How to Make Ardent’s Cannabis-Infused Hummus From Scratch

Hummus: it’s a favorite snacking staple and your new favorite edible. With the help from Ardent’s decarboxylators and infusion devices, you can make an infused hummus from scratch using any leftover concentrates you have lying around the house. The new Ardent FX all-in-one cannabis kitchen (aka Easy Bake Oven for weed) activates your material, infuses, melts, and bakes edibles right inside.

Put the infused hummus in a serving dish and give an artistic swirl to the top, leaving little valleys for the oil and spices to settle. Perfect for adding to a charcuterie board, serving with crudités or pita chips, and dipping a variety of veggies.

A note on flavor profiles: hummus has nuttiness from tahini and brightness from lemon, which makes it a dream to pair with cannabis. You can choose an earthy, woodsy strain to bring out the richness of the sesame, or a more sour strain to highlight the citrus.

Ingredients:

Any leftover concentrates you have lying around

1 can of chickpeas

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup lemon or lime juice

Sprinkle of salt, to taste

2 cloves chopped garlic

4 tablespoons of Citrus Habanero Olive Oil

1/2 cup of tahini

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Pinch of cumin and paprika for garnish

2 tablespoons ice water

Equipment:

Saucepan

Food processor

Ardent Nova or FX

Directions: