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Nine infused recipes from the High Times archive, from deviled eggs to pumpkin pie, with updated safety guidance.

Thanksgiving is already built for stoners. There is too much food, a long nap is part of the tradition and nobody judges you for going back for thirds. Over the years, High Times chefs and contributors have published enough infused holiday recipes to cover the whole table, from the first drink to the last slice of pie.

We went back into the archive and pulled together a full Danksgiving menu. Every recipe below is credited to the chef who created it and the writer who first published it, with a link to the original story. We’ve preserved the original recipes, credited their creators and added editor’s notes where updated safety guidance is needed.

Four of the dishes come from the Danksgiving menu Arizona chef Payton Curry built for High Times in 2015. The rest range from The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook to a 2023 winter roundup.

One rule before you start cooking: you do not need to infuse every dish. Most of these recipes work just as well with regular butter or oil. Pick one or two infused dishes, label them and dose them carefully. Your relatives will thank you on Friday.

Before You Cook: A Few Safety Notes Start low, go slow: Homemade infusions vary a lot in strength, and without lab testing there’s no way to know how potent your butter or oil really is. Start with a small amount.

Homemade infusions vary a lot in strength, and without lab testing there’s no way to know how potent your butter or oil really is. Start with a small amount. Give it time: According to Health Canada, edibles can take 30 minutes to two hours to kick in and up to four hours to reach their full effects. Don’t go back for another serving until you know how the first one hit.

According to Health Canada, edibles can take 30 minutes to two hours to kick in and up to four hours to reach their full effects. Don’t go back for another serving until you know how the first one hit. Infuse one or two dishes, not all of them: A guest who takes a little infused turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie has eaten four infused dishes before coffee. Use regular butter in the rest.

A guest who takes a little infused turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie has eaten four infused dishes before coffee. Use regular butter in the rest. Label everything: Keep infused dishes clearly marked and away from kids, pets and unsuspecting guests. If a child eats an infused dish, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If a pet does, call your vet.

Keep infused dishes clearly marked and away from kids, pets and unsuspecting guests. If a child eats an infused dish, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If a pet does, call your vet. Go easy on the booze: Alcohol and cannabis together can hit harder than either one alone.

The Menu Drink: Stoners Spiced Cider

Appetizer: Pot Pumpkin Deviled Eggs

Main: That Jive Turkey

Sides: Classic Cannabis Hemp Stuffing, Hashed Potatoes, Roasted Budlicious Brussels Sprouts, “Oh My” Spicy Sweet Potatoes

Condiment: Infused Cranberry and Guava Chutney

Dessert: Great Ganja Pumpkin Pie If you only infuse one thing, make it a dish guests can choose to take, like the chutney or the Brussels sprouts, and not the turkey everyone eats.

Stoners Spiced Cider

Recipe by Edible Dee. Originally published in “Cold Weather Infused Dishes To Enjoy This Winter” by Andrew Ward (2023).

Serves 12 drinks

Ingredients:

114 grams (1 stick) of unsalted infused cannabis butter

416 grams (2 cups) brown sugar

2.6 grams (1 tsp) cinnamon

1.3 grams (1/2 tsp) nutmeg

.5 grams (pinch) ground cloves

.5 grams (pinch) salt

Spiced rum (your preference)

2,760 grams (12 cups) hot apple cider

Method:

Soften cannabis butter and whip with brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Refrigerate until almost firm. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of cannabis infused butter mixture into desired drinking glass, or mug.

Top with 2 oz spiced rum (optional; your preference on rum); then fill to top with the hot apple cider. Stir and serve immediately.

Happy Ending: For a happy dressing of your glassware; a thinly sliced apple paired with a cinnamon sugared rim makes it extra Dee-Lish!

Editor’s note: If you’re serving infused cider, consider skipping the rum.

Pot Pumpkin Deviled Eggs

Recipe by Chef Payton Curry. Originally published in “Happy Danksgiving Menu” by Elise McDonough (2015).

Ingredients:

12 hard boiled eggs, cut in half

4 oz pumpkin puree

4 oz cannabis-infused mayonnaise

2 tsp curry powder

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Tabasco

Paprika

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Using a food processor, mix pumpkin, mayo, mustard, curry powder and Tabasco with the hard-boiled egg yolks and pipe back into the egg white halves. Dust with paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Add a piece of chive as a garnish.

That Jive Turkey

Recipe by Chef Payton Curry. Originally published in “Happy Danksgiving Menu” by Elise McDonough (2015).

Ingredients:

14 lb. fresh turkey (defrosted if frozen)

6 fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped

8 fresh thyme stems

4 sprigs of rosemary

4 sprigs of oregano

1 1/2 cup cannabis-infused mayonnaise

1/2 cup cannabutter

1-2 tbsp coarse salt & pepper

3 celery stalks, chopped

1 onion, chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Lay turkey in a roasting pan. Remove leaves from herbs stems. Add sage, thyme, rosemary and oregano to mayonnaise; combine well. Rub mayonnaise/herb mixture all over outside and interior of bird. Liberally salt and pepper turkey. Add the celery and onion, inside and out, and tuck the cannabutter in the cavity.

Roast turkey in 450°F oven for 30 minutes. Then turn the oven down to 350°F, and insert a meat thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh. Continue roasting, uncovered, until internal thermometer reaches 165°F. Cover legs with foil partway through roasting if desired. Depending on size of turkey, total cook time will be around 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Once the thermometer reaches 165°F in the thigh, check the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast to make sure it reads 165°F as well.

Editor’s note: The original recipe called for 160°F. We updated it to 165°F, the minimum safe internal temperature for poultry recommended by the USDA. Prefer the grill? The 2015 “Official Guide to Your Stoner Thanksgiving Menu” has a smoked THC turkey from the Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook.

Classic Cannabis Hemp Stuffing

Recipe from The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook. Originally published in “Official Guide to Your Stoner Thanksgiving Menu” by Elise McDonough (2015).

Everyone knows that the stuffing is the best part of Thanksgiving. Double this recipe so you have plenty of leftovers to savor after the holiday!

Ingredients:

8 tbsp. (1 stick) Cannabutter

3 or 4 tablespoons of butter for buttering pan and dotting

2 cups yellow onion, diced

2 cups celery, chopped finely

1 tablespoon sage, minced

1 tablespoon thyme, minced

3 cups turkey broth

2 eggs

¼ cup parsley, chopped

16 cups day-old or toasted bread (I like brioche!)

¼ cup hulled hemp seeds

Method:

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Butter a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

Melt the cannabutter over medium heat in a large skillet. Saute the onions, celery, sage and thyme for five minutes, adding salt and pepper. Add the broth and bring to a simmer. Beat the eggs in a large bowl, add the parsley, bread cubes and hemp seeds. Pour the broth mixture over the bread, making sure all the cubes get nice and moist. Transfer your stuffing to the baking dish and dot with extra regular butter. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake uncovered for an extra 30 minutes, until the stuffing is golden brown.

Hashed Potatoes

Recipe by Chef Payton Curry. Originally published in “Happy Danksgiving Menu” by Elise McDonough (2015).

Ingredients:

3 lb Yukon gold potatoes

1 lb cannabutter

1 pint cream

1 ea rosemary sprig

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

Method:

Roast potatoes in oven at 400ºF until soft, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, heat cream on low heat and add the rosemary. Cut potatoes in half, scoop out the insides and discard skins or save them for munchies. Use a food mill to “rice” potatoes into a bowl and stir in cannabutter and cream. Season with salt and pepper.

Editor’s note: The original recipe calls for a full pound of cannabutter of unspecified strength, an unusually large amount for one dish. We recommend using regular butter in place of most or all of it, and keeping this bowl clearly labeled.

Roasted Budlicious Brussels Sprouts

Recipe by Chef Payton Curry. Originally published in “Happy Danksgiving Menu” by Elise McDonough (2015).

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels sprouts, cut in half and blanched

4 oz bacon, cut into chunks

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp rosemary

3 fresh oregano sprigs

3 tbsp cannabis-infused olive oil

3 tbsp cannabutter

2 tbsp Flax seed

Salt

Pepper

Lemon juice

Method:

In a cast iron pan or stainless steel pan, slowly render bacon chunks until almost crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add blanched Brussels sprouts (cut side down) to the pan and turn heat to medium high. Sear the sprouts in batches until all are golden brown. Combine sprouts and bacon with garlic, herbs, flax seeds and cannabis oil in a large pan and season with salt, pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Editor’s note: The original recipe lists 3 tablespoons of cannabutter in the ingredients but doesn’t say when to add it.

“Oh My” Spicy Sweet Potatoes

Recipe by Danielle Russell, The Happy Chef. Originally published in “Psychedelicatessen: Spicy Sensi Potatoes & Herbed Couscous” by Elise McDonough (2016).

Tender inside but crispy and caramelized outside.

Prep Time: 5 min | Cook Time: 30 min | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes, unpeeled

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

5 tbsp cannabis-infused olive oil

Method:

Put potatoes in large pot of water and cover. Bring to a boil. Then, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer. Cook covered for 10-12 minutes. Drain and let steam dry for 3 minutes.

Let cool, and then slice potatoes into wedges. Arrange pieces on baking sheet. Brush all sides with regular olive oil. Bake in preheated oven at 350º F until potatoes are golden brown on all sides, about 20 to 35 minutes.

In a separate bowl, combine salt, chili powder, paprika, cilantro and crushed red pepper.

Remove potatoes from oven. Toss potatoes in cannabis-infused oil so they are evenly coated, and sprinkle combined seasonings over them. Toss and serve warm.

Infused Cranberry and Guava Chutney

Recipe by Chef Nick E, The Herbal Creative Kitchen. Originally published in “Cold Weather Infused Dishes To Enjoy This Winter” by Andrew Ward (2023).

Ingredients:

1 cup cranberries

1/2 cup guava paste, diced

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup onions, finely diced

2 tablespoons infused coconut oil (prepared with your chosen herbal blend)

2 tablespoons dark rum

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

2 dried guajillo chilies, seeds removed and chopped

1 whole cinnamon stick

3 whole cloves

1 star anise

Salt to taste

Method:

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, sauté the finely diced onions with the coconut oil until caramelized and golden brown. 7-10 min After the onions are nicely caramelized add the desired amount of decarboxylated flower, rosin or other active concentrate and carefully stir for at least 7 minutes to release the oils into the fats of the coconut oil. Remove the pan from the heat, add dark rum and carefully stir to incorporate the flavors, then return to the heat to make sure to cook off the alcohol. About 5 minutes. Add cranberries, guava paste, honey, fresh thyme leaves, and chopped guajillo chilies to the pot and stir. Then insert the whole cinnamon stick, cloves, and star anise into the mixture. Stir well and let the herbal-infused mixture simmer over low heat for about 15-20 minutes until the cranberries burst and the chutney thickens. Season with salt to taste. Remove the whole spices (cinnamon stick, cloves, and star anise) before transferring the herbal-infused chutney to a jar or container. Allow the flavors to meld by refrigerating the chutney for a few hours or overnight.

Editor’s note: As originally written, this recipe uses infused coconut oil and then adds decarboxylated flower, rosin or concentrate in step 2. Doing both stacks two infusions in a single dish.

Great Ganja Pumpkin Pie

Recipe by Chef Ra, from The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook. Originally published in “Official Guide to Your Stoner Thanksgiving Menu” by Elise McDonough (2015).

A perfect end to your Stoner Thanksgiving feast, this pie is a cherished recipe handed down from the original Ganja Gourmet, Chef Ra. It’s loaded with a nice dose of cannabutter that’ll have you seeing the Great Pumpkin this year for sure!

Ingredients:

1 16-oz. can of pumpkin (just plain pumpkin, not pumpkin pie mix!)

2 eggs (beaten)

1/4 cup of condensed milk

1 tsp. molasses

1/2 stick of Cannabutter

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 9-inch unbaked pie crust

Method:

Preheat oven to 350º degrees. Begin by melting your Cannabutter over low heat until it has liquefied. Combine the beaten eggs, condensed milk, molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, brown sugar and pumpkin in a large bowl, and beat. Add the Cannabutter to the mixture. Pour the mixture into the pastry pie crust. Cook pie for 50 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Editor’s note: Dessert comes last, after whatever else on the table was infused. Cut small slices.

Hosting relatives who still think cannabis is a gateway drug? Our guide on how to talk about cannabis with your family this Thanksgiving has some tips. Happy Danksgiving from all of us at High Times.