Rohan Marley to Launch Lion Order on 4/20

First announced on “Twosday” February 22, or 2.22.22, Rohan Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley, plans to launch Lion Order, a cannabis and CBD lifestyle brand that truly reflects the values of both the Marley family and cultivator Heavyweight Heads. Marley plans to launch the brand, fittingly, on April 20.

Marley played professional football in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Rough Riders, and currently performs as a musician periodically with his siblings. He shares his father’s affinity for the herb, both for spiritual and medical reasons. The Lion of Judah is a prominent symbol in the Rastafari faith—representing Emperor Haile Selassie I and as a symbol of strength.

“Lion Order represents the Lion of Judah,” Marley said. “The way of man, Strength, Power, Courage, Determination. Doing things the right way. Moving as a King or Queen, moving with dignity, self-respect and wanting to be a part of a movement and a lifestyle. It’s a way of life and how one should live.”

Marley continued, “Lion Order is a way for us to unite as a people, whether it’s with cannabis, water, psilocybin, coffee or food. We want to get together around a table, all different ethnicities, different religions, nations and have a real talk about life and love.”

Lion Order’s alignment and synchronization with 2.22.22 is special to Marley as 2 is a special number to him personally. The number 2 was his football number when he played for the University of Miami alongside Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, and The Rock. That’s also where the concept of Lion Order began, the company explains in a press release.

Mike James—a former American football running back who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions—joined Marley’s team as Vice President of Lion Order. “Rohan Marley is a genius,” James told High Times. “The new luxury is self-awareness.”

“Today, on 2.22.22 we are announcing Lion Order’s intentions on this historic day of alignment and synchronicity,” says Rohan Marley, “Lion Order is a movement to return to nature, a return to King of self and shift in consciousness that comes from the Earth.”#LIONORDER 👑 pic.twitter.com/6CBM9U0C37 — Rohan Marley (@Romarley) February 23, 2022

Partnering with Michigan’s Cannabis Cup award-winning cultivator Heavyweight Heads, the brand will launch on April 20 with its own Lion Order IP strains. Heavyweight Head’s strain Orangutan, for instance, won 1st Place for Best Recreational Sativa Flower at the High Times’ Michigan 2021 Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition.

Marley will announce his complete product rollout in Michigan and other territories where Lion Order product will be sold this coming 4/20, the universal cannabis holiday of April 20.

Lion Order CEO Chloe Villano said, “Lion Order is a movement of the highest order. It represents this industry and all that it encompasses with integrity, authenticity, equality, and justice. This is something that means so much to me being an activist who worked on the ground floor of legalization, and one of the pioneers of the industry. When I connected with Rohan, we realized that we had the same values and the synergy was there to build a monumental movement, brand, and company; we knew that this would be bigger than we ever dreamed of. With the honorable legacy that Rohan Marley carries and the consciousness of the team and partners, this brand is a true staple of leadership, encompassing luxury culture and standards the industry has not yet seen. We aim to create one of the largest, most successful roots culture luxury brands in cannabis while creating a movement of truth that changes the world!”

Lion Order represents Marley’s Ital-approved, holistic way of nutrition, meditating, and training on the beach. Following his career in professional football, Marley founded several successful family brands such as Marley Coffee and House of Marley headphones and speakers.

Countries such as Italy have observed cannabis for Rastafarian religious beliefs. In the U.S., the use of cannabis in observance of Rastafari sparked a religious debate in states like California and Wisconsin.

Lion Order will be a complete lifestyle brand of cannabis, hemp-derived CBD, clothing, and luxury accessories to enhance the ritual of cannabis consumption.

“Lion Order is something that Rohan has been practicing his whole life and it has been passed down for generations. Now he’s giving our team and the world the opportunity to join this movement. We all want to be a part of something special in our lives. Why not that be liberation in the structure of LION ORDER. As humans, we have a duty to one another to do our best to preserve human life. The mission is to not only do that but to help liberate those lives into freedom,” James said.