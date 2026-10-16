Most Pre-Rolls Suck. Josh Kesselman Thinks He Found the Fix, and He Wants the Industry to Copy Him.

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Three people who judge cannabis for a living were asked separately what’s wrong with the pre-roll aisle. None knew what the others had said. They landed in almost exactly the same place. Then one of them built a fix and published it so his competitors could steal it.

When’s the last time you smoked a pre-roll? Now the harder question: when’s the last time you smoked a good one?

I’ve been trying to remember the last time I did. And let me be clear about what I’m not talking about. The top shelf exists and some of it is very good. Zushi makes good ones. I’ve enjoyed an infused Rove more than once. There are others. But up there a single joint runs $15 to $30 and a multipack can push past $60, and that is not the stuff most people are buying on a daily basis.

The ordinary pre-roll, the one this story is about, averages $5.77 for a single one-gram unit, according to Headset point-of-sale data across 15 states, down from $6.46 the year before. Infused ones average $11.59. That’s the case most people are actually reaching into. And a plain, well-made joint at that price, out of an American dispensary? 404, page not found.

What a pre-roll costs This story is about the bottom two rungs. The top two are where the good ones live, and where most people rarely shop. $5.77 Single 1g pre-roll 2025 national average, Headset, 15 states $11.59 Infused pre-roll 2025 national average, Headset $15–30 Premium infused single Dispensary menu listings, 2026 $60+ Premium multipack Dispensary menu listings, 2026

It happens abroad, sometimes. There are countries where the joint in the jar was rolled by hand, or run through a small manual machine behind the counter, packed with flower somebody actually chose. I’ve smoked those and they’re fine. In the United States, at that price, I can barely remember one.

The Short Version The problem: Three judges, asked separately, say most pre-rolls in America fail for the same five reasons: bad flower, bad grind, stems and leaf left in, too skinny and badly packed. One of them puts the brands doing it right at under 5%.

Three judges, asked separately, say most pre-rolls in America fail for the same five reasons: bad flower, bad grind, stems and leaf left in, too skinny and badly packed. One of them puts the brands doing it right at under 5%. Why it stays broken: High taxes and retailer markups squeeze anyone using real flower, and the smokers who would notice stopped buying pre-rolls years ago.

High taxes and retailer markups squeeze anyone using real flower, and the smokers who would notice stopped buying pre-rolls years ago. The fix on offer: Josh Kesselman, RAW founder and owner of this magazine, says four of the five are solvable with the right cutter, filler and cone, and he is publishing his process so competitors can copy it.

Josh Kesselman, RAW founder and owner of this magazine, says four of the five are solvable with the right cutter, filler and cone, and he is publishing his process so competitors can copy it. His own benchmark: Asked how he’d know his pre-rolls are any good, Kesselman didn’t point to sales. He named two of the judges in this story, Lance Harman and Adam of Proper Doinks. Neither has smoked one yet, because the pre-rolls haven’t reached California.

Josh Kesselman doesn’t have to search his memory. People hand him joints constantly, everywhere he goes, because he founded RAW and odds are decent his paper is wrapped around whatever they’re offering. He takes every one.

Then he evaluates them later. Sometimes he smokes them. Sometimes he can tell without lighting up, because the thing is floppy and loose in his hand, or packed so hard you could shiv somebody with it. Sometimes he cuts them open to see what’s inside.

“I get at least a hundred pre-rolls a year given to me. So many different kinds. And so many of them are garbage, man. I don’t mean a little bad. I mean garbage. Like, what the fuck, dude?”

Kesselman also owns this magazine, which puts a thumb on the scale of anything he says about joints. So I called two people who have no stake in RAW and nothing to do with the product: Lance Harman of First Smoke of the Day, and Adam from Proper Doinks. Between the three of them, they get handed an absurd amount of cannabis, from growers and brands and states most consumers will never encounter. Judging it is the job.

I picked those two for a reason. When I asked Kesselman how he’d know whether his own pre-rolls were any good, he didn’t talk about sales numbers. He named them. He wants to hand Lance and Adam one, watch them smoke it and see them smile. They’re the standard he set for himself.

So I asked them about pre-rolls. Not about RAW, not about Kesselman, not about any brand in particular.

Lance put a number on it.

“I would say sub-5% of the brands in the entire U.S. market actually put good quality in their pre-rolls. And most of them, even when they talk good quality in their pre-rolls, they’re still putting smalls. They’re still not using actual full buds.”

Adam doesn’t buy them at all.

“We definitely only roll our own joints, and we will smoke pre-rolls if it was rolled by someone that we know rolls well. But those are pre-rolled hand rolls.”

Kesselman thinks most of that is fixable, and not in a roll-your-own-at-home way. Good joints aren’t new. The claim here is that you can manufacture them at scale. More unusually, he wants his competitors copying exactly how he does it.

So what went wrong in the first place?

Five Things, and They Stack

Adam laid it out as a chain, which is the clearest way anyone put it to me, because it explains why this never gets fixed one piece at a time.

The Stack: Five Ways a Pre-Roll Goes Wrong 1. The flower At pre-roll prices, the best bud never goes in. Smalls, trim and floor scraps do. 2. The grind Whip grinders blast flower into dust and chunks. Good grinders gum up at scale. 3. What’s left in Stems and water leaf survive the grind and end up in the joint. 4. The size Skinny rolls overheat the moment you pull hard. A wider cherry holds. 5. The pack Machines that scoop and vibrate instead of packing. The one everyone agrees is easiest to fix.

It starts with the flower.

“Where the market price is at on pre-rolls, it never justifies using your best flower in those rolls. So pre-rolls almost always, by the laws of economics, get the lesser-than flower.”

Lance says the same thing in harsher terms.

“Most brands look at the pre-roll as something disposable that is the lowest common denominator, so they put basically floor scraps in there. A lot of brands have built markets on just the cheapest available pre-roll, knowing that the person buying it wants a quick, easy, convenient way of smoking.”

Next is the grind.

“The grind is so important, and the de-stemming, de-leafing process,” Adam says. “With those two things combined, that’s usually a problem in most production rolls, because you can’t use our favorite grinder at scale. It gums up a little bit too quick.”

Kesselman has been cutting these open for years, and he reaches the same place from the evidence.

“So I know it’s been blasted instead of ground, meaning it was whipped, put in one of those whip grinders where it’s basically a weed whacker. It has nylon whips, and it whips the weed around. It creates huge variations in particle size, from tiny little dust to big chunks, which is the perfect recipe for clogs.”

Third is what survives the grind. “A lot of stem and a lot of water leaf gets left in for production rolls,” Adam says.

Fourth is the one nobody talks about: size.

“The bigger the diameter of a roll, the better it’s going to smoke,” Adam says. “The more surface area there is on the cherry to heat it, the more resilient the cherry becomes. So if you have a wide roll, the cherry is going to be a lot more resilient. Let’s look at, like, a 10-gram doink. You could really hit the fuck out of that and it would still not overheat. Whereas a half-gram roll, you barely hit it and it’s completely overheating.”

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

He puts the sweet spot at an eighth. That’s where the cherry holds.

Fifth is how it gets rolled, and he considers that the easiest of the five to fix.

Then he stacks them, and this is the part that should worry anyone in this business.

“If you fix the problem of putting the best work in, you still don’t have the best grind. If you fix the problem with the best grind, you still couldn’t really de-leaf or de-stem. And if you fix all those problems, usually the pre-roll is still too small.”

The Loop

Underneath those five is a circle that keeps rebuilding them. Lance describes a squeeze from both ends.

“The consumer’s gotten duped so many times, and the taxes are so high, that the only way a manufacturer or cultivator can put out something that sells as a pre-roll is at a price the shops will take. What you hear from shops is, ‘That’s gonna be a tough sell if it’s over this price.’ And the only way to keep it under that price is to throw trim or smalls in it.”

Then the retailer finishes the job.

“If you put out a quality product, the dispensary squeezes you. If you put out a cheap shit product that they can mark up three or four X, it’s game on, green light.”

So the operators who do use real flower aren’t rewarded for it. By Lance’s account they’re doing it on almost no margin, out of something closer to conscience. “That person is doing it because they feel bad about giving the consumer shit. That’s the only reason, because they’re not making more money on it, because the dispensary is squeezing them.”

Adam closes the circle from the other side, and it’s the bleakest line anybody gave me.

“I don’t know anyone devoting their best work to pre-rolls, because the best consumers, who would appreciate their best work, aren’t smoking pre-rolls.” Adam, Proper Doinks

Nobody makes a good one because the people who’d notice stopped buying. The people who’d notice stopped buying because nobody makes a good one.

At the end of that sits a customer who gave up. “If you ask most consumers, they’d probably say they stopped buying pre-rolls,” Lance says. “Or if they do buy pre-rolls, I guarantee it’s from, like, one brand, because that’s the only one they can trust.”

Nobody’s Smoking Their Own Product

I asked three people the same kind of question in three separate conversations. None of them knew what the others had said. Two of them landed on the same answer without being pointed at it.

Kesselman, on the companies selling cheap generic cones:

“You have these people out there that are not part of our actual community. They’re just trying to make money off the community, and therefore they don’t notice that their cones clog, because they don’t smoke the cone, bro.”

Lance, on the people running pre-roll brands:

“If you talk to cultivators and ask them if they smoke, there’s gonna be a way higher percentage than if you go to every pre-roll brand and ask the CEOs and the owners, ‘How much do you smoke? Do you smoke your own product, and how much of it?’ It’s such a small amount that they don’t even know what real fire is.”

And what follows from it: “So when you ask them, ‘Do you put out a quality product?’ in their eyes, they do, and they’re stuffing trim into pre-rolls. It’s just a lack of education. It’s a disconnect from the actual market.”

That’s the whole thing. Not fraud, not even cynicism necessarily. People building a product for a customer they’ve never been.

The Machine Problem

Kesselman’s diagnosis lands on item five, the one Adam calls most fixable, and he’s been shouting about it the longest.

He traces it to the gold rush years, roughly 2016 through 2019, when money poured into cannabis and brands bought their first automated equipment from companies with big booths at trade shows.

“They don’t know how to fill a cone, so they treat it like you’re scooping ice cream or sand. Sand-scooping is the best way to describe it. It’s designed to fill a cone with particles, then vibrate a little and hope it fills. That doesn’t work. You need to pack.”

What happens next is a mistake feeding itself, and it connects straight to Adam’s complaint about grind. An operator spends $150,000 on a machine that doesn’t pack properly. Instead of writing it off, they adapt the flower to the machine, grinding it finer and finer until it finally fills the cone cleanly.

“And look, it fills perfectly now. Except when you go to smoke it, you destroyed your weed. Your trichomes, everything is fucked. And then it clogs and runs down the side, because you filled it with powder. You treated it like you were scooping sand.”

He’s watched one Arizona company do this for over a year, getting handed the same product at event after event. In his telling, it hasn’t improved. The first third is unsmokable. The cherry lights. You pull and nothing comes through. He suspects someone is packing from the top with weighted pencils on a Knock Box, crushing the first third while the rest stays normal.

Why nobody fixes it isn’t a technical question, in his read.

“When you make a mistake, the worst thing you can do is keep living with that mistake forever. I’m sorry that you got ripped off, everybody. I really am. You bought a ridiculously expensive machine that does a terrible job. Retire it. It’s time to let it go, bro. You gotta let it go.”

The Shape Argument

The three of them don’t agree about the cone, and that’s where the only hard data in this story lives.

Lance treats a cone as a warning sign. “If you want to talk an even lower standard, it’s having a cone pre-roll. That’s why you see a lot of the straight rolls now, because brands that actually smoke their own product want a straight roll.” Then he complicates his own position: “A lot of the cones are the cheapest common denominator. It doesn’t have to do with the cone. It has to do with the companies using the cone.”

Adam’s problem isn’t the cone, it’s the diameter, and his reasoning is the physics of the cherry: more surface area, more heat held, less overheating when you pull hard.

Kesselman’s answer to both is that the cone people hate is an old cone. The cheap generic versions copy the shape HBI, RAW’s parent company, sold in the early 2000s, when the flower going into them was bricked and mediocre. That narrow taper worked then. It doesn’t now. RAW changed its own aperture years ago, shortening and widening the tip, because modern flower clogged the old geometry.

There’s data on this, with caveats. A 2026 study by Riley Kirk, Miyabe Shields, Allison Justice and Twinkle Paryani ran cones and cylinders through a smoking machine. On total THC captured, the cone came out about 4.5% ahead, 48.96 milligrams against 46.83, though with twelve joints in the sample that gap didn’t clear statistical significance, so the researchers treated the totals as a tie. Where the numbers did separate was per puff: the cone delivered more on each draw and finished in fewer pulls, and the researchers pointed at geometry. A kingsize cone’s lit end measures a bit over 10.5 millimeters across against just under 8 for a cylinder, roughly 78% more burning surface. The other caveats are real: one cultivar, not peer reviewed, cones packed by hand by the researchers, and the study was conducted for HBI, Kesselman’s company. On the specific point Adam makes about surface area and heat, though, it points his way.

The lit end, to scale What’s actually on fire when you take a drag. Measurements from the 2026 Kirk, Shields, Justice and Paryani study, conducted for HBI. Kingsize cone 10.5 mm ~78% more burning surface Straight cylinder < 8 mm less area, hotter cherry under a hard pull Twelve joints, one cultivar, not peer reviewed. Total THC captured was a statistical tie; the per-puff difference is what the researchers attributed to geometry.

Nobody here is arguing that a cone is bad for being a cone. They’re arguing about what the cone came to mean, which is a decision somebody made to save money.

So Kesselman Made His Own

Years of explaining got him nowhere, so he stopped explaining and started demonstrating. RAW Genetics now runs two pre-roll lines: RAWthentic, all flower, and RAWsin, flower with rosin.

The RAWthentic line, all flower, no infusion. Photo courtesy of RAW Genetics.

The machinery is the argument, and it maps onto Adam’s list almost point for point. Justin Kruidenier, who co-owns Perfectionist Rolling Equipment with Kesselman and Tony Pagni, designed the Flow Shredder and is one of the inventors of the Apehex, the automated filler they use.

The Apehex machine

The Flow Shredder is a modified tobacco leaf-cutting system, blades arranged like a paper shredder, with controlled heat so resin doesn’t gum up the machine. That last part is designed to address the scaling problem Adam described: the good grinders gum up too quickly. Instead of pulverizing the flower, it cuts it into consistent strips. Kruidenier says the flower passes through in a fraction of a second, and that third-party testing showed less than a 1% difference in terpene content.

The Apehex packs rather than only vibrating, up to six times per joint. Kruidenier puts its price at roughly $175,000, against competing automated systems he pegs at $250,000 to $500,000. For the infused line, a system called Xylem places rosin down the center of the joint, deliberately away from the tip, at a four-to-one ratio. Ten strains selected for rosin yield near 5% came from Hash and Flowers and are being grown by partners. Formats run from half-gram Dog Walkers up to two-gram glass-tip Doinks, which is the end of the range Adam is talking about.

RAWsin, the infused line, with rosin placed down the center of the joint. Photo courtesy of RAW Genetics.

Then Kesselman filmed the whole process and posted it, captioned “Gonna uplift the entire industry with this.”

Ever had a clogged runny poorly packed pre-roll full of trim?? 😳

NEVER AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/7sEc4U7OUo — RAW Josh (@rawkandrolling) September 16, 2026

“These are small batch and hard to find, but we’re making enough to lead the market in a positive direction. I want everyone to actually copy me on this, because we all get higher together, regardless of who makes it, as long as it’s made right.”

Telling your competitors to copy you is not standard business practice, and he knows it. Part of the answer is self-interest and he says so: RAW sells the cones, so better joints rolled in RAW cones is good for RAW. The rest comes from something his grandfather told him, which he described to me years ago as the mousetrap theory. Build the best mousetrap you can. Somebody builds a better one. That forces you to build a better one still, and everybody climbs.

“As I share the knowledge, and as people learn it and copy me, as they should, the whole industry gets better. All of our consumers get elevated. A rising tide lifts all ships, including mine.”

What none of that touches is the loop. Better equipment doesn’t lower a tax rate or change what a dispensary will pay for a case of joints. Lance wants the fix to happen there.

“If we just had more free market, and a lower tax rate, but more people involved in the market, including pre-rolls, flower, extraction, all of it. Let the free market open up some. Lower the taxes by half, but you have more people participating.”

They’re describing the same broken incentive from opposite ends. Kesselman wants manufacturers to stop cutting corners. Lance wants a market where cutting corners isn’t the only way to survive.

Can a Machine Beat a Hand Roll?

That’s what the whole thing comes down to, and the two answers I got are not the ones you’d predict.

I put the question to Adam in the abstract, without him having seen Kesselman’s equipment or smoked the new stuff he’s making. He only smokes what he rolls himself. His answer is the generous one.

“Am I somebody that thinks that a machine could never beat a hand roll? No, I think a machine eventually will beat a hand roll. I just don’t know if we could ever get the same breakdown, grind, and size, and quality of flower into a pre-roll.”

Eventually yes. Just not from anything he’d tried.

Kesselman builds the machines, and he says the opposite.

“A machine will never beat what you roll at home. It never can. It’s like seasoning your own food. You build it for your own particular tastes, and you have more synapses in your brain than there are stars in the galaxy. No machine can replicate your own desires. It’s only you, rolling with your particular grind, your size, all the nuances, everything you really like as a human. AI can be super smart and have the greatest skills. It will never be alive, and therefore it will never be able to give you the best experience in the world. Only you can do that. And this is the truth.”

“I can’t out-roll you,” he says. “A human being who’s really making it for themselves, that’s always the best in the world, man.”

Which sounds like a strange position for a man selling a $175,000 automated filler, until you look at what he’s actually claiming. He isn’t trying to beat the joint you rolled last night. He’s trying to get a manufactured one close enough that the distance stops mattering to the person who doesn’t want to roll.

“The benchmark for any pre-roll is that it needs to be as good as one you roll or fill at home. If you’re below that benchmark, if I can do it better at home, then you failed. Simple.”

“If I can fill it better at home than your machine, then your machine sucks, bro. It’s just the truth.” Josh Kesselman

By that standard, and based on what he’s smoked so far, Adam has already ruled on the category, which is why he rolls his own. Lance applies his version in the aisle: “What brand is this? Do I think they would sell their integrity for three dollars?”

So here’s where it stands. Five problems, one loop holding them in place, and one guy who believes four of the five are solvable with the right machine, the right grind and the right cone, and who is handing the blueprint to anyone who wants it.

“I want my pre-rolls to be something I’m proud of. Something I would smoke. Something my super-picky, crazy friends will smoke and then give me the nod: ‘This is good, man. This is good.’ That’s the goal.”

At the time of writing, the RAW Genetics pre-rolls hadn’t reached California, where both Lance and Adam are. So the two judges Kesselman picked for himself haven’t smoked one yet.

He knows what he’s hoping for when they do. He also knows the other outcome is on the table, and he’s already said what he’d do with it: ask what he got wrong, and fix it in the next batch.

We’ll be there when they light them.

The Bottom Line Five problems. One loop holding them in place. One guy says four are solvable, and he’s handing out the blueprint. The two judges he picked haven’t lit one yet. We’ll be there when they do.

Disclosure: Josh Kesselman is the owner of High Times. He is also a co-founder of Perfectionist Rolling Equipment, which manufactures the Apehex, and the founder of RAW, whose papers and cones are used in the pre-rolls described here. The 2026 cone-versus-cylinder study cited above was conducted for HBI, Kesselman’s company; High Times covered it in July 2026. High Times covered the Apehex in December 2025. Lance Harman and Adam of Proper Doinks were asked about pre-rolls in general and were not asked to comment on RAW or its products.