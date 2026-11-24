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Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here, and players around the world are already loose in Leonida. But in Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city, in a country that legalized same-sex marriage five years before the United States and medical cannabis in 2017, a ban on the very first Grand Theft Auto is still on the books, nearly three decades after it was passed.

And here’s the twist: Rosario is also the city where Argentina’s fight to stop punishing weed smokers began.

On May 21, 1998, Rosario’s city council approved Decree No. 14,704, which prohibited the sale and display of Grand Theft Auto and Postal, two of the most controversial games of the late ’90s. The measure also restricted access to both titles in internet cafés where minors could play. It never banned playing them at home.

The decision came fast. As local newspaper La Capital recently reported, the council acted just three days after the paper ran a story on both games under a headline that translates to “Games With a License to Kill.” The stated goal was to keep children and teenagers away from depictions of crime, murder and extreme violence.

“Games With a License to Kill” Headline of the La Capital story published May 18, 1998, three days before Rosario’s ban

The decree still appears to be in force in the city’s official registry. Now Franco Volpe, a city councilman from President Javier Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, has introduced a bill to repeal it, arguing that the industry and the way people play have changed completely since 1998.

The City That Helped Decriminalize Weed

In 2006, five young men were arrested in Rosario for carrying a few joints for personal use. Their case went all the way to Argentina’s Supreme Court. On Aug. 25, 2009, in what’s known as the Arriola ruling, the court declared it unconstitutional to punish adults for private drug use that doesn’t affect anyone else.

Argentina has moved further since. A 2017 law legalized medical cannabis, and the national registry known as REPROCANN now authorizes registered patients to grow their own plants at home.

So in Rosario, an adult rolling a joint at home is protected by a Supreme Court ruling that started in that same city. A shop selling a 1997 video game about stealing cars, on paper, is still breaking the rules.

Buenos Aires Already Let Carmageddon Go

Rosario wasn’t alone. In March 1998, the Buenos Aires city legislature passed Law No. 16, banning the distribution, sale, rental and advertising of Carmageddon, the 1997 racer that awarded points for running over pedestrians. The law extended to any game built around mowing people down with a car.

That ban lasted 28 years. In June 2026, the city approved Law No. 6,962, nicknamed the “Hojarasca” law (roughly, “dead leaves”), which cleared out more than 20 rules considered obsolete. Carmageddon went with them.

What Would a Ban Even Mean in 2026?

Rosario’s rule was written for boxed games sold in shops and played in cybercafés. Today, games are downloaded, streamed and rated by systems like the ESRB and PEGI. The decree names the original GTA but says nothing about the sequels, GTA VI included. And it’s unclear whether it has been enforced in years.

Meanwhile, the franchise keeps leaning into crime, drugs and chaos, from two decades of weed farms, stoned hallucinations and dispensary money laundering to a new entry where players might have more freedom than ever.

In 1998, three video games were considered dangerous enough to ban in two Argentine cities. Nearly 30 years later, weed has gone from a criminal case to a medical registry; one of those bans is gone, and the one on GTA is still waiting.