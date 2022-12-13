Stephen Marley Launches Hemp Personal Care Products

Today Grammy Award-winning artist Stephen Marley announced Kx Family Care, a plant-based, CBD personal care line—utilizing the power of hemp and other herbs used traditionally in Jamaica.

The debut collection features a limited edition holiday bundle, including two products: multipurpose Hair and Beard Oil and the Pain Relief Balm. The Hair and Beard Oil and the Pain Relief Balm contain full-spectrum CBD oil, used for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties.

Both products also contain sunflower oil, vitamin E, and linoleic acid, which contain antioxidants that help protect the skin from free radicals and maintain its natural barrier. They also contain Black Seed oil, Mangosteen extract, and Soursop—widely used in Jamaican culture for their regenerative properties.

Jamaican Black Seed oil, for instance, is derived from fennel (Nigella sativa), is high in antioxidants and provides several other health benefits.

“Due to my love for the hemp plant and all the various uses, Kx Family Care was a natural progression for me,” said Stephen Marley, founder of Kx Family Care. “This brand is authentic in every way, from the natural infusion of Jamaican botanicals in our products, to the eco-friendly wood and glass packaging we use. Family, natural health, sustainability, and respect for the many uses of the hemp plant is what we’re all about.”

Kx Family Care is a multigenerational, personal care product branch of Kaya Lifestyle, which is owned and operated by Marley. Kaya Lifestyle also produces Kaya Fest, a music and educational hemp awareness festival.

Marley joined Co-founder CEO Shelly O’Neill, spending three years researching and developing plant-based, multi-use products designed for busy families. Marley views cannabis just like any other useful herb. “Cannabis is an herb just like mint or sage that can heal many medical ailments, as well as offer spiritual enlightenment,” Marley told Culture Magazine in 2018.

The idea for Kx Family Care came about while O-Neill and Marley were working together at Kaya Fest. Kaya Fest is Marley’s world music festival that supports education around the many uses of the hemp plant. “Kaya” is Jamaican slang for herb, originating from the Caribbean English word “kayakiit,” which means a form of medicinal herb.

Try out Marley’s hemp products for yourself: Kx Family Care pop-up shops will be available on select dates of Stephen Marley’s upcoming Old Soul Tour – Unplugged 2023.

“We are grateful to bring you the first all-natural, hemp-based personal care brand that’s safe and effective for the entire family,” said founder Stephen Marley. “We’re looking forward to having our guests personally experience Kx Family Care pop-up shops on select dates of The Old Soul Tour – Unplugged 2023.”

The company points out that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not require the basic safety testing of ingredients in personal care products. They’re typically full of toxic ingredients that aren’t good for your skin and hair.

The company also upholds a commitment to the environment in its packaging.

“Kx Family Care uses ecologically sound materials and hemp based plastics whenever possible, to showcase the additional uses of the hemp plant and to most importantly cut plastic waste,” the website states. “In the spirit of Jamaica, known as the land of “Wood and Water,” we capture the essence through the use of biodegradable wood and glass in our packaging. Kx also spreads love by choosing a different charity organization to support every quarter with a portion of proceeds from sales.”

Several of Marley’s siblings and family members have launched CBD or cannabis businesses, including Ziggy and Damian.