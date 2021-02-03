How to Make Ardent’s Cannabis-Infused Hummus From Scratch

Hummus: it’s a favorite snacking staple and your new favorite edible. With the help from Ardent’s decarboxylators and infusion devices, you can make an infused hummus from scratch using any leftover concentrates you have lying around the house. The new Ardent FX all-in-one cannabis kitchen (aka Easy Bake Oven for weed) activates your material, infuses, melts, and bakes edibles right inside.
Put the infused hummus in a serving dish and give an artistic swirl to the top, leaving little valleys for the oil and spices to settle. Perfect for adding to a charcuterie board, serving with crudités or pita chips, and dipping a variety of veggies.
A note on flavor profiles: hummus has nuttiness from tahini and brightness from lemon, which makes it a dream to pair with cannabis. You can choose an earthy, woodsy strain to bring out the richness of the sesame, or a more sour strain to highlight the citrus.
Ingredients:
- Any leftover concentrates you have lying around
- 1 can of chickpeas
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 cup lemon or lime juice
- Sprinkle of salt, to taste
- 2 cloves chopped garlic
- 4 tablespoons of Citrus Habanero Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup of tahini
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- Pinch of cumin and paprika for garnish
- 2 tablespoons ice water
Equipment:
- Saucepan
- Food processor
- Ardent Nova or FX
Directions:
- Decarb any leftover concentrates you might have lying around in the Ardent Nova or FX, using the A1 setting for THC-rich material and A2 setting for CBD-rich material.
- Infuse your concentrate into 4 tablespoons of the Ardent Citrus Habanero Olive Oil, either by running the Nova for another cycle, or pressing the Infuse button on the FX.
- Rinse your chickpeas. In a saucepan on high heat, combine the chickpeas, 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda, and enough water to submerge the chickpeas by a few inches. Allow it to cook down for about 20 minutes. Strain, rinse, and place to the side.
- In a food processor, add 1/4 cup of lemon or lime juice, 2 chopped cloves of garlic, some salt to taste, and a tablespoon of infused Citrus Habanero Olive Oil. Allow it to purée, and give it a good 5 minutes to rest before the next step.
- Add 1/2 cup of tahini to the mixture and blend.
- Add 2 tablespoons of ice water to your mixture and purée once more.
- Add 1/2 teaspoon of cumin along with the chickpeas to your mixture and blend.
- Plate your hummus and give it a final drizzle with some more cannabis infused olive oil, to taste, along with a sprinkle of cumin and paprika for color. Enjoy!