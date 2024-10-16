One thing that’s clear is that THCA flower isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

In short, THCA flower is raw hemp flower, which is legal, but it’s been cultivated to produce high levels of THCA, which is THC’s raw precursor. Basically, THCA flower and marijuana flower are chemically identical, and it’s just a sort of legal loophole that isn’t looking like it’s going to change in the near future.

Now, pure THCA flower is awesome as it is – after all, it’s the same thing as weed – but if you’ve been following the latest in hemp industry trends, then you know that companies are coming up with new ways to satisfy cannabis users by “modifying” cannabis flower buds for more potency.

Today, we’re going to take a look at THCA Moonrocks, and our best THCA Moonrocks review, where you can use our code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off with fast and free shipping to try these for yourself here.

Plus, you’ll get an exclusive view of the first THCA + THC-P Flower on the market that takes your high to a whole new level, while supplying you with loads of good old, authentic delta 9 THC.

What are THCA Moonrocks?

First off, let’s talk about THCA moonrocks, which aren’t exactly brand new to the market. Basically, moonrocks are flower buds that are infused with some kind of distillate (of a psychoactive cannabinoid), and then rolled in kief, which is a powdery residue that naturally falls off of the buds due to friction. Kief is actually the powdered form of the trichomes – those resinous buds that cover the flowers, where we find high concentrations of terpenes and cannabinoids.

In short, moonrocks are really potent, by design. And, as you probably guessed, THCA moonrocks are THCA flower buds infused with a distillate, and rolled in kief. Otherwise, they can be used just like ordinary flower, and come in the same strains that you know and love.

The THCA Moonrocks at Bloomz

The THCA Moonrocks at Bloomz are new to the brand’s catalog, and already, a top seller. These are premium, indoor-grown buds that already yield high THCA levels (that match their respective weed strains), and they’re infused with THCA distillate for even more delta 9 THC per puff. Then, they’re rolled in a nice, thick layer of kief so that each smoking or vaping session gives you a major dose of the many cannabinoids and terpenes that you know and love.

These moonrocks come in two options: the brand’s premium line, and their Gold Line. The latter features exotic, boutique flower that’s grown in small batches, and features the most prestigious genetics you can find. Their regular line comes in the following strains:

Lemon Cherry (Hybrid)

Lemon Cookies (Sativa)

Xx Runtz (Indica)

Tropical Cookies (Sativa)

The Gold Line comes in these strains below:

Yellow Cake (Hybrid)

Banana Zkittles (Hybrid)

Gary Payton (Indica)

Mendo Breath (Indica)

Illuminati (Hybrid)

Gelato 45 (Indica)

What is THCA + THC-P Flower?

Another product that we’re excited about is THCA + THC-P flower, which is raw THCA flower infused with THC-P distillate. Now, for those who don’t know, THC-P is tetrahydrocannabiphorol, a cannabinoid that’s 10 times as intoxicating as delta 9 THC. And yes, it’s a cannabinoid that naturally exists in cannabis, discovered just 5 years ago in a sample of cannabis flower.

THC-P is, as you now know, extremely intoxicating. And, that’s what a lot of people are looking for nowadays, so it’s all good. THC-P can be extracted into a distillate, which is a purified THC-P extract, and then that can be infused into THCA flower. Between the naturally occurring THCA levels in the flower, which convert into delta 9 THC, and the THC-P distillate, you can expect to get super duper high. In fact, with THC-P flower, a little can really go a long way, so it’s recommended that even experienced users go lightly at first.

THC-P flower, just like moonrocks, are used like ordinary flower, and come in the same strains, too. But, keep in mind that each company decides how much THC-P to put in their flower. In other words, some THCA + THC-P flower contains just a little bit of THC-P, while some will contain a lot. Naturally, this can have a big impact on how high you get.

The THCA + THC-P Flower at Bloomz

The THCA + THC-P flower from Bloomz is the newest addition to their catalog, and it’s so new that it’s not even on their website just yet. What we can say is that given how much their other THCA flower products are so highly regarded, we know that they’re not going to mess around. All Bloomz THCA flower is grown indoors, and yields very high levels of THCA, so you can count on the potency from the THCA alone. We’re sure that the THC-P levels will be potent enough to give you a noticeable difference, and that the strain options are going to be exceptional as usual.

About Bloomz

Bloomz is sister brand to Binoid CBD, one of the most popular hemp brands over the last decade. While Binoid specializes in vapes, gummies, tinctures, and other infused products that highlight rare cannabinoids, Bloomz focuses strictly on flower, with a smaller catalog that features only highly in-demand products including THCA flower, along with delta 8 flower, HHC flower, and THC-P flower.

Bloomz is all about keeping things natural. You’ll find moonrocks, snowcaps, pre-rolls, and your other standard flower products, all while the quality levels are above and beyond. Again, all flower is grown indoors, using strictly organic methods, and each bud is carefully hand-trimmed and cured with care.

One thing that Bloomz has become known for is their Gold Line, which uses boutique growing methods (small-batch practices) and exotic plants (known for their prestigious genetics) to yield the absolute best flower you can find anywhere. This is considered the highest-grade flower you can get, and the lab reports available on Bloomz website backs that up.

Give the New Bloomz Flower Products a Try Today!

Bloomz has really outdone themselves with their latest additions, including THCA moonrocks, along with THCA + THC-P flower, which offer new and exciting ways to experience the effects of weed, legally. These products are 100% compliant with the law, third-party tested, and fully organic, all while offering powerful amounts of THCA.

Whether you want to go with the brand’s moonrocks or THC-P-infused buds, you can look forward to a high that’s a lot more potent than what standard buds alone can give you. So, if your tolerance is up there, we’re pretty confident that both of these products will satisfy your needs.

