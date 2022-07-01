Snoop Dogg, Eminem Join Forces for New Single ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

The song debuted at the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Second Annual Ape Fest 2022 on June 23, touted as one of the world’s biggest NFT events celebrating street art, music, and decentralized financing. The musical lineup was a secret up until the performance began, which welcomed artists such as LCD Soundsystem, Questlove, Haim, Lil Baby, The Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem over the course of four days at Pier 17 in New York City.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed on the last day, which presented the debut of their song “From the D 2 The LBC.” The video alternates between live action performance and the rapper’s Bored Ape avatar counterparts. Through stunning animation, the song’s main chorus honors both Snoop’s hometown of Long Beach, California (area code 213) and Eminem’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan (313).

“Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg– you know we had to make a movie!” Eminem posted on social media.

This collab is especially exciting since the two were involved in a feud last year. “[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be like labeled as one of Top 10 rappers ever,” Snoop said, dissing Eminem in an interview with The Breakfast Club. “I don’t think so, but the game feels like he’s Top 10 lyricist and all that comes with it but that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem he could find.”

Eminem responded in a song on his album Music to be Murdered By called “Zeus.” “As far as squashing beef, I’m used to people knocking me,” Eminem’s lyrics read. “But, just not in my camp/And diplomatic as I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn God to me/Nah, not really/I had ‘dog’ backwards/But I’m starting to think, all these people takin’ shots at me/Shit, it’s no wonder.”

In October 2021, Snoop apologized for the beef, and Eminem agreed to record a new song with him. “And that motherfucker slap,” Snoop told Rolling Stone in October. “It was very challenging for me, I’ll say that. Eminem really fucking shot at me, he shot his shot,” Snoop said. “And as a rapper, that’s what you want when you get a feature, to have to fucking work your ass off. You want somebody to come to the playing field, putting up points, to where you got to rethink your shit and say, ‘Well, damn, this is what he thinks of me. That’s why he’s going so hard, because he knows that I’m going to match him on the same level.’ And that’s what it is when you make records with people that you love and family. It’s competitive, but it’s competitive for the right reasons to bring the best out of each other.”

The video is animated with a variety of colorful interpretations of the duo as apes from Animation Director Joe Burrascano (also CEO and Executive Creative Director of animation company Nathan Love) and a team of animators to bring “From the D 2 The LBC” to life. Nathan Love has taken part in countless animated endeavors, including projects with Nickelodeon, Kellogg’s, Activision/Blizzard, and Coca-Cola.

“EPIC experience working with @londonalley on @eminem and @snoopdogg’s debut music video ‘From the D 2 the LBC’. It premiered last night at @boredapeyachtclub’s Apefest 2022,” Nathan Love shared on Instagram.