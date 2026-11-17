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The rapper’s prison sentence has been annulled after a 2024 cannabis incident at a Romanian music festival. His case isn’t over, though, and a new ruling is expected on November 19.

Wiz Khalifa is no longer facing an active nine-month prison sentence in Romania, at least for now. A Romanian court has overturned the sentence handed to the rapper over a 2024 incident in which he smoked a joint onstage at a music festival. But the legal saga isn’t over: judges are expected to issue a new decision on November 19.

On November 3, the Bucharest Court of Appeal annulled the prison sentence and cancelled the warrant for its enforcement, according to Romanian news agency AGERPRES. The decision means prosecutors’ appeal will be heard again, so Khalifa hasn’t been acquitted and could still face punishment.

How Did Wiz Khalifa End Up Facing Nine Months in Prison?

The trouble began in July 2024, when Khalifa lit up a joint during his performance at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești, Romania. Police detained him after the concert, and prosecutors said he possessed 18.53 grams of cannabis and a joint without authorization.

In April 2025, the rapper received a fine of 3,600 Romanian lei—around $830—but prosecutors appealed. In December 2025, the Constanța Court of Appeal replaced the fine with a nine-month prison sentence.

At the time, judges considered the public nature of the incident particularly serious, citing the predominantly young audience and the message they believed Khalifa’s actions sent.

Wiz Khalifa Offers Community Service as Court Reconsiders His Case

During a November 12 hearing, Khalifa appeared before Romanian judges via videoconference. According to Romanian broadcaster Digi24, he acknowledged his actions, expressed regret and said he was willing to perform community service in Romania. The court subsequently scheduled its decision for November 19.

For an artist whose identity has long been intertwined with cannabis, the case highlights how differently cannabis laws are enforced across borders.

In a recent High Times cover interview, Khalifa discussed smoking while traveling internationally and the importance of understanding local rules. Now, with his nine-month sentence overturned, the next chapter of his Romanian legal troubles rests with the courts.

Cover photo: Tore Sætre, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons