Aplós Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Infused Spirit

A non-alcoholic spirit that combines the benefits of hemp with the sophistication and complexity of a fine liquor launched this week, offering a new option for social gatherings or winding down at the end of the day. Dubbed Aplós, the new beverage from the company of the same name is now available exclusively online, providing drinkers and teetotalers alike with a relaxing new experience.

Aplós co-founder and CEO David Fudge, a marketing veteran of powerhouse media companies such as MTV and Esquire and e-commerce brands including Bonobos and Amazon, said that the new product is a retooling of the adult beverage.

“In a world that can often feel overwhelming, where we are looking for a way to unwind without compromising our health, we are setting out to reimagine the adult drinking experience with a first-of-its-kind, functional, plant-based spirit that encourages a return to life’s simple pleasures,” Fudge said in a press release.

Developed in collaboration with master mixologist and James Beard honoree Lynnette Marrero, Aplós “is citrus-led, bold but nuanced, with notes of rosemary and cardamom, and the complexity and depth to please a sophisticated palate,” the company wrote. “Aplós has the flexibility and combinability of a traditional spirit, in that it can be served neat, on the rocks, in a spritz, or mixed in a cocktail.”

Jessica Manley, a former board member of High Times, family relation of the magazine’s founder Tom Forçade, and cannabis industry veteran who has had personal experience with the plant for much of her life, said that the beverage is the perfect alternative to alcohol.

“With Aplós, we are able to replicate what people love about traditional cocktails and alcohol—it sparks social connection, it helps us unwind—without any of alcohol’s many harmful effects,” Manley said. “It’s pure magic.”

‘All The Good Without Any Of the Bad’

Each 2-ounce serving of Aplós contains 20 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp extract that is organically grown and processed by a bio-dynamic regenerative farm in New York’s Hudson Valley. By taking advantage of a nano-emulsion technology that makes small, water-soluble particles that are absorbed by the body quickly, the full benefits of the cannabinoids in hemp are delivered without the psychoactive effects of THC. Aplós is vegan, has no sugar, and zero calories.

In a telephone interview with High Times, the two co-founders of Aplós said that they were inspired to create a healthy beverage that could take the place of alcohol in several ways.

“We wanted to create something that replicated a spirit-like experience in three key areas– flavor, format, and function,” said Fudge.

As for flavor, Fudge said that they wanted the beverage to have a bold, distinct flavor that could carry a cocktail. They wanted the format to be a 2-ounce serving, a generous shot that could be enjoyed alone or over ice while still being able to pair with a favorite mixer. And they wanted Aplós to function like an alcoholic beverage, a sessionable drink with an effect that is approachable for newcomers while allowing more experienced cannabis consumers to tailor the pour to their liking.

“We like to say it’s all the good without any of the bad,” Manley explained.

Aplós is now available exclusively online. A 16.9-ounce bottle retails for $48, with complimentary shipping on two or more bottles. Quantities are limited.