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Hawaiian growers kept the mothers alive as clones and the fathers in their heads. Then came the helicopters. A Puna breeder makes the case for recording both parents, starting with the half prohibition erased.

Puna Budder’s roots, as Big Island growers tell it, go back to Kalapana in the late sixties. Fifty years later, nobody can tell you who fathered the original plants.

That isn’t because nobody knew. It’s because writing it down was evidence. Growers kept the mothers alive as clones and kept the fathers in their heads. Then Operation Green Harvest came with the helicopters, and a whole generation of Puna growers scattered. They moved, got busted, got old, passed on. The flowers became legend. The fathers became rumor.

I’ve been breeding in Upper Puna volcanic soil for thirty years, and this is where the story stops being theory for me. When the late Heime Cheeba trusted me with old Hawaiian cannabis genetics, including what he knew as the original Kalapana Puna Budder, he was handing over seeds. Seeds carry fathers. Ask who the actual father was, or which Hawaiian males kept that family going through the seventies, and you get talk story, a shrug, and maybe a name nobody can confirm.

The problem is practical. With no record of the fathers, a breeder can’t tell a preserved line from a look-alike, can’t tell how closely related two lines are, and can’t rebuild the choices that made a population worth keeping in the first place. The history gets hammajang, and the genetics go with it.

Legal cannabis inherited that mess. Walk into any shop from Hilo to Honolulu and read the jars. Purple this. Cookies that. Something that sounds like a breakfast cereal crossed with a wrestling move. That name might mean a clone. It might mean a seed population, a one-off hybrid, a town, or whatever sounded good the night somebody printed the labels. Sometimes it tells you what the flower smelled like. Almost never does it tell you how to make that plant again.

“We’ve spent fifty years naming the flowers and forgetting the fathers.”

So here’s my proposal. When a breeder keeps a seed-grown cannabis family going on purpose, generation after generation, give that family a documented sire-line name. Keep a full record of both parents. Give each female selection her own name underneath. It’s voluntary. It doesn’t replace any official variety name. And it is not a claim that the male matters more than the female. It’s a way to drag the most neglected half of the pedigree out of the dark and write it down.

Think about the Jones family. The kids get the nose, the laugh, and the temper from both sides. The surname is just the thread you pull when you want to know who belongs to who three generations down the road. Now put that on a pakalolo patch. A breeder picks a male, crosses him onto a few mothers, grows out the daughters, smokes them, culls, keeps a few, and does it all again next season. Everybody judges the flowers, because that’s where the results show up. But one decision the breeder made every single generation was which male got to throw pollen. That chain of fathers is the half of the family that never gets written down.

One catch, and it’s a big one. Sharing a father makes plants relatives. It doesn’t make them a stable family. Half-sisters from three different mothers can look like they came from three different planets. That’s why the name has to come with receipts.

Here’s the trouble with males. He’ll never put a bud in your jar. You can read some clues straight off him: how he grows, how he handles disease, how his leaf stems taste when you nibble one, how much pollen he throws. I run that petiole taste test on every male worth keeping. But most of what you actually care about in a finished flower, the resin, the flavor, the color, how it hits, you can judge much better in his daughters.

The cattle guys up in Waimea figured this out a long time ago. A bull doesn’t earn his reputation by looking good in the paddock. He earns it through his calves. Same thing in the garden. Cross a male onto two or three mothers from completely different backgrounds. If his daughters keep showing the traits you’re chasing across all those mothers, he’s telling you something about what he passes down. It doesn’t mean he did it alone. Mom put in her half, and the weather put in its two cents. What counts is a result you can repeat and write down.

In Upper Puna, the trait I care about most isn’t purple. It’s whether the daughters stand up to botrytis after three weeks of rain. Purple is nice. A cola that doesn’t rot two weeks before harvest is nicer. I’ve culled males on a hunch and found out later I probably tossed the best father in the patch. Thirty years is a long time to be wrong in interesting ways.

A great female clone is a treasure, but she’s a photograph, one genetic moment frozen. Pop her seeds and the kids scatter in every direction, because she’s carrying a whole deck of genes she never had to show you. A maintained seed family is a different animal. You select, grow, evaluate, write it down, and repeat, until the population keeps throwing the traits that define it and you can prove it with numbers. A label like F6 tells you how many generations deep a line goes. It isn’t a stamp of stability. An F6 nobody ever measured is just an F6 with a nice label.

Now let me argue against myself for a minute, because the science deserves it. One healthy male makes a ridiculous amount of pollen. Stand him upwind on a trade wind afternoon and every unseeded female down the road is about to get a surprise. But more pollen doesn’t mean more genetics. Every seed gets about half its nuclear DNA from each parent. In most flowering plants, the extra DNA inside the chloroplasts and mitochondria, the little power plants in every cell, comes down through the mother. So if anybody’s ahead on the genetic scoreboard, it’s Mom.

The mother is not a footnote. She gives half the genes, the cell’s hardware, the seed itself, and the flowers we judge the whole family by. A proper record keeps her name too. A full two-parent pedigree is the floor, not the ceiling. The sire-family name just keeps the father’s line from falling off the label, which is exactly where it’s been falling for fifty years.

How a Sire-Line Label Would Read KEHENA / Purple #3 / F6 / Lot 26-04 KEHENA: the documented, multigeneration sire family

the documented, multigeneration sire family Purple #3: the female selection

the female selection F6: the generation

the generation Lot 26-04: the seed batch, traceable to both parents and the test results Kehena is an example label, not an existing line.

Read it left to right and you know exactly where to look up the whole pedigree. That lineage tag rides alongside the official variety name and the marketing name on the jar. It never replaces either one, and it never implies legal registration, verified purity, or uniformity nobody has proven. One honest exception: feminized seed is made using pollen from a female plant induced to produce male flowers. No male, no sire. Sometimes one plant supplies both sides of the cross. Sometimes two different females are involved. Either way, the pedigree should record exactly who contributed what.

Cannabis isn’t lawless here. Plant variety naming already has rules, from UPOV, the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants, and the International Code of Nomenclature for Cultivated Plants, and ASTM’s cannabis committee has been building standard terminology. None of what I’ve found sets up a sire-family system like this one. Horse people did it centuries ago. A Thoroughbred is recorded by his sire, out of his dam, in a studbook that goes back generations. Cannabis came of age underground, so it never built its studbook.

This is a convention to test, not a commandment carried down off Mauna Kea. Get a handful of independent breeders to run it for a few breeding cycles. Put the family names in a shared ledger. Then hand the records to growers who’ve never seen the plants and ask: Can you trace this seed lot back to both parents? Can you reproduce the traits the breeder claims? Then compare that against plain old jar names. If the sire system cuts the confusion and makes fake pedigrees easier to catch, keep it. If a mother-line or two-parent system works better, the evidence wins and I’ll change the rule. Publish the failures too.

In Hawaiʻi, you know who somebody is when they can recite their moʻokūʻauhau, their genealogy, back through the generations, mothers and fathers both. A seed line deserves that kind of care. A female phenotype tells you what you found. A documented breeding family tells you how you keep finding it.

We’ve been staring at the daughters for fifty years. Maybe it’s time we started writing down the fathers.

Aaron Zeeman is a breeder in Mountain View, in Upper Puna on Hawaiʻi Island, and the founder of Big Island Genetics, a seed company. He works to preserve old Hawaiian cannabis lines, including seeds he received under the name Kalapana Puna Budder. His Puna Diesel placed second overall, and top Big Island entry, at the 2016 Hawaii Medical Cannabis Challenge on Oahu.