz & Bickel MIGHTY+ Vaporizer

Made in Germany and built for a busy lifestyle, the MIGHTY+ runs on Storz & Bickel’s patented combination of convection and conduction heating. Set the temperature anywhere from 104°F to 410°F on the LC display, or double-click for Booster and Superbooster bumps of 27°F. It heats up in about a minute, packs two Li-Ion batteries, and supercharges to about 80% in 40 minutes over USB-C. It’s for dry herbs, and free delivery plus a 2-year warranty (one more year with registration) seal the deal.

Price: $319.20 (regular $399)

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DaVinci IQ3 Vaporizer

The DaVinci IQ3 is all about flavor. Its Cool Core system cools vapor by 50% compared to previous models, according to DaVinci, while an upgraded Air Dial boosts air velocity. Dial in one of four Smart Path temperature settings or make precise 1-degree adjustments. The oven holds up to 0.7 grams, and a 21700 lithium-ion battery delivers up to 90 minutes of use. Aircraft-grade brushed aluminum and zirconia-glass parts round it out in Onyx, Gunmetal or Amethyst.

Price: $299

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Arizer Solo III v2.0

Sip it or rip it. Arizer calls the Solo III its most powerful and advanced portable, and the spec sheet backs up the hype: a 5 to 15 second heat-up with hybrid heating (80% convection, 20% conduction), a new XL Glass Pod system with double capacity and increased airflow, plus Session Mode and On Demand Mode. A large color display, USB-C charging, use while charging and up to 3 hours of battery per charge make it a road warrior. Pick Intergalactic or Sea Of Green.

Price: $299.99

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Evolv Cricket

Dab anywhere. Evolv calls the Cricket the world’s first real go-anywhere dab rig, and it’s a dream for the concentrate fan on your list. It heats in under 2 seconds, cools within 5 seconds and slips back into your pocket without leaking or burning you. Tightly controlled, adjustable temperature, a glass chimney and an onboard loading tool and puck mean you don’t need anything else for a day out. It’s CNC machined from billet stainless steel and made in the USA.

Price: $399

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Glass

Nothing beats a fresh piece of glass on Christmas morning. We’ve rounded up options for every budget, from a sleek travel bong to a classic beaker that costs less than dinner for two.

Smoke Honest Capsule Water Pipe

Effortless to use, easy to clean and built for every day. The Capsule Water Pipe has a modular design that delivers a smooth hit and makes cleanup a breeze, and it packs into itself, which makes it a killer travel bong. Durable materials and replaceable parts mean it’s built to last, and Smoke Honest notes it has been selected “Best Bong” four years straight by Gear Patrol. It comes in Black or Silver for the minimalist on your list.

Price: $140 (was $200)

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DankStop 8″ Raked Beaker Bong

Basics with a fumed flare. This 8-inch beaker has a raked design over thick, clear glass and comes with a matching slide, so it’s ready to go right out of the box. DankStop pitches it as a great water pipe at an affordable price, and we’re into the color options. DankStop’s holiday sale runs in three windows: EXTRA20 (Nov 12 to 26), CODEBLACK (Nov 27 to 29) and CYBER20 (Nov 30 to Dec 6), each for an extra 20% off selected products. Check the product page and your cart to confirm the discount applies.

Price: $59.99 (Blue, Red); $49.99 (Teal, Green, Black)

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Smoke Cartel Classic Glass Beaker Light Bong

An old school beaker, simple and straight to the point. No colorful patterns, fancy designs or gimmicks, just the essentials. This borosilicate beaker packs a 3-pinch ice catcher to cool your smoke down and milk those big clouds, plus a 14.5 mm female joint with an included herb slide. It comes in 8, 11, 14 and 18-inch sizes, and colors vary when it ships, so every one is a little surprise. Stocking stuffer price, full-size bong energy.

Price: From $29.99 (8″); up to $47.99 for larger sizes

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Phoenix Star 10″ Decal Beaker Bong with Ice Catcher

Built for smooth hits and everyday use, this 10-inch beaker is made from 5 mm high borosilicate glass. A diffused open-ended downstem keeps hits smoother and cooler with minimal drag, and the built-in ice catcher is ready for chilled rips. It has an 18 mm female joint and includes a 14 mm bowl piece. With 7 decal designs to choose from, you can match the piece to the person, and Phoenix Star offers free shipping on all orders from its shop.

Price: $59

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Stash and Smoke Accessories

The little upgrades that make every session better. These are the gifts your friends will use every single day and thank you for every single time.

Santa Cruz Shredder 4-Piece Large Aluminum Grinder

A grinder is the one tool every stoner reaches for, so why not gift a great one? This 4-piece large grinder is made from medical-grade anodized aluminum with razor-sharp teeth, a magnetic lid and a spacious storage chamber. A T304 stainless steel screen handles pollen separation. At 2-3/4 inches across and 2 inches tall, it offers a secure grip that Santa Cruz Shredder says is perfect for users with hand discomfort. Choose your color and gloss or matte finish.

Price: $89.95 (gloss); $91.95 (matte)

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King Palm The Hotbox Collector’s Box

For the roller on your list, The Hotbox is a collector’s box packed with King Palm gear. Inside you’ll find a Cylinder Humidor, a Mars Grinder and a stash of Mini Rolls in your choice of Banana Cream or Berry Terps, plus Natural, all in a collectible box that looks great under the tree. It’s an easy one-and-done gift for anyone who loves rolling with King Palm. Note that it ships within the United States only.

Price: $100

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Cannabox 1 Month Non-Recurring Box

Can’t decide? Let Cannabox do the curating. The 1 Month Non-Recurring box delivers a curated selection of premium smoking accessories and lifestyle products, think rolling papers, lighters and more, without the commitment of a recurring plan. The items change monthly, so every box is a surprise. It’s a perfect one-time gift for the friend who loves trying new gear. Cannabox ships US orders for an $8.95 flat rate, with free shipping on orders over $75.

Price: $69.99

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Grommet SmartJars

Keep the good stuff good. SmartJars are humidity-controlled stash jars with a bamboo lid and a built-in hygrometer, so you can see the humidity at a glance, and no batteries are needed. Choose UV-blocking green glass or clear glass, and use the built-in labeling system (two re-labeling wipes included) to show off what’s inside. Each jar comes with a humidity packet, and Grommet says the airtight silicone seal makes it smell-proof. Sizes run from S to XL.

Price: From $22.99

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Couch Lock and Munchies

Some gifts are about the session. These are about everything that comes after it.

High Times Cover Collection Sherpa Blanket

The session eventually lands on the couch, and this is the throw we want waiting there. The High Times Cover Collection Sherpa Blanket is a 50 by 60 inch blanket with vintage magazine covers around the classic red masthead on the smooth printed side, and soft tan sherpa on the reverse. It’s made from polyester, and it is the kind of gift that gets pulled out the same night you unwrap it.

Price: $79.99

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Couch lock never looked so good. This classic red and black buffalo plaid onesie is made from 230 gsm micro polar fleece designed not to pill, with a hood for extra warmth, a zipper front and kangaroo pockets for your lighter and snacks. Breathable no-slip soles keep your feet comfortable on the way to the fridge. It’s a unisex design, and you can add a drop seat for even more fun. Matching family photos optional, but highly encouraged.

Price: $56.99 (was $89.99)

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Design It Yourself Movie Night Gift Basket

Munchies, handled. This Movie Night Gift Basket is loaded with sweet, salty and sour snacks: Little Lads Classic Buttah Popcorn, ACT II popcorn, Sour Patch gummies, Skittles, Twix, Snickers and boxed candy, all on a 12 by 9 inch tray. The company says every basket is made to order after you place it, not mass produced months ahead. Pair it with a streaming night and a fresh bowl, and you’ve got the coziest gift on this list.

Price: $56.95

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For Mom

Moms deserve to unwind too. Here’s one pick for the cool mom who’s earned a little holiday chill.

Joy Organics Delta 9 THC Gummies (Cherry Lime)

For the mom who likes a booze-free buzz, these Cherry Lime gummies from Joy Organics pack 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC per gummy. They’re plant-based and vegan, and the brand says the improved taste skips the strong hemp flavor. A single jar holds 30 gummies, and Joy Organics suggests starting with one gummy and waiting two hours before deciding on more. Right now, code THCBAN30 takes 30% off as part of the brand’s THC Ban Sale.

Heads up: new federal hemp rules are scheduled to take effect December 11, 2026, and Joy Organics says November 30, 2026 is its last day to accept online orders for THC products (while supplies last), so order early. Availability varies by state, so check your local laws before you buy.

Price: $49.95 (30 count); $34.97 with code THCBAN30

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Happy Holidays from High Times

That’s our list, and we’re sticking to it. Whether you’re hanging a weed wreath, stuffing a stocking with stash jars or going big on a new vape, the best gifts are the ones that make the session better. Shop early, watch those shipping cutoffs and sale windows, and remember that prices and promo codes can change at any moment. From all of us at High Times: happy holidays, stay lifted, and pass it to the left.