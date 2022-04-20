Snoop Dogg Becomes an Operator in Call of Duty with Cannabis References Abound

In an announcement in March, Call of Duty shared that Snoop Dogg would be appearing in the game for the first time in not just one, but three titles: Call of Duty: Mobile, Vanguard, and Warzone. The announcement describes that Snoop is joining the fight “right before a certain unofficial April holiday,” and as of April 20, the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle officially became available to players for 2,400 COD points (or $19.99 USD).

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game!” Snoop said in the March announcement. “Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.”

The bundle announcement touts some of Snoop Dogg’s greatest achievements in his career. “Nearly two decades after breaking out with The Chronic, Snoop Dogg is still on top of the game. He became the owner of Death Row Records. He delivered an iconic halftime performance right outside his hometown of Long Beach. He joined an esports organization, has multiple business ventures, and even helped break a world record for largest cocktail, which, of course, involved plenty of ‘Gin and Juice.’ This week, Snoop will add one more milestone to his career: Becoming a Call of Duty® Operator.”

A brief YouTube video also pumps up Snoop’s presence in the game, showcasing the unique weapons players can get access to, including blueprints for the “Bong Ripper” Sniper Rifle, “West Coast Bling” Assault Rifle, and an SMG named “Tha Shiznit”—all of which shoot “Green Weed Tracer Rounds” that spray cannabis leaves and an imprint a cannabis leaf wherever players pull the trigger.

Snoop even gets his own chuckle-worthy Operator description:

Name: Snoop Dogg

Task Force: Executioners (Unofficially “TF 420”)

Favorite Weapon: PPSH-41 (unlocked for free by reaching Military Rank 51 in Vanguard and Warzone)

Date of Birth: 10/20/1971

Citizenship: American

Hobbies: Listening to K-Pop, Smoking, Painting

Bio: Growing up in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg realized he had a talent for rapping at a young age and began to pursue it as a career. Now, he is still releasing music and appearing as a media personality on multiple shows, but in his free time, he chooses to fight as an operator in Call of Duty.

The bundle also includes a “The Original Gangsta” emblem, the “Mellow Metal” charm and a “High Art” cannabis leaf graffiti art spray. In-game Snoop animations include a highlight intro called “Tactical Toke,” a finishing move called “Finishizzle Movizzle” and an MVP highlight called “Hit This, Fam.”

This technically isn’t the first time Snoop has appeared in Call of Duty. Previously, he recorded lines for a voice pack in Call of Duty Ghosts back in April 2014, where he was narrating the matches, calling killstreaks, and alerting players to enemy activity—but it lacked the cannabis flavoring of this year’s in-game Snoop bundle that Call of Duty developers obviously had a lot fun with.

Snoop has donated his likeness and/or his voice in NHL 20, Madden 20, UFC 3, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, Tekken Tag Tournament 2, and True Crime: Streets of LA.

Other celebrities have given the green light to their likeness and voice being used in other video games, such as with Keanu Reeves and his role in Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), and Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen in Death Stranding (2019). Although the roles that these celebrities had in their respective games were a little more involved, it’s hard to beat the comedy gold of Snoop Dogg and cannabis humor.